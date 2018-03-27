5 Dividends We Need To Talk About In 2018

REITs have been hammered by the market over the last several months.

2018 is having an interesting start.

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has had several bad months.

Great! That means more discounts for investors looking to allocate their capital. Buy-and-hold investors should be looking for investments that will outperform over the long term. A bad investment can have a good year, but it’s hard for them to have 10 good years in a row. For instance, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) didn’t have a “bad” year in 2016. However, they are and were a terrible investment.

On the other hand, good investments will continue to perform on a fundamental level (grow revenues and earnings per share), whatever price the market decides to give them. Let’s look at some strong companies.

Equity Residential

Equity Residential (EQR) is a strong REIT at a great price. EQR is an ideal fit for the buy-and-hold investors because of several favorable long-term factors that should help the company outperform many peers. The REIT has impeccable credit ratings, highly desirable properties, solid management, and excellent margins. The yield of 3.7% may seem on the low side to some investors, but the dividend is more than covered and has room to grow.

The appearance of a dividend cut in recent history and decline in normalized FFO per share may be the largest red flags. However, EQR paid out a large special dividend from selling off a portion of their assets. If the special dividend amount was reinvested to buy additional shares, the decline disappears. With reduced capital expenditures planned for the near term, the REIT is poised to raise the dividend or repurchase shares.

Equity Residential knows when to build

EQR has an excellent track record of allocating capital effectively. The REIT develops some of its own assets from the ground up, but it reduces those investments as value created through development declines.

Source: EQR investor presentation

New assets coming on-line will be boosting the portfolio NOI and providing new growth to FFO.

The company's decisions on capital allocation have been pretty solid and reflect the recent (last few years) weakening in returns on new development:

Source: EQR investor presentation

When new development isn’t offering an attractive future return, EQR reduces new projects. The thinning of returns on new projects isn’t all bad. With those returns being weaker, there should be less apartment growth (new supply) showing up over the next few years.

I put together a full analysis on Equity Residential. (Subscription to The REIT Forum required)

Altria Group

Altria Group (MO) is a great stock for consistent dividend income. They have regularly raised the dividend significantly faster than inflation. The yield is higher than we have seen in the last few years and this is the lowest forward PE ratio we have seen for Altria Group in several years.

The decline could be investors souring on tobacco stocks or it could be tied to the increase in bond yields giving investors more options for reliable income.

Over the next several years, I expect Altria Group to see significant growth in their revenue and earnings per share. The company is in the process of getting IQOS approved by the FDA. MO has seen some minor setbacks, but I believe it’s only a matter of time before IQOS goes to market. Philip Morris (PM) is seeing great success selling IQOS internationally.

AGNC

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has one of the best preferred shares in the sector: AGNCN

Source: Schwab

I’ve pounded out numerous buy ratings on this preferred share when it was trading around a $25.00 stripped price. This is one of the best preferred shares for the buy and hold investor along with Annaly Capital Management’s (NLY) preferred share: NLY-F.

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

AGNCN has call protection on the calendar until 10/15/2022. Further, it has a stripped yield of 6.89% (the yield is higher when the preferred share is trading around a $25 stripped price). For investors worried about interest rate risk, AGNCN has a fixed-to-floating rate after call protection ends. The floating rate is 3-month LIBOR + 5.111%.

AGNC is the second-largest mortgage REIT and has exceptional management. While I do believe mortgage REITs carry too much risk (and too much price) right now, the preferred shares are often a great alternative.

Walmart

Walmart (WMT) offers investors an exceptionally solid dividend. The shares traded north of $100 as investors became enamored by Walmart’s online growth. The recent weakness in Walmart represents a shift in the narrative for the stock. When investors focus on the online growth, they begin to trade Walmart at much higher multiples. When investors are not excited about the growth, it trades as a value stock with a solid dividend yield and steady earnings.

Walmart made a great choice when acquiring Jet.com. Not only did they get Jet.com, but they also brought Marc Lore (CEO of Jet.com) on board. See for yourself, C. Douglas McMillon from the Q3 2017 earnings call transcript:

Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales were up 50% this quarter, with the majority of the increase through Walmart.com. Existing customers have become advocates for popular initiatives like online grocery and free two-day shipping, and as a result, new customers, suppliers, and partnerships are coming to Walmart. The expanded assortment on Walmart.com has also contributed to growth. Over the past year, we've tripled the number of items on Walmart.com, to reach more than 70 million SKUs today.

As you heard last month, Marc's team is making progress on hiring additional category specialists focused on improving the customer experience and our positioning with the top 1 million eCommerce items. The recent agreement with Lord & Taylor is a great example of how we will be creating specialty experiences that complement what we offer and serve customers with the brands they want. We're making good progress attracting premium brands to the site such as KitchenAid and Bose.

Notice how they said "Marc’s team," not "Wal-Mart’s team." It’s evident how vital the acquisition of Jet.com was for WMT.

Walmart still remains in the hold range, but it is getting much closer to warranting a buy rating.

AT&T

AT&T (T) is another company with a rising dividend over a long time frame. The company benefits from competing in an oligopoly. The rollout of 5G services could be a winner for the telecommunications sector. It will require expenses, but it allows the companies to focus on competing through differentiation in their services instead of competing on price. The ability to avoid price-based competition is very positive for AT&T and Verizon (VZ).

Final thoughts

EQR is a buy.

AGNCN is slightly over the buy range.

MO is a buy.

Walmart is getting close to a buy.

