3 Things In Biotech, March 26: A Focus On European Opinions

Exelixis on the precipice for approval in Europe

Company: Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) and Exelixis (EXEL)

Therapy: Cabozantinib

Disease: Intermediate- or poor-risk renal cell (kidney) cancer

News: IPSEY announced that the CHMP has granted a positive opinion for the first-line use of cabozantinib in advanced kidney cancer. This decision was based on the findings from the CABOSUN trial, which demonstrated significant improvement in patient outcomes for cabozantinib compared with sunitinib. An approval here would build upon the prior approval in previously treated disease.

Looking forward: It seems clear that the EMA is going to follow the decision of the FDA to allow first-line treatment with cabozantinib, which occurred late last year. And certainly both companies stand to gain a lot from the approval, as there has not been a definitive improvement in the standard of care for newly diagnosed renal cell patients since the original approval of sunitinib over a decade ago. So this is a big way to stand out in an increasingly crowded field of kinase inhibitors.

Definitely good news for EXEL and IPSEY, and it underscores the continuing momentum they're building behind cabozantinib.

Amgen's dyslipidemia drug considered favorable by the CHMP

Company: Amgen (AMGN)

Therapy: Evolocumab

Disease: Dyslipidemia

News: AMGN announced that the CHMP has adopted a positive opinion on the extension of the approval for evolocumab (branded Repatha) to treat patients with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with the intention of lowering their risk of fatal complications by lowering LDL cholesterol. An outcomes study indicated that evolocumab yielded a 27% reduction in the risk of heart attack, and a 21% reduction in the risk of stroke in these patients.

Looking forward: This is not a shocking decision by any stretch, but it is certainly welcome news for AMGN. An approval here will couple with a similar approval in the United States provided back in December. And it would open up a treatment space where 1.8 million people are dying each year. So this could well be a massive reduction in mortality/morbidity burden, not to mention the boon for AMGN.

Not quite as big as news of first approvals, but an expanded label for evolocumab in a major public health concern should help to improve AMGN's bottom line.

Puma refuses to give up in the European market

Company: Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

Therapy: Neratinib

Disease: HER2-positive early breast cancer

News: PBYI formally requested a re-examination of the CHMP's opinion on their EGFR-family kinase inhibitor neratinib (branded Nerlynx). This comes shortly after a negative opinion was announced back in January, which indicated that the EMA does not consider the risk/benefit calculation to favor the drug.

Looking forward: Likely, PBYI feels that the challenge of diarrhea has been largely addressed with their protocol amendments in later clinical study. Now, with loperamide (Imodium) prophylaxis, this side effect can be effectively controlled in a lot of the patients, to the extent that the FDA allowed approval. I'm inclined to agree, although the absolute benefit of the neratinib in the early breast cancer setting might just not be strong enough to justify approval, in their eyes. So now we wait and see.

This could be very important for PBYI, and the fact that other regulators have looked past diarrhea indicates that this effort is not useless.

