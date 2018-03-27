Thoughts On General Electric And GE Capital

Two problems connected with the shrinkage of assets: first, the industrial operations were not generating that much cash; and second, the financial assets left were not that good.

We are now learning that maybe disposing of the financial divisions, at least so quickly, was not the best thing for the future of the company.

At the time GE management was disposing of most of its financial divisions, it appeared as if management was doing the right thing to limit focus to just industrial operations.

On the front page of the Wall Street Journal, we continue to read about the woes faced by General Electric Corp. (NYSE:GE): “The Long Shadow of GE Capital Looms Over GE.”

Over the past ten years or so, we saw General Electric struggle to get rid of the financial divisions. General Electric was an industrial company, we were told, and not a financial conglomerate. General Electric needed to dump its financial divisions so that it could focus solely on its industrial business.

In the article mentioned above written by Thomas Gryta and Ted Mann, we read that in 2008, just before GE sold off much of GE Capital, GE Capital had well over $600 billion in assets. It controlled a good-size financial institution.

A big problem in disposing of a lot of GE Capital’s assets was that it depleted a large portion of the overall company’s cash flow.

Gryta and Mann mention, “shrinking GE Capital exposed how little cash the industrial operations were generating, forcing the company to slash its dividend last fall.”

Gee, remember the time when the financial divisions of GE were providing more than 50 percent of the annual profits of the whole company.

Of course, it was the good assets in GE Capital that were sold off.

Surprise, surprise! “In January, GE revealed a surprise $15 billion shortfall from a legacy long-term care insurance business, leaving investors worried about other liabilities the company couldn’t unload.”

Well, “General Electric still has about $157 billion in assets, including a large airplane-leasing business. In addition to legacy insurance policies, it has exposure to subprime U. S. mortgages and unusual financial products, regulatory filings show, including $3.1 billion in floating rate Polish residential mortgages that are mostly denominated in Swiss francs. GE acquired a bank in Poland in 2008 and sold everything but the mortgages in 2016.”

Note that last fall, according to the Federal Reserve, an insured U. S. chartered commercial bank with assets totaling around $157 billion in assets would have ranked fourteenth in asset size in the nation.

So, even with the remaining assets, General Electric is a very sizeable financial entity. And, rather than being a “well run” financial institution with a portfolio of good assets, now GE Capital is a problem asset made up of a portfolio of “poor” assets.

But, shareholders have very little knowledge of the portfolio because “GE is so large it doesn’t have to disclose many details about GE Capital.”

Furthermore, in February GE disclosed that the US Department of Justice is likely to claim that one subsidiary, WMC Mortgage, violated federal lending laws in 2006 and 2007. Gryta and Mann write that this could end up being very costly for GE.

On the positive side, the airplane-leasing business mentioned above is about one quarter of the size of the financial assets left on the GE balance sheet, $41 billion, and produced “more than one half of GE Capital’s $9.1 billion in revenue last year.” This is great!

But, looking at these numbers another way, less than three quarters of GE Capital assets produced less than one half of GE Capital’s revenues.

These stories just highlight the problems that General Electric has to face.

Getting rid of General Electric’s financial assets seemed to be a good and wise thing to do. General Electric, as mentioned above, was built around an industrial base. Finance had come to play too big of a role in the company and it made sense to dispose of the financial side and concentrate on areas where General Electric held real talent.

Two problems. In making this “sensible” decision, it was not clear how little, as Gryta and Mann mentioned above, the “industrial operations” of General Electric were providing to cash flows.

The second problem had to do with the quality of the assets remaining. If one removes the well-performing airplane-leasing business mentioned above, from the total of GE Capital’s remaining assets, you end up with $116 billion in assets that are now earning less than $4.5 billion in revenues. This is an earnings rate of less than 4 percent on assets, which is horrible. And, this doesn’t include possible legal changes connected with any Department of Justice study.

What does all of this say about the leadership that existed at General Electric during these years? Given that many of the current leaders were around when all these earlier decisions were made, why wasn’t someone new brought in to lead the turnaround that GE so badly needs?

One final point that has to do with the accounting for conglomerates. Conglomerates are such large, complex organizations, it seems as if accounting practices cannot really create the open and transparent reporting that is needed to oversee these organizations.

If corporations don’t have to disclose information on the construction of portfolios, as mentioned above, how can the proper oversight be conducted?

Without sufficient openness and transparency, one will never know, except after the fact, whether or not the “good ideas” being presented by the senior management of the organization are really the best thing for the company.

Getting rid of GE’s financial assets seemed like a “good idea” at the time. But, the more we are learning about the situation, the more one comes to question the leadership that was being provided at the time.

And, this leaves us with another question: how good is the leadership that is being provided right now?

