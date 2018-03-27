Misunderstood Sears Hometown, Confused For The Near-Death Sears Holdings, Offers Massive Upside Potential

Source: theprowersjournal.com

Introduction

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) is the result of a spin-off from Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) in October 2012. The company has two primary store types: 1) It is the franchisor for Sears Hometown Stores, representing 70% of total company revenues, whose business is selling primarily appliances, lawn and garden, tools, etc. Hometown stores exist in smaller markets, across the U.S., that cannot support a full line Sears department store. The stores, at 8500 average square feet, are a mere fraction of the 140,000 average square feet of a full-line Sears store. 2) The company also operates Sears Outlet Stores, across the U.S., which represent 30% of total revenues. This is a business with an unusual and valuable niche. As the nation’s largest chain retailer of outlet-value appliances, the Outlet Stores have become the de facto clearinghouse for the entire U.S. appliance industry's bruised, damaged, returned, reconditioned, overstocked, and "nearly new" appliances, and are estimated to possess over 2/3 market share, domestically, of that business! Eighty percent of the Outlet Stores overall sales consist of appliances, 75% of appliance sales represent "as is" appliances, and only 30% of total sales are sourced from Sears Holdings. Finally, within the Hometown segment, the company also operates Sears Hardware Stores, and Sears Home Appliance Showrooms, which represent less than 8% of SHOS's total store base and are two store types the company is slowly exiting.

Important facts worth keeping in mind about SHOS are that 72% of the entire company's sales in 2016 were appliances, including not just the Sears nameplate, Kenmore (which represented fully half of the company's total appliance sales in 2016), but that of every major manufacturer. As recently as June 2016, the company was reported by twice.com as the 5th largest appliance seller in the United States. The Hometown Stores also highlight the "best of Sears" brands, including Kenmore, Craftsman, and Die-Hard. In fact, overall Hometown sales consisted of fully 50% KCD (Kenmore, Craftsman, and Die-Hard) brands in 2016. In this, there is both opportunity (brand exclusivity) and risk (potential loss of exclusivity as a result of a Sears Holdings bankruptcy or sale of the KCD brands to a 3rd party). Finally, and very notably, as a result of Whirlpool's (NYSE:WHR) discontinuance of business with Sears Holdings, SHOS is now the only appliance retailer in the country that carries all of the top ten major appliance brands under one roof.

The Dealer/Franchise Model Lessens Sears Hometown's Business Model Risk

At year-end 2016, 830, or over 80%, of the total company's 1020 stores were dealer or franchised. The way the model works is that the company allows independent dealers and franchisees to open a freestanding "Sears Hometown" store, and consigns merchandise to these stores, while retaining title to the merchandise. This means that the owner/operator retains the real estate and operating risk, while SHOS simply supplies the merchandise, and pays a commission on its sale to the dealer. While the company is on the hook for some direct leases itself, the outsized majority of those leases are in the Outlet Stores segment, as most of the Outlet Stores are company owned.

The Company, By Virtually All Measures, Is The Most Undervalued In The Entire Domestic Universe Of Stocks Of Companies Over $10 Million In Market Cap, And Offers A Huge Margin Of Safety

With a current stock price of only $2, as of the most recently ended fiscal 3rd quarter of 2017, the company possessed $209 million in stockholders' equity. On 22.7 million shares outstanding, this equates to a book value per share of $9.21, representing a .21x price-to-book ratio. Net debt is $105 million, which equates to a debt/equity ratio of 50%. However, I calculate an adjusted net debt/equity ratio of only 41%. The reason for this is that, since the beginning of 2017, the company has been electing to pay its major supplier, Sears Holdings, on 2-day terms, versus the contractually required 10 days, in exchange for a .43% pre-payment discount. The company can readily choose to go back to the normal 10-day payment terms, which would increase its payables to Sears Holdings by $19 million, and reduce its outstanding debt by a similar amount. This is money the company owes to SHLD, anyway, so it does not represent any kind of "sweetheart deal," or inappropriate related-party transaction. In fact, SHOS is earning just shy of 20%, annually, on the money it "early pays" to SHLD, making this a very good deal for SHOS, considering SHOS pays a blended rate of roughly 6% on its outstanding debt. (The arrangement is currently making SHOS about $2.6 million, on an annualized run rate basis.)

