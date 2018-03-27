Natural Gas - One More Cold Blast Before Spring

The cost to roll contracts from May into June is ~2% and with the 3x levered nature of the ETN, that would result in a loss of ~6%.

However, for UGAZ holders, this could be a good time to get out given the contango structure of the futures curve.

Welcome to the last one edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Weather models turned bullish over the weekend with the outlook showing one last cold blast before Spring arrival.

Although the latest weather models agree that HDDs will spike for the first week of April, the duration of this cold blast is being called into question. You can see the HDD table breakdown below:

As you can see, most of the models are showing higher HDDs (except for GFS) starting April 1, but the bullish weather is not expected to continue... yet.

In the latest CFS model, Commodity Wx Group shows that we could see the bullish weather factor push through into the second week of April with the following week showing normal temperatures.

The latest bullish outlook for the first week of April has already been reflected in the latest storage change updates, but a prolonged cold could reduce the expected injection starting in the second week of April. As for natural gas prices, May contracts could see further support if weather does continue to trend bullish with prices reaching $2.7/MMBtu.

However, for natural gas bulls, this may be a good opportunity to sell especially if you own UGAZ.

UGAZ is currently positioned in May contracts, and within the next 3-weeks, UGAZ will rollover to June contracts.

Source: CME

Looking at the difference between June and May contracts, you can see there's a price difference of ~2.13% difference. For UGAZ holders, this will the be "roll cost" if you choose to hold onto UGAZ, which given the 3x leverage impact of the ETN would result in a loss of ~6% if the contango between the two month holds.

Combining the cost of the roll with our outlook that natural gas prices will remain rangebound for the duration of the injection season, this could prove to be a very unfavorable risk/reward opportunity for those holding onto UGAZ for too long. In our view, if natural gas prices do move higher in the near-term, and if the contango between May and June holds, we would be inclined to short UGAZ during the contract roll to capture the difference.

So our takeaway is that April could provide a bullish support for natural gas prices, but do not hold UGAZ for too long given the contango structure of the futures market. This will be the last cold blast before Spring arrival.

