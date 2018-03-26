Swing, But Don't Strike Out!

Key technical levels need to be satisfied before entering these trades, and exit levels need to be defined in the case of a failed reversal.

The Babe said it best - "Don't let the fear of striking out hold you back." When the current market pullback comes to an end, it will be a great opportunity for investors to not just buy new or add to existing portfolio positions, but to take some risk and swing trade stocks, index ETFs, and leveraged ETFs for high short-term profits. I describe here a simple, long-only strategy for playing the game while reducing the risk of striking out.

The Pullback of 2018

In my weekly blogs for my Green Dot Portfolio, I have been describing the recent market pullback of 2018 in terms of the failure of the SPDR S&P 500 index ETF (SPY) to break above the daily decline on 2/2, the "red bar" day as shown on the chart below. The decline on this day was the largest single day decline to that point in more than a year, and it signaled a fundamental change in the character of the market from the seemingly-unrelenting uptrend. This technical level has continued to define the 2018 pullback, and the market can not resume an uptrend toward a new all-time high without first clearing this important level. Two weeks ago, on 3/12 and 3/13, the SPY approached this level (heavy dashed blue line) but failed the re-test, after which the SPY has declined another -7.9%.

(Source: chart created by author from TD Ameritrade 'thinkorswim' platform.)

With such a broad and relatively swift decline, investors can take advantage of the proverbial "blood in the streets" to add to positions. But this is also an opportunity to buy stocks or index and sector ETFs - and especially leveraged ETFs - as short-term swing trades to generate profits to deploy in time for their longer-term portfolio positions.

Critical Caveats

As I have shown previously with CenturyLink (CTL), many investors who for whatever reasons are "long-only" can still profit from trading without using options or shorting stocks. Swing trading is not for all investors. But those who do so, with caution, can achieve the type of returns that others receive using advanced strategies.

There are two critical caveats that investors must address before utilizing this strategy:

Catch the Low - While buying at a low is always defined in hindsight, it is important that investors wait to enter the trade after a signal has been identified that a short-term low is likely in place. This is especially important with leveraged ETFs as they will decay in value quickly out of the trend. The most common technical signal is a "reversal day," defined by a bullish candle on higher volume than previous days. There is also often a reversal in the MACD histogram the following day. The SPY chart above shows that on 2/9 (day with grey "lo" label) the daily candle was a reversal - a new low tail with the body closing in the upper portion of the daily range and above the previous day's low. The MACD histogram headed back toward "0" the following day. There may also be a bounce at a popular Simple Moving Average period such as the 10, 20, 50, 100, or 200 period SMA. In the case of the SPY above, the SPY pierced the 200 period SMA (magenta line) but closed well above that level. In fact, the SPY then held support for 3 days at the 100 period SMA (red line). Even though the rebound off of the low on 2/9 eventually failed, it was profitable for 10-11 days, enough to exit short-term for a nice swing profit. Investors familiar with trailing stops can use them to lock in some gains and prevent a fallback. Define the Exit - If for whatever reason the trade is wrong, and the stock or ETF reverses again to the downside before bouncing, every investor needs to determine what level of loss s/he is willing to suffer before exiting the trade. This is typically defined as the most difficult "emotional" decision in trading. Risk tolerance is always specific to an individual, but William O'Neil's famous "8% rule" is worthy of consideration. With leveraged ETFs, this might be expanded to the 12-18% range. Overall, it is better to miss the start of the uptrend than to enter the trade far too early and take an unnecessarily large loss. The assumption here is that the most recent previous low has been taken out and there is a trend reversal from the newer low.

I offer that there are a few other things that can make these swing trades less stressful and risky:

One is to select trades for vehicles that are likely to follow the general pattern of the market or a sector. It has been said that perhaps 70% or more of the movement of stocks follows the general market trend. The easiest way to assure that pattern is to select the market itself - the major indexes, major sectors, and leading stocks in those sectors (in that order). In association with this, select stocks and ETFs that typically have higher volumes or are well-traded. This helps assure that they will move when the market moves (up or down). So, select stocks and ETFs that actually declined with the broader market decline. If a stock or sector was in a significant downturn for many months, then it is not likely correlated with the broader market movement, and not as likely to rebound with the broader market rebound.

Another factor is time. The longer it takes for a swing trade to work, the greater the probability is that the trade will fail. If the movement of the trade is not keeping pace with the movement of the overall market, then consider exiting. Also, avoid holding ETFs too long, as their leveraged nature means they can decline at two and three times the amount of the underlying ETF if they are going against the expected trade.