With trailing 12-month sales of $1.9 billion, and a miniscule $46 million market cap, the company is selling at a price/sales ratio of only .02x. Moreover, traditional Graham & Dodd value investors often look at "margin of safety" in terms of the discount of a company to its net current assets (with 2/3 of net current assets or less being a measure of extraordinary "deep value"). In the case of SHOS, with roughly $160 million in net current assets, the company is selling at just over 25% of net current assets, an unheard of valuation that provides a truly astonishing margin of safety. What is even more incredible is that the vast majority of those current assets ($355 million) are represented in inventories, and over 70% of those inventories are high dollar value appliances. Since the appliances are carried on the company's books at cost, it would be likely, in any potential liquidation of the company, that SHOS would be able to realize proceeds of upwards of 90% of the carrying value of its inventory, as suggested by recent store closures...

Store Closures, And Resulting Inventory Reductions, Have Already Proven The Company's Ability To Generate Substantial Cash From Liquidating Working Capital, Over The Last Few Years

Throughout 2017, the company reported closing 104 stores, and freed up roughly $30 million of working capital from inventory. This gives one a pretty good idea on how much cash the company would generate, if it closed the entirety of its remaining 1000 stores, and shows the inherent value of the inventory. This is surely nothing to sneeze at, as one key premise arguing for ownership of this stock is that, at $2 a share, with $9 in book value, if the larger part of that book value could be "harvested" in a liquidation over time, the current stock price simply doesn't make sense. The situation represents what some would call SHOS's ability to "burn the furniture," and gives substantial peace of mind about the company's staying power, and underlying asset value protection. More importantly, store closing plans are now largely complete, and the ones that have been closed were EBITDA losing stores. This is just one reason why SHOS has been realizing improved financial results of late....

The Company Has Shown Two Consecutive Quarters Of Accelerated Improvement In Its Adjusted EBITDA, But The Street Is Completely Ignoring It Because, At First Glance, The Company's Overall Sales Decline Looks Similar To Sears Holdings' Ongoing Death Spiral

While it is true that SHOS suffered an overall same store sales decline of 9.1% in the most recently reported 3rd quarter, management emphasized in its press release that the decline largely reflects a money-losing promotion in the year-ago quarter, in the Hometown segment, that was not repeated this year, which resulted in lower sales...but increased margins. In addition, the Outlet Stores segment adopted a new "smarter" pricing regimen in mid July 2017, for each and every appliance, that seeks to systematically and prudently capture all margin possible, with a willingness to give up sales as is necessary. This replaces the formerly used arbitrary "time-on-sales-floor" discounting model, with ongoing rolling promotions layered on top. (These incremental promotions have been largely discontinued as unnecessarily "giving away the store.") Finally, the company has been much more effective in controlling shrink, with a $1.6 million reduction in the latest quarter, versus a year ago.

The net effect of all of the above resulted in a 200 basis point increase in gross margin for the Hometown segment, and a stunning 500 basis point increase in gross margin for the Outlet Stores segment, for the fiscal 3rd quarter. In addition, the company has reduced its operating expenses (exclusive of I.T. transformation expenses). This all resulted in adjusted EBITDA of positive $3.8 million for the 3rd quarter, compared to a $10 million loss in the year-ago quarter, a dramatic improvement!

