So, Why Not Just Buy VNQ And Be Done With It?

Around two years ago, I wrote an article titled, “Why Not Just Buy VNQ And Be Done With It?” This was my response to a reader (from a comment in another article), who suggested that buying the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) was the simplest and easiest way to invest in REITs.

Here’s what I said:

“It sounds good. ETFs are so simple and they limit the amount of career risk for advisors who can blame the movements of broad indices, not their own stock-picking ability.



Simple also means that the ETF portfolio will perform in line with the indices, and the advisor can charge fees in addition to the underlying ETF fees. The ability to mimic the indices, without the risk of deviating far from them, has been a boon for financial advisors. I can hear the advisor now, ‘we'll just put you in a REIT ETF like VNQ and be done with it.’"

To be clear, I am not advocating that investors should steer clear of VNQ or any other REIT ETFs. It’s just important to recognize “there is a difference between index underperformance and underperformance from asset allocation.”

An ETF portfolio can underperform due to misallocation between sectors or asset classes on the part of financial advisors. Since typically, without any noticeable index underperformance in an ETF portfolio, the chances of the advisor being fired are minimized.

Most importantly, remember ETF stands for Exchange-Traded Fund. When you buy an ETF, you’re likely going to get "average" results, because the ETF is simply going to buy the good, bad, and even the ugly. And with only a limited research team (if any) to provide a filter, if you want to "buy VNQ and be done with it," you are getting that basket of the good, the bad, and in some cases, the ugly.

(Source)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF

You may have noticed that VNQ changed its name from the Vanguard REIT ETF to the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (as of February 2, 2018). In addition to a name change, the ETF also changed its index, dropping the MSCI US REIT Index for the MSCI US IMI Real Estate 25/50 Transition Index.

Also, sometime in Q3-18, it will again change indexes to adopt the MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index as its benchmark (which has certain specialty REITs that aren’t in the current MSCI US REIT Index).

The reason for the change is to expand the scope of the fund’s coverage beyond just REITs to include other types of real estate companies, such as those involved in services and development, as well as other REITs. Examples of companies inside the index Vanguard seeks to track (and in peer REIT funds) include real estate services companies CBRE Group and Jones Lang LaSalle, real estate developer The Howard Hughes Corp., and specialty REITs Lamar Advertising and Rayonier.

The upcoming change will align the Vanguard REIT Index with the updated GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) methodology for classifying global market sectors used by S&P and MSCI.

The VNQ has $54 billion in assets, significantly more than the $3.4 billion in the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR), which tracks the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50, and the approximately $400 million Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL); however, VNQ’s -11.6% YTD return was below that of IYR (-9.5% YTD) and FREL (-9.5% YTD).

Meanwhile, the Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI), which tracks the performance of the S&P Global ex-U.S. Property Index, is the top REIT ETF performer year to date (-2.0%).

To make room for the future additions in VNQ, its holdings of other stocks are expected to be reduced. Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), Prologis (NYSE:PLD), Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are examples of current top-10 holdings. These REITs will have lower weightings in the new index, and could likely be negatively impacted as new neighbors move in.

Name Ticker Index Weight (Current) Index Weight (Proposed) American Tower AMT 0.0% 6.1% Simon Property Group SPG 6.1% 5.0% Crown Castle CCI 0.0% 3.5% Equinix EQIX 3.9% 3.2% Public Storage PSA 3.9% 3.1% Prologis PLD 3.7% 3.0% Weyerhaeuser WY 0.0% 2.4%

Source: Vanguard. As of June 30, 2017

As you can see, VNQ will now include American Tower, Crown Castle and Weyerhaeuser - a positive change, since these two cell tower REITs have delivered exceptional returns over the past five years: AMT +82% and CCI +59%.

Of course, VNQ’s second-largest holding is SPG, which has been a disappointment. Shares have declined by ~3% (over five years), compared to AMT’s +82% performance (AMT is the #1 holding for the new VNQ):

My Top 5 Holdings

My top 5 REIT holdings represent 29.2% of my newsletter’s Durable Income Portfolio. A recap:

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) has returned -10.7% YTD; however, this Net Lease REIT was a top performer in 2017 (+23% YOY 2017). Fundamentals have not changed, and rising rates appear to be the primary reason for the price underperformance.

During 2017, the company repaid mortgage debt with a weighted average interest rate of 5.5%, reducing consolidated secured debt to gross assets to 13.4%, down from almost 20% a year ago, and the company has ample liquidity through cash and available capacity on its credit facility.

The near-term debt maturity is very manageable, with $198 million due in 2018 and $51 million in 2019 on a pro rata basis. Furthermore, the company’s limited near-term debt maturities and moderate use of floating rate debt limits exposure to interest rate volatility. We are maintaining a Buy, as shares are trading at $60.59 with a P/FFO multiple of 11.4x. The dividend yield is attractive at 6.7%. My latest article is here.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) has returned -9.4% YTD; however, this data center REIT delivered strong performance in 2017 (shares returned +19.7%). Digital has raised its dividend for 13 straight years in a row since the IPO in 2004.

