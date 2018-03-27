Nike: Strong Earnings Report From Digital Sales Growth

The company is turning to direct to consumer and digital sales to return to growth in North America.

By Nate Parsh

With more than $35 billion in sales over the past year, Nike (NKE) is the world’s largest athletic footwear, apparel and equipment maker in the world. The company controls about 50% of U.S. market share and almost 20% market share in China. Nike has also raised its dividend for more than a decade, making it a member of the Dividend Achievers. You can see the entire list of all 261 Dividend Achievers here.

Shares of the company have also outpaced the S&P 500 over the past year.

This article will examine the company’s recent earnings report, dividend history and valuation to see if Nike should be bought at current levels.

Earnings Overview



Nike released its third quarter fiscal 2018 earnings on 3/22/2018. On a day when the Dow dropped more than 700 points and the S&P 500 dipped 2.5%, shares of Nike climbed almost 6% post earnings.

After subtracting a large charge due to tax reform, earnings per share of $0.68 topped estimates by $0.15. This was the same earnings per share figure as Q3 2017. Nike has now beaten EPS estimates for more than sixteen quarters in a row. Revenue grew 6.6% year over to almost $9 billion. Revenue totals were $140 million above expectations.

After some plateauing during and after the last recession, revenues have gone up steadily in the past few years.

Sales for Nike brand in the quarter grew 4% in constant currency terms while Converse revenues dropped 8%. Nike brand makes up almost 95% of total sales. International sales grew double digits and online sales grew in every geography that the company operates. Asia Pacific & Latin America saw sales growth of 11% while the Europe, Middle East & Africa region grew 9% year over year.

Greater China is the major bright spot for the company, as sales were up 19% in constant currency during the quarter. This is on top of 17% growth for the region in second quarter and 13% growth in the first quarter. Footwear sales are the real catalyst for this region as revenues improved 21%. This growth could be in doubt, however, if the Chinese respond to the Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum with tariffs of their own. While we are not yet in a full blown trade war, this is something to keep an eye on going forward.

Where Nike has really struggled in recent years is North America. Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) has started to take market share in this region. Nike’s revenues from Apparel were flat year over year, but Footwear declined 8% on a currency neutral basis. North American Footwear sales are the largest single division for Nike, so the decline in sales has a material impact on the company’s earnings and revenues.

In order to combat this decline in growth, Nike has had to spend a lot of money. Selling, General & Administrative costs climbed 11%, with demand creation growing 15%. Gross margins contract 70 basis points in the quarter. Nike has spent heavily to try to win back market share in North America, which saw a 6% drop in sales in Q3. The company expects SG&A to grow in the low teens in the fourth quarter as well. Management said they see North American losses declining in the fourth quarter and returning to growth in the region for fiscal 2019.

Part of the reason for the decline in North American sales is that more and more people are turning to e-commerce to make their purchases. Nike’s digital presence had been lacking, but the company has taken steps to improve its digital presence. Last year, the company partnered with Amazon (AMZN) to sell some footwear and apparel merchandise online. Instead of driving to the mall, consumers can now head to Amazon.com and buy their desired merchandise.

The company is also starting to see its Nike+ membership grow. This free membership allows the consumer access to members only apparel and experiences that are designed to suit each individual’s activity, style and interests. Members also receive free shipping on purchases. The goal is to continue to build brand loyalty among members and sell products directly to the consumer. Membership was up 50% in the quarter compared to the previous year. Thanks to efforts like partnering with Amazon and its own digit improvements, Nike had digital sales growth of 18% during the quarter. Leveraging its e-commerce business is a crucial piece in Nike’s efforts to return to growth in North America in 2019.

In other digital news, Nike announced on 3/22/2018 that is was buying consumer data analytics firm Zodiac. Nike will look to use the data scientists and their tools to be able to better reach its consumers. This pat February, Nike used the NBA All-Star weekend to try to attract consumers to its products. The company teamed with Snapchat (SNAP) to became the first brand to sell its products. The products that Nike listed through snapchat sold out in minutes.

Direct to consumer and digit sales are how Nike plans to see its North American sales grow. While investors wait for sales in this very important region return to growth, they can take solace in the fact that Nike is a very shareholder-friendly company.

Shareholder Returns

Nike has increased its dividend for sixteen consecutive years. While some investors might not think much of the current 1.2% yield, Nike has seen its annual dividend rise from $0.235 a share in 2008 to an expected $0.80 in 2018.

In ten years, Nike’s dividend has more than tripled. The company has been able to accomplish this feat because of how aggressively it raises its dividend every year. Take a look at the company’s average dividend increase over the last decade.

Time Period Average Div. Increase 3 years 14.5% 5 years 13.9% 10 years 13.9%

Source: U.S. Dividend Champions

Nike has grown its dividend very consistently over the short, medium and long term. The most recent raise occurred for the January dividend payment and increased the quarterly dividend by 11.1%. While this raise is below the company’s listed averages, it is still a double digit increase.

To top it off, Nike has the ability to continue to offer double digit increases going forward.

Nike has maintained a sub 50% payout ratio for almost all of the last decade, even while increasing its dividend by almost 14% per year. The company is expected to earn $2.30 during this fiscal year. That means that Nike currently has a payout ratio of about 35%. Growing earnings allows the company to offer double digit dividend growth while keeping its payout ratio very low.

Nike continues to buy back its own shares at a rapid clip. The company bought back 14.6 million shares in the third quarter at an average price of about $65.90. The company has almost $5 billion remaining on its current buyback authorization or about 4.6% of its current market cap.

Valuation

A plan to return to growth in North America and an impressive dividend history are great, but investors need to ask themselves if shares are trading at an attractive valuation before purchasing.

Shares of Nike currently trade at a price to earnings multiple of 27.5. The stock has a normal P/E of 24.3 over the past five years according to F.A.S.T. Graphs. This means that shares are currently 11.64% overvalued relative to their historical P/E. That is pricey.

According to Yahoo finance, the average earnings per share estimate for fiscal 2019 is $2.68. If the company hits the consensus estimates, then shares are trading with a forward P/E of 24 based off of last Thursday’s closing price of $64.42. This would be below the stock’s normal P/E. Remember, Nike has beaten analysts’ earnings estimates for more than four years in a row. It is very likely that the forward multiple is even lower from here.

Final Thoughts

Nike’s third quarter earnings topped estimates and revenue grew mid-single digits. Nike has proven itself to be a very shareholder friendly company. The dividend has grown almost 3.5x over the past decade thanks to mid double digit dividend growth year in and year out. The company also has a very low payout ratio, making it likely that double digit dividend increases are possible for years to come.

That being said, North America sales remain an issue for the company, but Nike is growing its direct to consumer sales at a healthy rate. Improving its e-commerce business should go a long way in helping the company return to growth in North America. A potential trade war with China is an issue investors should keep in mind as well because that region is so important to Nike’s overall business.

Shares of Nike have beaten the overall market index over the past year, so the stock might be due to a pullback at some time in the near future. With a current P/E multiple well above the normal P/E, Nike might not be an attractive value today, but it is still a strong dividend growth company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.