Notably, until recently, the company's overall improvement has also been obscured by Sears Holdings' difficulties. For example, in 2016, while SHOS's unit sales of appliances were marginally HIGHER, pricing (and therefore gross margins) were down. One large reason for this is that while other appliance brands were dispensing significant promotional dollars to retailers (upwards of 10-15% of the retail value of an appliance!), Kenmore was not getting the promotional support from Sears Holdings that other appliance brands were from their manufacturers. This was/is a triple whammy for SHOS, as 1) the Kenmore brand has been weakened, relative to other brands, owing to its inability to compete on price, 2) SHOS has had to lower prices to compete, on Kenmore, without receiving any "subsidy" from the brand owner, and finally 3) sales in the Outlet Store business were hurt, as competitor new product is priced too close to the Outlet Stores out-of-box, “as is,” nearly new, squeezing margins at the Outlet Stores. This last problem has been getting better, with improved pricing received by SHOS from manufacturers starting in early 2017. Further favorable price adjustments are expected from renegotiated contracts for 2018, which, very importantly, should assure the sustainability of gross margin improvement in the Outlet Stores segment.

The Company Is Working Expeditiously To Migrate From Sears Holdings' I.T. Platform, Reduce Systemic Risk, And Be Able To Carry On, In The Event Of A Sears Holdings Bankruptcy Or Liquidation

As the company was formed from Sears Holdings in 2012, it has, until recently, remained operationally tethered to it. Not only does SHOS's corporate headquarters remain on Sears Holdings' campus just northwest of Chicago, but Sears Holdings, per the 2016 SHOS 10-K, "provides the company with the computer systems and infrastructure that enable our distribution systems." In addition, SHLD has provided the company with its accounting, store level POS, inventory, and administrative services. The company has been migrating from the SHLD systems, by hiring an outside vendor, NetSuite, to implement its own end-to-end I.T. system. It is also working with Capgemini (OTCPK:CGEMY). SHOS stated in its 3rd quarter 2017 earnings release that "Development for the remaining systems has largely been completed, and the final stages of testing these systems is currently under way. Selling and administrative expenses included $7.8 million of I.T. infrastructure investments in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2016. To date, we have put into production several components of our new I.T. infrastructure, including but not limited to, Hometown transactional websites, human resources management, payroll and owner commissions management, accounts payable, and accounts receivable. In the upcoming quarter, we will continue our system integration and end-to-end testing efforts as we progress toward a small-scale deployment of our ERP and POS systems across a limited number of store locations. We expect that a full system implementation across the enterprise will be substantially completed in the first quarter of 2018." Moreover, the company has also been working diligently to separate itself from Sears Holdings, in terms of its product sourcing...

Sears Hometown's Announcing An Independent Supply Agreement With Whirlpool, Shortly After Whirlpool's Severing Of Its Relationship With Sears Holdings, Is A Watershed for Sears Hometown, Evidencing That It Is Financially Strong, And Can Exist Independently Of Its Former Parent

In another development, the significance of which was completely ignored by Wall Street, just as Sears Holdings announced the devastating loss of Whirlpool as a supplier to it (which initially resulted in SHOS losing its own supply of Whirlpool branded nameplates), SHOS was able to promptly ink an independent supply arrangement with Whirlpool. This is a testament to the financial strength of the SHOS balance sheet, and another reminder to skeptics that Sears Hometown and Sears Holdings may have similar sounding names, but they are NOT the same company. Since the Whirlpool announcement, SHOS has been able to ink independent sourcing deals with GE (NYSE:GE), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and Husqvarna, and further stated that "we expect to enter into additional direct-purchase supply agreements prior to the end of the fiscal year with other key vendors." This provides critical peace of mind to shareholders, vendors, and the buying public about SHOS's ability to operate independently of SHLD, and, with nearly $2 billion in annual revenues, remain as a key partner to the major appliance makers. The net effect of this effort is that while Sears Holdings supplied 80% of the company's merchandise in 2016, that number could drop to roughly 60% in 2018. (It will be hard to get the number much below 50%, since about 50% of the merchandise sold by SHOS is proprietary Sears-branded product.)

