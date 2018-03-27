Best Buy: On Track To Surpass $5 Billion In Domestic Online Sales This Year

The company has had a total shareholder return over the past five years of 263%. This number has ranked it in the top 10% of S&P 500 companies.

Revenues have been down the last few years. However, it has been able to increase its net income.

Introduction

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had a tremendous holiday season and reported great fourth-quarter results. The company saw a comparable sales increase of 9.0% and saw a sales increase by as much as 36% in its consumer electronic department over what they were in 2016.

Best Buy has managed to stay afloat in hard times for local retailers. Although the revenues have slightly decreased, the company has been able to make up for that by increasing its net income. It has recently closed 250 of its smaller stores in order to cut costs and increase revenue.

One thing is certain, Best Buy is not planning on going anywhere soon. In the midst of flat revenues, it is taking the necessary steps to secure its survival. In this article, I will examine how Best Buy stores are performing. I will examine such things as how the company brought its same-store sales growth from negative numbers in 2013 to positive numbers in 2017. I will also examine how it is winning the internet marketing game by being on track to surpass $5 billion in domestic online sales this year.

(Source: Author - made from data collected using various sources)

Best Buy's average ROIC from 2013 to 2017 was 25.7%. That was higher than its cost of capital at 3.7%. Best Buy's revenue has been in a slight decline at -1% for the past three years. This performance is far from exceptional. However, Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) revenue (CAGR) is slightly ahead of Best Buy's. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is pretty much in a league of its own. Even though it does not have a brick-and-mortar business, it competes with them online.

One of the disadvantages of ROIC and growth is that neither one incorporates how much value was created. For example, it is possible for a smaller company to have a 35% ROIC that might appear more successful than a huge company with only a 10% return. That is the reason we use the economic profit to covert ROIC into a dollar metric. Then we can see how much value each company creates in dollars and better understand how much each one is truly worth. In this case, Walmart and Amazon are way ahead of Best Buy. However, they have some advantages that Best Buy does not have. The number one reason is they sell more than electronics. However, they compete with Best Buy for the electronics market.

An average ROIC value is between 10-20%. Best Buy continues to produce a decent ROIC value, even though it might be in decline in other areas. It is normal for a company the size of Walmart to produce an 11% ROIC because of how large and weighty it is. Amazon is truly in a league of its own because it competes with Walmart and Best Buy online for the consumer electronics market.

(Credit: MPR News)

Best Buy's revenues have either been flat or decreasing over the past five years. However, the bright spot is that its net income increased by 36% in 2017. Net income increased 131% in 2015 as well.

(Source: Author - made from data collected using various sources)

In November of 2012, Best Buy launched building The New Blue with its 2020 vision in mind. This vision included items such as taking measures to reduce costs and lower its margins to increase profit. It includes being a leader in the smart home market. The smart home market is estimated to have a value of $53.45 billion by 2022. This vision includes launching a piloting service to help adult children check in on their aging parents as well as expanding the company's tech support to support every product it sells, no matter when or where the customer bought it.

Best Buy is in the process of expanding its market and offering great customer support to keep everyone happy.

How Best Buy Is Winning the Internet Marketing Game!

The company spent $635.5 million in marketing in 2013. AdGooroo found that Best Buy spent $9.8 million in the first three weeks of November 2013 on 2,500 Consumer Electronics keywords. This is more than double its next closest competitor, Walmart, which spent $4.7 million in pay per click ads.

According to semrush.com, Best Buy is ranked in Google for 39.4 thousand keywords that get an estimated 17 million views a month. The traffic that comes from this is estimated to cost $1.5 million. The company is spending $710 a month for pay per click advertising for 737 keywords. In comparison, Walmart is ranked for 84.2 thousand keywords that receive an estimated 39.1 million views a month that are worth over $5.5 million a month in views.

With search engine traffic, it is important to understand that the companies are not paying for it directly. But had they been paying for it, it would be worth millions of dollars a month for both Best Buy and Walmart.

Walmart’s website gets an estimated 380.83 million views a month, according to SimilarWeb, while Best Buy’s website gets an estimated 117.33 million views a month.

Best Buy is on track to surpass $5 billion in domestic online sales this year.

It is hard to determine how a company is spending its marketing dollars. However, it is clear that Best Buy is investing a chunk in online marketing.

