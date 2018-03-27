FreightCar America Has Significant Upside

FreightCar America (RAIL) manufactures railcars and components for transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products.

In the past two years, the stock lost more than half its value as a result of a cyclical downturn in the rail industry, compounding the issues brought on by the secular decline in coal (a major end market for RAIL). Revenues are down more than 50% since 2015 and gross margin last year was close to a record low for the company. The industry is currently dealing with a significant excess capacity problem, a by-product of 5 years of rapid growth in deliveries since 2010, which has forced operators to slash prices, cut back production, and lay-off workers.

FreightCar America is not alone in its struggles: direct competitors Trinity Industries (TRN), the Greenbrier Companies (GBX), and American Railcar Industries (ARII) saw their market values fall almost 50% in 2015. But as you can see from the chart below, RAIL has done much worse than its competitors. While peer companies staged solid recoveries in the last 8-12 months and regained most of the lost ground, FreightCar continued to slide lower.

Source: stockcharts.com

The underperformance is mainly due to the company’s higher exposure to coal compared to competitors. The coal industry is slowly but surely being phased out, and volumes to coal customers still account for a significant portion of RAIL’s business. A host of labor and manufacturing inefficiencies have made matters worse, and the prevailing sentiment seems to be that nothing can save this company at the moment.

But at the current valuation we think RAIL is an interesting choice for short-term investors, and one that potentially carries a lot of upside. RAIL is diversifying away from coal and many of the manufacturing issues can be fixed. The recent acquisition of Navistar’s railcar assets gives new management the platform it needs to carry out its initiatives, which should help RAIL close the margin gap to peers. Unlike its competitors, RAIL has a lot of scope for improvement. It also has a specific plan for achieving it, and the benefits aren’t yet reflected in the share price. By investing now, near the depths of the cycle, investors can minimize their risk.

Valuation

With a P/B of 0.7, a P/S of 0.4, and a P/CF of 4, RAIL trades at a large discount to peers as well as to its own 5-year average price multiples. The discount to historical levels mainly reflects the current downturn in the business cycle, and the discount to peers reflects the exposure to coal as well as the ongonig production issues.

Figure 2: Peer Company Price Multiples

Source: Madison Investment Research

There are a few reasons to be optimistic about the outlook for FreightCar. First, it appears that the railroad cycle has already bottomed. RAIL, as well as TRN, GBX, and ARII reported sequential improvements in deliveries in the most recent quarter, and there are other positive indicators as well. US rail traffic increased last year for both carloads and intermodal, and capacity levels are coming down. Pricing will improve as capacity continues to rationalize, and margins can’t really go any lower. Last year’s gross margin of 0.8% was the lowest I could find after going through years of company data, even lower than the 2010 gross margin right after the housing crash.

FreightCar will continue to transport a lot of coal, but the company is reducing its coal exposure by adding new railcar types and redesigning existing models. In the last 5 years the company has added 33 new or redesigned products to the portfolio, including various hopper cars, steel products cars, and other railcar types that transport anything from machinery and equipment to wood and forest products. This significantly lowers the risk from any single end market, and means that RAIL’s performance should more closely mimic that of the overall economy.

There is significant margin upside in RAIL that isn’t reflected in the current share price. Simply reverting to the company’s mid-cycle average levels of profitability implies a 600 bps improvement in gross margin compared to last year, but there’s probably a lot more upside when you factor in the gains from management’s productivity initiatives. Freightcar had an average EBITDA margin of just 1.1% over the past five years, compared to an average of 17% for TRN, GBX, and ARII. Aside from scale and volume mix, there’s not a whole lot that distinguishes these companies from one another. They all operate essentially the same business, so it’s reasonable to expect that RAIL’s margins will eventually approximate those of the peer group once management fixes the lingering productivity issues.

Production inefficiencies have been a recurring problem for RAIL but we are optimistic that new management can turn things around. CEO James Meyer has a track record of success leading the operating and manufacturing functions of several capital-intensive companies, and the company has a clear vision of what it needs to do to improve.

More importantly, the company’s recent purchase of Navistar Inc.’s railcar assets (and the state-of-the-art Shoals facility in Alabama) should see Freightcar begin to address its core problems and transform manufacturing operations. RAIL has subleased part of this facility since 2013, and the company’s manufacturing issues (namely underdeveloped processes and the absence of a streamlined approach) largely stem from having to share space at this facility…

"In order to turn great facilities into great manufacturing operations, you must have the right and simplified structure, strong processes, led with a lean culture and a deepened strength. Unfortunately, FreightCar's operations in Shoals have not been fully reflective of this. In fact, we've had a high-cost structure, complex organization and a lack of basic manufacturing fundamentals. More specifically, our challenges include cohabitation on our Shoals facility. As many of you know, we have been a subtenant to Navistar international at the Shoals facility and we have not handled the complete railcar build as they have historically executed the initial fabrication, truck assembly and then paint and blast.” – Earnings Call 2/27/2018

As the sole tenant, RAIL can now take control of the full manufacturing process. According to management, the company has a “significant opportunity to not only improve but to become very, very good”, and the company is investing in technology equipment, and infrastructure to enhance the facility and increase operational efficiencies.We expect gross margin to expand at least 6 percentage points within the next year or two thanks to an improved pricing environment and efficiencies gains.

It's important to spend a minute talking about the balance sheet due to the the Navistar acquisition and the increased investments in technology and equipment that are about to take place. Yes, capital spending levels will increase, but free cash flow (which is what ultimately matters for investors) should grow even faster due to the margin expansion. Freightcar is very well capitalized for a rail company, with a financial leverage ratio of just 1.3 compared to an average of 2.2 for TRN, GBX, and ARII. Cash accounts for 45% of assets, there's no long-term debt on the books, and the company largely finances itself through cash generated from operations. RAIL does lease certain property and equipment under operating leases (which don't show up on the balance sheet), but the present value of these lease payments is only about $50M (total assets are ~300M), and the payments are spread out over the next five years. We therefore believe that RAIL's exposure to interest rate risk is lower compared to competitors who rely more heavily on debt carrying variable interest rates.

Risks

Cyclicality is the main risk when it comes to investing in railroad stocks but it appears the latest cycle has bottomed and there are clear signs of a recovery throughout the industry. Capacity levels are coming down and the competitive environment should get a little bit easier for operators within the next few years as demand picks back up. There's always the risk that certain competitors with greater financial and technology resources will become more aggressive, but technology change occurs slowly in this industry and market shares tend to be stable. The railcar manufacturing industry has an oligopoly like-structure, with RAIL, TRN, GBX, ARII, and National Steel Car Ltd accounting for the vast majority of industry output. Any fluctuations in market share that do occur mainly stem from fluctuations in the various end markets these companies serve, rather than from outright attempts to steal share from rivals.

Besides a continued slowdown in economic growth, we think the biggest risk the company faces is a spike in raw materials prices. RAIL uses lots of steel and aluminum to make rail cars, and Trump’s steel tariff should result in higher raw materials costs. RAIL most likely won't pass the entire increase on to customers, and this will partially offset the benefits from management's productivity improvements.

Conclusion

FreightCar America is very cheap and we understand the skepticism. But railroad fundamentals are improving and RAIL is addressing head-on the key issues responsible for the valuation: exposure to coal and basic production inefficiencies. There’s a lot of margin upside here that’s not reflected in the stock price, and we expect to see a rerating of the shares within the next year or so.