In some cases, it would be expected that SHOS may be able to LOWER its cost of merchandise sold, by sourcing products independently of SHLD, as indicated from this quote in the 2016 SHOS 10-K: "We have been taking action to reduce our dependence on Sears Holdings to enable us to take advantage of what we believe are lower costs, or better terms and conditions, from alternative merchandise and services vendors and to reduce our Sears Holdings-related risks."

The Company Recently Obtained A Five-Year $40 Million Term Loan Facility From Gordon Brothers

Per the company press release issued on February 20th, SHOS obtained the facility in order to help it fund inventory building needs. This is because its direct dealing with suppliers, instead of going through Sears Holdings, will necessitate funding more of its own inventories, especially as additional suppliers may stop shipping to Sears Holdings. It is important to note that this represents $40 million of NEW liquidity, above and beyond the company's current lending arrangements. It is also believed that the company will not need to use all of this new liquidity to fund inventory investment and that, therefore, some of portion of the $40 million will represent "new money," available to the company for general purposes.

The Company Is Pursuing An Array Of Initiatives To Increase Its Relevancy, Augment Its Business Model, And Diversify Away From Dependence On Sears Holdings

The company is not resting on its laurels, waiting for Sears Holdings to go bankrupt. Besides migrating its computer systems to its own independent in-house systems, and sourcing merchandise directly from non-Sears purveyors, SHOS has put the following initiatives in place that it reported on in its fiscal Q3 press release:

1) The company got into the lease-to-own business, over a year ago. The business operates through both the Hometown and Outlet Stores segments, and involves no financing risk to SHOS, as the financing is supplied by a 3rd party lender, with SHOS getting a "full sale" of its merchandise, up front, with no recourse risk. The company stated in its 3rd quarter 10-Q that "the business continued its growth trajectory, further strengthening our belief this represents one of our biggest opportunities to attract new customers and grow sales at better margins. Year-over-year leasing comparable store sales grew 132.5% in the third quarter and for the year-to-date are up 112.9%. The leasing share of the total business more than doubled versus last year, growing to a 6.4% share in the third quarter. The company is on track to exceed $100 million in sales in this channel for the fiscal year. Third-party commissions we receive on leasing sales continue to be a meaningful contributor to our margin improvement." The company also stated, in its investor presentation at the 2017 annual meeting, that it seeks to have lease-to-own at $200 million in sales by year-end 2019....or 10% of the total company. The company's lending agent has started off conservatively, only allowing 5-month lease terms (whereas the broader industry has lent up to 24 months on appliances). This clearly allows plenty of room for lease-to-own to expand. It should be noted that the lease-to-own business in the U.S. is a $10 billion business annually with Aaron's, Rent-a-Center, and other appliance retailers the primary competitors. Currently, 40% of the lease-to-own industry's sales are for appliances, making this expansion seem like a very wise strategy for SHOS, especially with the non-recourse nature of the financing risk.

2) The company is virtually complete in the rebranding of most of its Hometown stores with the "America's Appliance Experts" (AAE) co-branding. Seventy nine percent of the Hometown stores have been converted, as of the most recent quarter end, with completion slated for 2018. The company reports that AAE locations achieve better comp store sales and a higher margin rate in appliances than non-AAE locations. The AAE concept creates a powerful association in the consumer's mind, where Hometown leverages the historic relationship with Sears as a trusted source for appliances. It is important to realize that AAE could further strengthen SHOS, in its potential to open up stores in a multitude of urban areas, in the event of a total liquidation of Sears Holdings. The company's internal research shows that new Hometown stores that have been opened in a market vacated by a Sears department store have sales that are 70% higher than the average Hometown store, in the first year of operation. In this way, one can envision a scenario in which SHOS could quite possibly become the only surviving "version" of Sears branded stores!

Source: The company

3) The company began, as of November 2016, to sell products on its own proprietary website. (Prior to this, the company was contractually disallowed by Sears Holdings from competing with them on the web.) This is especially important, as appliance manufacturers estimate that 15-20% of home appliances are now purchased on-line, and until November 2016, SHOS was not allowed to participate at all in this segment! Website sales growth was 54%, sequentially, in the most recently reported 3rd quarter of 2017, and working off such a small base, the company is very optimistic for continued growth.