Why Best Buys Gross Margins Matter

The company’s gross margins have stayed consistent over the past ten years. Its minimum gross margin has been 22.43%, and the highest gross margin has been 25.21% over the past ten years. What this means is that Best Buy has 25% gross margin profit, and the company knows it will be able to invest $0.25 of each revenue dollar collected back into operating expenses. In comparison, Walmart’s gross margin has averaged 25% over the past ten years. Amazon’s gross margins have been between 22% and 37% during this period; it is currently bringing in a gross margin of 37%. These gross margins are fairly tight for a company that is Best Buy's size. However, before we draw any conclusions, let's look further into the company.

Store Productivity and Same-Store Sales

(Source: Retail Emarketer)

Best Buy's average sales per square foot is $769. This number has slightly fluctuated since 2013. Its average sales growth per square foot is 0.3%. The average sales per store are $22.23 million. The average sales per store growth rate is 2.7% since 2013.

Walmart’s average sales per square foot is $433, and its average sales per store is $64.58 million.

Looking at these numbers, it is clear Best Buy is making good use of its floor space. The company is selling items that customers want to buy. One would expect the average sales per square foot to be higher in Best Buy than Walmart because Best Buy mainly sells electronics that cost more than many items at Walmart.

The downside of this analysis would be that Best Buy is barely squeezing any growth over this past decade for these numbers. However, on a positive note, the average sales per store growth has been 2.7%. Considering that the S&P 500 is growing at 3% per year, this is not a bad number.

(Source: Retail Emarketer)

The company’s same-store sales growth since 2013 has gone from negative growth to slightly over positive growth. It is averaging 0.5% growth per year. When looking at these numbers, you would expect them to line up with the store's revenues. As it turns out, these numbers are lining up exactly with what the revenue increases have been over the past few years. This is anemic growth.

The lowest Best Buy’s P/E ratio has been since 2014 is 8.39. The highest it has been since 2014 is 19.28 in January 2018. The average P/E ratio has averaged 14 in the past four years. The forecasted earnings growth over the next 5 years is 14.56%. To get a clearer picture, we also need to look at the company's earnings per share.

February 2014 EPS price $1.56

January 2015 EPS price $3.53 (126% increase)

January 2016 EPS price $2.59 (-26% decrease)

January 2017 EPS price $3.56 (37% increase)

Looking at these numbers gives mixed signals without a doubt. This stock could be considered overvalued or undervalued depending on how you decide to view these numbers. The 15% growth rate over the next five years could happen. However, it could just as easily not happen. The P/E ratio would put the 15% growth range in its path without a doubt. I would expect the EPS to continue making these kinds of moves. It's going to be hard to determine exactly what direction it is going to go until it starts moving in one direction for several years.

Next, let’s look at Best Buy's tabulate tangible book value. This number is the shareholders' equity minus the intangible assets. Then divide that number by the shares outstanding. That number comes to $11.26. In a perfect world, this number would be close to the current stock price of $66.18. If Best Buy were to liquidate or have to file for bankruptcy, the tangible book value would be what investors could expect to get back. If you are paying $66.18 per share but those shares are really worth $11.26, then you might have a problem. That stated, stocks that have traded below tangible book value in the past have also delivered really good results for investors. So it is not all bad news.

Company's Large Footprint

Best Buy has over 1,500 stores and employs 125,000 people. It is estimated that 70% of the population lives within 15 minutes of a Best Buy store. The company has left a large footprint in the United States. In many large and small malls, it is considered an anchor store. Despite Best Buy's slow growth numbers, it is in a relatively good position to continue to grab a large share of the consumer electronics business.

Valuation

One of the common ways of measuring a stock is by using the total shareholder return (TRS). In this case, Best Buy has had a total shareholder return over the past five years of 263%. This number has ranked it in the top 10% of S&P 500 companies.

Yes, this number should not be overlooked. However, when doing a final valuation, I think it is important that everything is considered. The ROIC is without a doubt a bright spot for Best Buy, coming in at 27.5%. The P/E ratio shows that growth will continue to occur, but it will be slow and anemic. The store's sales per square foot growth rate fit perfectly in line with that picture, growing only 0.3%, with the revenue CAGR rate being negative for the past three years.

There is little room with for error with Best Buy. The Street is predicting $8.72 billion in revenue for this next quarter. Last quarter, the company brought in $9.3 billion. Those numbers were higher because of the holidays. In the second quarter of last year, it brought in $8.5 billion.

The bottom line is these numbers are not going to change much for Best Buy. Invest in the company only if you are expecting slow growth ahead. For the future, I am expecting very little change in the stock. I think it is a safe stock to buy if you are willing to put up with slow growth. Best Buy continues to beat the retail apocalypse, and it's not going out of business anytime soon even as it continues to struggle with revenue growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.