The data center giant’s footprint stands at 180+ properties, located in 32+ global markets (4 continents and 11 countries). The company supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Digital’s weighted average debt maturity is approximately six years, and the weighted average coupon is just under 3.5%.

Over 85% of the debt is fixed-rate (to guard against a potentially rising rate environment) and nearly 100% of debt is unsecured, providing the greatest flexibility for capital recycling. We are maintaining a Buy, as shares are trading at $102.30 with a P/FFO multiple of 16.4. The dividend yield is 3.9%. See my latest article here.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is one of only nine A-rated REITs, which has the advantage of appealing to a broader investor universe (unlike the vast majority of REITs). In a downturn, investors tend to flock to safety, and Realty Income just added another reason to be in a very small group of SWANs.

Dividend-paying stocks have a history of outperforming nonpayers, and Realty Income has generated compounded average annual returns of 16.4% (since the IPO) and compounded average annual dividend growth of approximately 4.6% (also since the IPO).

Remember, as interest rates rise, so will cap rates. Look no further than the rising rate environment from 2003 to 2006... as interest rates rose, so did cap rates, and Realty Income was in the top third of all REITs in earnings growth during that period. I am maintaining a Buy on Realty Income, as shares are trading at $49.33 with a P/FFO multiple of 16.0x. The dividend yield is 5.3%. See my latest article here.

Note: See my cap rate article here.

For 2017, Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) delivered earnings growth at the high end of the guidance range, as normalized FFO grew 1% to $4.16 per fully diluted share (high end of the $4.13-4.16 guidance range). Same-store cash NOI for the portfolio grew 2.5%, also at the high end of guidance.

The company's cash flow from operations grew 5% in 2017, and the company's board of directors declared a dividend for Q1-18 of $0.79, representing a 2% year-over-year increase.

While these results are not over-the-top wonderful, I believe my Buy recommendation was well-articulated, and I see absolutely no reason to believe Ventas has lost its way. The company has done an excellent job managing the balance sheet - and it bolstered its liquidity by over $1.4 billion through increased revolving credit facilities.

I am maintaining a Buy, and I find the shares attractive today, trading at $48.11 with a P/FFO multiple of 11.7x. The dividend yield is 6.6%. See my latest article here.

Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) has a long history of raising its dividend, but more recently, the company decided it would temporarily halt dividend growth until it has successfully transitioned properties. In Q4-17, Omega's FAD was $.79 per share, and in the first quarter, it will likely fall to around $.70.

However, as dispositions are recycled into acquisitions, Omega should be able to grow earnings. I view the lack of dividend growth as temporary, and on the recent earnings call, the CEO said:

"Timing will play a big role on our guidance as asset sales reduce adjusted funds from operations, and the longer it takes to redeploy capital, the longer it takes to restore this AFFO in our quarterly run rate."

I did downgrade OHI from a SWAN to SALSA, and as I said, “to be clear, I am going to miss Omega's quarterly dividend increase, that signaled the predictability of the enterprise. However, as any bull would argue, I am maintaining my BUY recommendation because I believe the freeze is temporary and eventually Omega will return to its practice of regular dividend growth.”

OHI shares trade at $26.13 with a P/FFO multiple of 8.1x. The dividend yield is 10.1%. See my latest article here.

In closing, I thought it would be useful to compare the performance of my Top 5 REIT holdings with VNQ. For newsletter subscribers, I will provide a more detailed overview of the Durable Income Portfolio in the April issue (publishing 4/2).

These top 5 REIT holdings have returned an average of -10.6% YTD, and I have the highest conviction for VTR and O. Unlike VNQ, or any of the other REIT ETFs which cannot allocate more capital to any specific REIT, a Do-It-Yourself (or DIY) investor certainly has the luxury to dollar cost-average, if warranted.

Given the more recent pullback in the REIT sector, I consider VTR and O as prime candidates for overweighting, given their strong sources of repeatable income. In fact, I really like my DAVOS 2.0 portfolio picks today, which include Digital Realty Trust, AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), Ventas, Realty Income and Simon Property Group.

Note: The difference between DAVOS 1.0 and DAVOS 2.0 is that I swapped out AMT for AVB, since AMT wasn’t cheap. (Just wrote on AVB yesterday).

In summary, whether you’re a DIY investor or a REIT ETF investor or both, I think now is a good time to take advantage of the broader selloff in REITs. For DIY investors, it’s important to maintain tactical diversification, to take advantage of property sectors and sub-sectors with the most upside.

Every investor has his or her own unique risk tolerance levels, so it really is up to the individual investor to decide:

“Whether To Buy VNQ And Be Done With It?”

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