4) The furniture category in the Outlet Stores segment experienced double-digit comp sales increases in the 3rd quarter of 2017, as the company further leveraged its direct-purchasing agreement with Ashley Furniture to feature expanded assortments of higher-quality products.

Eddie Lampert, Who Controls Sears Hometown With Nearly 60% Ownership, Recently Bought 310,000 Shares In the Open Market At $1.45-1.50, Providing Implicit Downside Protection, And Evidencing The Inherent Value Here

Interestingly, Lampert bought 220,000 shares at a $1.50 average on November 8, 2017, and 95,000 at $1.45 on December 8, 2017. This is an amount equal to 1/30th of the remaining public float...purchased within a one month period! Insiders, including CEO Will Powell, CFO E.J. Bird, and a couple others, have also been buying modest amounts of stock in the open market, over the past several months...especially right after the Q3 2017 earnings release. While it seems clear that Mr. Lampert has lost faith in SHLD (he hasn't bought any shares there in a year), he has apparently not lost faith in SHOS. Tantalizingly, it seems more than possible that when Sears Department stores go bankrupt and liquidate (the Canadian division of Sears already filed bankruptcy and has completely liquidated), Lampert may very well view Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores as a means of his saving face. He would do this by carrying on with the Sears brand name in a still viable small store format, expanding into urban areas with this "best of Sears" model, that eschews apparel and other soft goods, and cherry picks the only products that have a chance of earning Sears any money....Kenmore, Craftsman, and Die-Hard. To this very point, SHOS has said in its 10-K disclosures that "We will also continue to selectively identify trade-area opportunities for new stores over the long term based on market potential, including trade areas where Sears Holdings has closed a full-line department store."

In addition, Lampert could readily take the company private (very likely at a generous premium for shareholders), thumb his nose at Wall Street, and seek to create something of value here, all for himself. Note that Lampert is neither an officer nor director of SHOS, and while he certainly has influence with the board of directors, he has otherwise kept an arms-length position with the company, is not otherwise a corporate insider, and has exclusively communicated with the company, formally, in SEC 13D filings. (My supposition is that Lampert would likely have been favorably surprised by the significant improvement in the Q3 2017 financial results at SHOS, and that he will continue to buy more stock in the open market, on any price decline back to his recent purchase levels.)

Most importantly, it is my belief that Eddie Lampert will not walk away from the asset value in this company. He is "aligned" with SHOS shareholders, and as long as the balance sheet is as strong as it is, shareholders have every reason to view Lampert as an ally, protecting our shared interest. (This is a far cry from Sears Holdings, at this point, where Lampert is a major debt holder, and has massive conflicts-of-interest between himself as a secured creditor, and the shareholders.)

Highly Respected Institutional Value Investors Are Top Holders Here; Some Have Been Increasing Their Position Of Late

Value shop Nantahala Capital Management is the largest institutional shareholder, with 9.5% ownership. The firm increased its position by 571,000 shares in the most recent 12/31/17 reporting period. The second largest is Chou Management, with 5.8% ownership, unchanged from the prior quarter. Also in the quarter, Royce & Associates significantly increased its position, making them now the 3rd largest institutional holder. It is also heartening to report that Renaissance Technologies (whose founder James Simons has been described as the best money manager on the earth) increased its position in SHOS in the latest reporting period. He is now the 4th largest institutional holder. Each the above 4 entities are highly respected quant or value shops with rigorous "green eyeshade" investing methodologies, and enviable track records.

