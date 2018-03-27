Wells Fargo: Despite 3% Dividend, Avoid Until This Happens

The risk in WFC shares is high and increasing; until WFC insiders begin buying shares, bank investors should avoid WFC and, instead, invest in peer banks with better risk-return profiles.

While the dividend yield is appealing at 3%, investors are wise to evaluate fully the implications of three recent disturbing events.

Wells Fargo share price has declined -9% over the past year compared to the S&P 500 +10% and +22% for average of Citi, BAC, and JPM.

Purpose of this Post

The purpose of this post is to describe three material events that potential Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) investors need to consider before investing in the bank.

Relative Performance

Over the past year WFC has underperformed the S&P 500 and peer banks. See chart 1.

Chart 1: One-Year Stock Price Change

Relative performance is even worse since January 5, 2018 when the Wall Street Journal reported that one or more WFC insiders revealed some part or all of the bank’s highly confidential CAMELS rating. See chart 2.

Chart 2: Stock Price Change since January 5, 2018

The Buy Case for WFC

Seeking Alpha published on March 26, 2018 FIG Ideas’ recommendation, “Wells Fargo: Long-Term Buy.” FIG offers several compelling charts and arguments for buying WFC today as a long-term hold. Three factors stand out. First, the bank’s dividend yield is currently greater than 3%. Second, WFC's forward valuation looks attractive compared to peer banks. Third, FIG expresses confidence that the bank will meet the $4 billion in expense savings announced in 2017. WFC investors should read FIG's post for a fact-based contrarian opinion to my recommendation.

Three Recent Events

My view is that it is too early to buy WFC in light of three material events that have taken place since the beginning of the year. Any one of these three events should be interpreted as a warning sign to investors to exercise caution. When considered together, the events indicate WFC shareholder risk is high and likely to increase.

As background for the three major recent events, it may be useful to read my last WFC post which details WFC transgressions since 2016. In that post I predicted correctly that WFC’s risk management and board governance would trigger intensified regulatory scrutiny. I also suggested major management and board changes were inevitable.

Event 1

On January 5, 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that “bank regulators in mid-2017 downgraded one part of a secret assessment of Wells Fargo.” The article addressed the highly confidential CAMELS ratings that regulators use to evaluate a bank’s risk profile. (For more details on CAMELS ratings, see my Nov. 30, 2017 post.)

To be clear: CAMELS ratings never are to be communicated outside the bank. In fact, even inside the bank, knowledge of the ratings is almost always limited to the board and less than ten executive officers. During my more than 30 years in banking and more recent 6 years writing about banking, never have I seen a CAMELS rating communicated publicly except by bank regulators after a bank failure.

In 2005 the nation’s three primary federal bank regulators issued the “Interagency Advisory on the Confidentiality of the Supervisory Rating” which stated the following: “Any person who discloses or uses nonpublic information except as expressly permitted by one of the appropriate federal banking agencies or as provided by the agency’s regulations may be subject to the criminal penalties provided in 18 USC 641." Pay close attention, disclosure of a CAMELS report can result in "criminal penalties."

The public dissemination of a bank’s CAMELS rating indicates no fewer than two material problems for WFC. First, as suggested in my Nov. 30, 2017 post, WFC has serious control problems. Second, the bank’s regulators have no choice but to immediately step in and take assertive action to ensure the bank’s governance and risk management processes meet the highest standards for safety and soundness.

When a control breakdown of this magnitude transpires, investors must exercise caution until there are clear indications that the bank’s controls are adequate.

Event 2

The composition of the board of directors of WFC continues to change in substantive ways.

On November 29, 2017 WFC announced the addition of three new independent directors. On March 1, 2018 WFC announced in a press release: “In continuation of the board refreshment process begun in 2017, Wells Fargo & Company announced today that John S. Chen, Lloyd H. Dean, and Enrique Hernandez, Jr., currently the board’s longest serving directors, and Federico F. Peña, who was scheduled to retire from the board in 2019, have decided to retire at the company’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.”

WFC’s board is in the process of a near complete makeover after a decade of virtually no turnover. Change of this magnitude means much greater scrutiny of management and bank strategy.

Event 3

On March 23, 2018 the Wall Street Journal reported that WFC “is reorganizing its risk management functions and has told employees four of its top risk management executives are retiring.” In addition, as WFC reported in January, the bank’s chief risk officer also has announced his retirement.

Implications of Changes in Risk Management and Board

Changes to the bank’s Risk Management and Board have major implications to shareholders in the short-term as well as long-term.

Chief among these is the near-certainty that the bank will undergo serious self-analysis over the next two years. Consequently, previously announced strategies and tactics most assuredly will be scrutinized by new risk officers and directors charged to exercise independent challenge of management.

It is perfectly reasonable to expect new directors and risk executives to evaluate the bank's previously announced $4 billion in expense savings ($2b in 2018; $2b in 2019). Consequently, investors should not be surprised to hear from management next month during the earnings call, if not sooner, that the previously announced $4 billion cost savings target will be put on hold so that new directors and risk executives have the opportunity to evaluate the plan for reasonableness.

When to Buy WFC Shares

I have not changed my opinion on WFC since my September 29, 2016 post, “Looking for Signals on WFC? Watch Insiders.” Until insiders step up and make material open market purchases of WFC shares, investors should consider WFC to be a speculative holding relative to the risk-return profile of other large US banks.

Conclusions

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. As true as that statement is for markets, it is especially true for WFC now. My analysis shows that WFC’s superior long-term performance has historically been driven by three factors.

First, under CEO Richard Kovacevich, WFC benefited from a uniquely gifted banker who proved capable of delivering superior operating performance. Under his leadership the bank’s cross-selling activity generated genuine alpha relative to peers. In retrospect, Kovacevich’s retirement in 2009 was an underappreciated risk to WFC investors.

Second, as I documented in a Seeking Alpha post in August 2016, WFC navigated rising interest rates better than any other major bank in the country from 2004 to 2006. Specifically, the bank aggressively replaced fixed rate mortgage loans with variable rate consumer and commercial loans. Back then the bank’s relative performance improved markedly compared to peers which had not taken such determined balance sheet action. In contrast, since interest rates began to move up at year-end 2015, WFC's net interest margin has not improved.

Third, the acquisition of Wachovia at year-end 2008 was a steal that created enormous shareholder value for the next several years. It also masked the need for WFC to address what has proven to be serious deficiencies in the bank's governance and risk management processes.

WFC is at a cross roads in 2018. New directors, a new risk management team, and an improved corporate culture ultimately will produce a bank with a risk-return profile superior to what the bank has today. But, that will take time.

In the meantime, investors should monitor WFC insider buying and selling. As the link to www.openinsider.com shows, WFC sellers have far outnumbered buyers over the past two years. Insider sales as recently as December 2017 were significant.

The buy signal for WFC will be when insiders step up and buy aggressively in the open market. Until then, consider WFC to be a speculative bank holding relative to major peers.

That said, the dividend yield is indeed attractive and there is no reason to believe the dividend is in jeopardy. Nonetheless, in light of a mounting list of regulatory transgressions, there is little evidence WFC's share price will improve relative to peers any time soon.