A third factor is taking reasonable profits. Fortunately, when a swing trade is profitable, there is no consequence to exiting a trade early other than leaving some money on the table. These are short-term, non-portfolio trades, and they are just vehicles for adding cash to the portfolio account. You can exit when you feel you are being greedy, when there have been three strong consecutive days up, when volume declines, when a Fibonacci retracement level is reached, or any other reason. There is no right or wrong reason, only additional missed profits. But it is better to miss additional upside than to lose profits by staying in the trade too long and seeing a reversal downward.

Trading in general and swing trading is always subject to risk, but addressing these caveats will help reduce the risk of striking out when swinging.

What to Swing Trade Soon?

With such a large market correction, there are many, many candidates for swing trades. The best approach for identifying candidate swing trades for the pullback of early 2018 is to study charts and apply some basic technical analysis. I use daily charts for these near-term patterns. I also determine whether the stock or ETF declined with the market and the percentage decline. Finally, I consider the potential for upside to the previous high and the total profit if I even only captured half of that rebound.

If and when the recent pullback of 2018 reverses, there is the potential for 10-50% or more gains across a wide range of stocks and ETFs. Here are some thoughts on what I might buy when the time is right. The tables below show the closing price on this past Friday (3/23), the latest day of the recent decline. They also include the date and price of the most recent highs and lows, and the percentage drop during the decline, as well as the percentage increase back to the previous highs (remember, it takes a larger percentage increase to regain a particular percentage of loss). Note that for a few of the examples below, the low precedes the general market low, using the SPY.

The S&P 500 - What better way to enter a swing trade for the market reversal than the largest and most representative index of the overall market itself, the S&P 500? Investors can trade the SPDR Select ETF (SPY), or increase potential profits through 2x and 3x (leveraged) bull ETFs. I include here the ProShares (SSO and UPRO) and Direxion (SPUU and SPXL) SPY equivalents.

So if the SPY rebounds to its former high, there is 13.33% upside from last Friday's close. And there is from 28% to 48% upside potential using the 2x and 3x bull ETFs, respectively, assuming this were a near-term trend low.

S&P 500 SPDR 2x Bull 2x Bull 3x Bull 3x Bull Index ProShares Direxion ProShares Direxion SPY SSO SPUU UPRO SPXL Cls. 3/23 ($) 258.05 101.35 46.12 123.29 38.93 High ($) 286.63 125.72 57.21 172.45 54.49 Hi Date 01/26/18 01/26/18 01/26/18 01/26/18 01/26/18 % Diff. -9.97% -19.38% -19.38% -28.51% -28.56% Low ($) 252.92 97.35 44.69 116.62 36.82 Low Date 02/09/18 02/09/18 02/09/18 02/09/18 02/09/18 Hi-Low -11.76% -22.57% -21.88% -32.37% -32.43% Low-Hi 13.33% 29.14% 28.02% 47.87% 47.99%

The NASDAD 100 - Second to the S&P 500, the next major index I might consider is the Nasdaq 100 (NDX, not itself trade-able). The Nasdaq 100 does not include financials. In this case, ProShares offers leveraged bull ETFs for their underlying index (QLD, and TQQQ), but Direxion does not. Notice here that the recent high on the NDX was after the 2/9 low, unlike in the case of the S&P 500. The recent percentage decline in the NDX was larger than that of the SPY, but it is farther from the 200 period SMA and recent low.

(Source: chart created by author using TD Ameritrade 'thinkorswim' platform.)

Nasdaq 2x Bull 2x Bull 3x Bull 3x Bull 100 Index ProShares Direxion ProShares Direxion NDX QLD n/a TQQQ n/a Cls. 3/23 ($) 6,508.09 74.82 140.42 High ($) 7,186.09 91.48 190.52 Hi Date 03/13/18 03/13/18 03/13/18 % Diff. -9.43% -18.21% -26.30% Low ($) 6,164.43 67.48 131.28 Low Date 02/09/18 02/09/18 02/09/18 Hi-Low -14.22% -26.24% -31.09% Low-Hi 16.57% 35.57% 45.12%

Major Sector ETFs - Here I include several major sectors, using the SPDR Select ETF series (there are others to choose from). Materials (XLB), Energy (XLE), Technology (XLK), Consumer Staples (XLP), and Health (XLV) are all down and have the potential for about 15-23% returns if these ETFs regain their recent highs. The chart example is the health sector ETF, XLV, which is below all major SMAs and close to the recent low.

(Source: chart created by author using TD Ameritrade 'thinkorswim' platform.)