The Company's Short Position Started Ballooning Late Last Year, As Panic Over A Potential Sears Holdings Bankruptcy Has Created a Wildly Irrational Contagion Here

According to Nasdaq, short interest in SHOS soared over 50%, from 2.05 million shares at October 13, 2017, to 3.27 million shares at November 30. (It remained at 3.2 million shares at 2/28/18.) Apparently, the "hard to borrow" status of Sears Holdings has carried over to SHOS, causing some to mistakenly liken SHOS to SHLD, and blindly shorting it as a proxy for SHLD. Indeed, SHOS may be setting itself up for the mother of all short squeezes. At 2/28/18, SHOS had a short ratio of 23%, and an astonishing days-to-cover ratio of 146...one of the highest days-to-cover ratios on the entire Nasdaq stock market! This compares to the SHLD figure of 18.5%, and a mere 9 days-to-cover. If you factor in the fact that Eddie Lampert owns nearly 60% of the stock, and that 15% of the rest of the company is "locked up" in the hands of deep value investors that will likely not sell, without a significant price rise, the "truly available float" for shorting is probably only 25% of the outstanding shares, or 5.7 million shares. (This makes the short interest, as a percent of the adjusted float, sky high, and subject to a squeeze at any time!)

It doesn't matter how many times one emphasizes that Sears Hometown is not Sears Holdings, and that Sears Hometown is a spin-off from Sears Holdings in 2012, with its own independent balance sheet, and business model, only tangentially linked to the failed department store model of Sears Holdings. One only need look at the comparative financial results, for the nine months to date 2017, to see how much healthier SHOS is compared to SHLD. One way is to look at the adjusted EBITDA margin for the nine months to date. In SHOS's case, the company incurred a razor thin $2.2 million adjusted EBITDA loss, on $1.3 billion in sales (a loss equal to a mere .16% of sales), versus SHLD, which incurred a $564 million adjusted EBITDA loss, on $12.3 billion in sales (a very distressing 4.6% of sales). In addition, SHLD is debt-laden, with massive ongoing interest expense, making the pre-tax loss even more harrowing than it appears. This shows, more than anything, how lumping SHOS in with SHLD is completely misguided, as the former is credibly "turnaround-able," while the latter is burning massive amounts of cash, and inevitably doomed as an operating entity.

Valuation And Price Targets

I am going to assign 3 different criteria to settle on a range of fair value for SHOS. The first assumes that the improvement in the company's financial results will continue, such that the Street will judge that the company's selling at mere fractions of both book value and net current assets is no longer warranted, that the asset value is real, that it is not in danger of being rapidly dissipated, and that a more "normalized" discount is appropriate. My assumption is that a stabilized SHOS can easily return to selling for 1/2 of book, or 2/3 of net current assets. Both would argue for a price target of around $4.50. In addition, the company will likely return to a small positive adjusted EBITDA for the 2017 year just ended, much improved from 2016. Moreover, with the I.T. transformation expenses going away in the first part of 2018, I believe the Street could price in the possibility of the company returning to a modest 1% operating profit margin in 2018, which would be roughly $20 million. Applying a normalized 25% tax rate would result in net income of $15 million, or 60+ cents a share. (Note, though, that the company has well over $100 million in NOL carryforwards, and will not be paying cash taxes for a very long time.) Applying a modest 8-10 P/E multiple on that 60 cents, would yield a $5 to $6 price target for the stock. Finally, looking at a price chart of the stock, SHOS traded at $5, as recently as 15 months ago in December 2016 (and in fact, it traded as high as $7 in November of 2016, after Eddie Lampert was reported as having bought several large blocks earlier that month at around $5). Considering the company's financial results are materially improved from a year ago, I believe setting a $4-7 price target over the next 6-12 months for SHOS is eminently reasonable, regardless of whether Sears Holdings files, or doesn't file, bankruptcy (although all other things being equal, a Sears Holdings bankruptcy is likely to be unfavorable to SHOS's stock price, in the short run).

Risks To Outlook

A Sears Holdings bankruptcy could result in significant disruption, or even the demise, of SHOS. The company is not yet fully "off the systems" of SHLD, and is inherently tethered to SHLD, especially since 50% of SHOS's sales are of proprietary Sears branded products (or former, in the case of Craftsman). Sears Holdings supplies those proprietary products (as well as others) to SHOS. A bankruptcy of SHLD could mean that SHOS would need to find alternative merchandise suppliers. On the other hand, the Sears Holdings logistics business is understood to be profitable and a valuable part of SHLD, so it will likely survive a SHLD bankruptcy, and continue to warehouse and distribute for SHOS (as it does for other unaffiliated 3rd parties).

Like any executory contract in a bankruptcy, SHLD could terminate its merchandise supply agreement with SHOS (which otherwise expires in February 2020). While this is unlikely (since SHLD's merchandise sales to SHOS are profitable), a termination of said agreement is an event of default under SHOS's lending agreement that could cause an "immediate call" from SHOS's lenders.

A liquidation of Sears Holdings could result in appliances being "dumped" on the market by SHLD, depressing SHOS's margins for a time. In addition, some consumers may confuse SHOS for SHLD, and may refuse to buy from SHOS, with SHLD in bankruptcy, out of irrational fears of no backing for warranties, return policy, etc.

If Sears Holdings elects to sell Kenmore or Die-Hard (as part of a bankruptcy process or otherwise), SHLD can terminate its obligation to sell SHOS those products, if the buyer requires it. (Fifty one percent of SHOS's sales were Kenmore, Craftsman, or Die-Hard in 2016.) While the recent sale of Craftsman to Stanley/Black & Decker provides a model of what might favorably happen in such a scenario (a lengthy 20 year license was granted to Sears Holdings to continue independently selling and manufacturing Craftsman products), the new Craftsman owner will be "proliferating" Craftsman sales in new retail outlets far and wide, diluting the value in SHOS's carrying the brand. Furthermore, it doesn't preclude a termination in SHOS's license to sell Kenmore, which would be a loss of over 1/3 of SHOS's sales. While, being one of the largest appliance sellers in the country means SHOS is not likely to be terminated by a new owner of Kenmore, if the purchaser of Kenmore is Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) or Home Depot (NYSE:HD), and not a manufacturer, the outcome certainly could be adverse. While SHOS would no doubt work to replace those sales by promoting other manufacturer appliance brands...it could be forced to close a significant number of stores, or go into liquidation, even.

While SHOS is primarily a debtor to Sears Holdings, monies SHLD owes to SHOS, or is supposed to pay on SHOS's behalf, may be lost in bankruptcy, with no "right of offset." (These amounts are expected to become increasingly de minimus, over time, but could amount to somewhere in the low-to-mid single-digit millions, currently.)

The Sears name could end up being a problem. How can SHOS credibly go on operating Hometown or Outlet Stores of an entity that people think of as "liquidated," if the department stores are completely shuttered? Can it successfully get the point across to the public that it is a "different animal"? Will the Sears name be of ANY value to SHOS, at that point, or will SHOS need to change its name?

Upside to Outlook

Sears Holdings has been underinvesting in the Kenmore brand. Perversely, a Sears Holdings bankruptcy could be a positive to SHOS, as a potential acquirer of Kenmore could reinvigorate the brand (including allocating sizable promotional dollars to it), which represents over 1/3 of SHOS's total sales. In any case, as long as Sears Holdings is in bankruptcy, and in possession of Kenmore, the only authorized sellers of the brand are SHLD, SHOS, and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). In addition, Kenmore is being held by Sears Holdings in a "bankruptcy remote subsidiary" that is controlled by the bondholders that back that subsidiary. It just so happens that Eddie Lampert owns most of those bonds, and therefore, he will likely be the controlling party of Kenmore, in any liquidation of Sears. (And he is not likely to allow Kenmore to be sold in a fashion that will disadvantage his 60% equity holding in SHOS!)