SPDR Materials Energy Technology Con. Staples Health Sectors XLB XLE XLK XLP XLV Cls. 3/23 ($) 56.02 66.77 64.28 50.86 79.67 High ($) 64.17 78.39 71.34 58.95 97.79 Hi Date 01/26/18 01/24/18 03/13/18 01/29/18 01/29/18 % Diff. -12.70% -14.82% -9.90% -13.72% -18.53% Low ($) 55.97 64.45 60.97 50.81 79.56 Low Date 03/23/18 02/09/18 02/09/18 03/23/18 02/09/18 Hi-Low -12.78% -17.78% -14.54% -13.81% -18.64% Low-Hi 14.65% 21.63% 17.01% 16.02% 22.91%

Leveraged Sector ETFs - In addition to swing trading leveraged ETFs of the major indexes, leveraged ETFs can be traded for sectors. With a rebound, I will likely consider the Financial sector. Here I compare the SPDR Select Financial sector index (XLF) to three leveraged financial sector ETFs, the UYG, FINU, and FAS. The pattern of the XLF is very similar to that of the broader SPY, and like the other SPDR Select sector ETFs, it can be traded directly in addition to the leveraged products, for lower risk and returns. Based on the assumption of regaining recent highs, there is the potential here for profits in the range of 13-49% at current prices. The XLF is just above both the 200 period SMA and the recent low.

(Source: chart created by author using TD Ameritrade 'thinkorswim' platform.)

Leveraged SPDR 2x Bull 2x Bull 3x Bull 3x Bull Financials Financials ProShares Direxion ProShares Direxion XLF UYG n/a FINU FAS Cls. 3/23 ($) 26.82 116.54 90.14 59.68 High ($) 30.33 143.58 134.30 82.80 Hi Date 01/29/18 01/29/18 01/29/18 01/29/18 % Diff. -11.57% -18.83% -32.88% -27.92% Low ($) 26.76 113.82 90.14 57.11 Low Date 02/09/18 02/09/18 03/23/18 02/09/18 Hi-Low -11.77% -20.73% -32.88% -31.03% Low-Hi 13.34% 26.15% 48.99% 44.98%

Leading Sector Stocks - Within a sector that is determined to follow the broader market closely, the leading stocks of that sector are good candidates for swing trades with a trend reversal. Here I compare JP Morgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Bank of New York/Mellon (BK). The chart is for C, which among these five generally mirrors the movement of the SPY during this period. Yet, it is different in that the low just occurred on 3/23 and it is far below support at the 200 period SMA. The current price is just above a price congestion zone from mid-summer of 2017. These leading stocks in the Financial sector can return gains of about 14-30% for resumption of the bull market trend.

(Source: chart created by author using TD Ameritrade 'thinkorswim' platform.)

Financials JPM C BAC WFC BK Cls. 3/23 ($) 107.01 67.90 29.17 50.98 50.73 High ($) 119.33 80.70 33.05 66.31 58.99 Hi Date 02/27/18 01/29/18 03/12/18 01/29/18 01/16/18 % Diff. -10.32% -15.86% -11.74% -23.12% -14.00% Low ($) 103.98 67.75 29.05 50.94 50.61 Low Date 02/05/18 03/23/18 03/23/18 03/23/18 03/23/18 Hi-Low -12.86% -16.05% -12.10% -23.18% -14.21% Low-Hi 14.76% 19.11% 13.77% 30.17% 16.56%

BIGGEST Assumption

The only way this strategy works now is the assumption that the pullback of 2018 to date is a correction of a lesser degree. Now that sounds strange, perhaps, given that this is the largest decline in about two years. But in the scheme of the entire current bull market from the March 2009 low, this current pullback is not a new bear market based on the fact that the market has yet to break and confirm a level below even the 20 period moving average (blue line below) on a monthly chart.

(Source: chart created by author using TD Ameritrade 'thinkorswim' platform.)

No one really knows where the market is going next or whether some event will trigger a change of proportions to completely start or end a bull or bear market. But the pattern to date only suggests that this is a long overdue pullback. My assumption and expectation is that the market will re-gain its footing and resume an uptrend to a new all-time high, at least for the short- to medium-term.

The critical caveats, again, are to not make these swing trades before the downtrend reversal is confirmed and to exit the trade if the reversal fails.

If the trend reversal occurs as expected, there is tremendous profit to be made. Using less-risky, highly-traded broad index vehicles such as the SPY and large sector ETFs, profits up to about 20% can be realized. Using 2x and 3x leveraged index and sector ETFs, profits in the range of 20-40% or more can be realized. This strategy, while managing risk of a failed trade, can allow investors to swing, but not strike out.

Best to your investing/trading!

=Green Dot Investor=