As earlier indicated, Eddie Lampert could decide that the "future of Sears" is in smaller stores, that emphasize the remaining "best of Sears Brands" (Kenmore, Diehard, and Craftsman). With 60% ownership, he could either decide to take SHOS private (almost certainly at a considerable premium to the current stock price), and/or fold all of his remaining "aspirations" for the brand's chance for future success into SHOS. The outcome could be ironically fantastic for SHOS shareholders, especially if Lampert decides to make it the vehicle for "reintroducing" the Sears brand in urban areas (in a format that has the best chance of working), should Sears Holdings end up liquidating all of its department stores in bankruptcy (as seems highly likely).

A scenario involving a termination of SHOS's merchandising agreement with Sears Holdings could result in a liquidation of SHOS, which might actually serve to unlock the value of the working capital for shareholders, and possibly the franchise value of the Outlet Stores, with their estimated two-thirds+ market share of "out-of-box" appliances, to a potential buyer of that franchise. In short, liquidation value may very well exceed the current stock price, even in a "disaster" scenario.

Conclusion

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores is a fascinating special situation, the likes of which does not come along too often. As a spin-off from a highly visible former parent, the company (SHOS) is currently in a turnaround. That turnaround is being overshadowed by Sears Holdings' longstanding march towards its tragic and inevitable doom. While same store sales declines continue (for now), gross margins are showing significant improvement. Considering the .02x price/sales ratio, any continued improvement in gross margins, and or reductions in cost, can very quickly manifest in a significant profit on the pre-tax bottom line, which could make the stock a 10-bagger or more. (The company achieved $2.60 in EPS as recently as 2012.) Returning to such profitability is not at all outlandish, especially with Sears Holdings potentially out of the picture, and SHOS possibly having no brick and mortar nor direct web competition from a "Sears affiliate" anymore! It really is up to Eddie Lampert. Does he intend to make SHOS the "replacement" for Sears Holdings, where he can win back his self-respect, and operate a whole "new" model nationally, of highly efficient 8500 square foot stores that carry the "best of Sears" brands, and walk away from the dead-as-a-doornail department store model? It remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: If the stock stays this low, Lampert will likely continue to vacuum up shares in the open market, in a riveting "going private over time" saga, that puts a significant floor under the stock. In addition, while many may question Lampert's acumen as a retail operator, the fact of the matter is that he is an excellent judge of value, and I have little doubt that, as majority owner, he is passionately interested in securing and protecting the obvious asset value that is present in this company. He will not let an adverse "black swan" scenario allow the bankers to swoop in and try to take advantage of the situation. (If necessary, I am absolutely convinced Lampert will step in, and privately finance the company, if that is what is required.)

SHOS stock has been punished with the entire brick-and-mortar retail sector. It has been punished by being misunderstood as a Sears Holdings proxy. It was knocked down by tax loss selling and has yet to recover. It has been punished by short sellers (and is ripe for a massive short squeeze). And yet, the last couple of quarters, the company has experienced an adjusted EBITDA turnaround. It is separating from the Sears I.T. systems, independently sourcing products from vendors who now refuse to do business with its former parent, and is gaining its independence, with separation expenses finally expected to wind down in the next few months. (I.T. transformation expenses, expected to total roughly $33 million in 2017, are expected to dwindle to $8 million or so in the first half 2018, and then terminate completely, providing a very nice tailwind, this year.)

SHOS insiders seem to realize something the Street does not. SHOS is an entity that has largely been "carved out" of SHLD...and it was separated for a reason. It has a sustainable business model, a model that, paradoxically, may very well be more sustainable with the impending collapse of SHLD. Does the cagey Eddie Lampert believe this too? Is that why he owns 60% of SHOS, and is quietly taking it private over time, in broad daylight, while the Street remains "blinkered"?

There are a number of scenarios which would result in the unlocking of value here, and any bonafide "expected value" calculation for all those scenarios leads one to come up with a dramatically higher valuation for SHOS. I am convinced that risks attendant to a Sears Holdings bankruptcy are greatly exaggerated, more than factored into the current SHOS stock price, and that this is a unique and special opportunity in which, when the vast majority of scenarios are "gamed out," shareholders are likely to be huge winners.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.