Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Flex Pharma Data, Protagonist Setback, ImmunoGen Results

Analysis focus: Flex Pharma

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) shares moved up sharply in early trading on Monday after the company announced positive top-line data from the phase 2 study of FLKS-787 in multiple sclerosis (NYSE:MS) patients with frequent muscle cramps/spasms and spasticity.

FLKS-787 is an orally disintegrating tablet. A novel dual transient receptor potential A1/V1 (TRPA1/V1) ion channel activator, FLKS-787 has been designed to dampen the underlying hyperexcitability of spinal circuits responsible for cramps, spasms and spasticity.

In the exploratory phase 2 study, 19 mg dose of FLKS-787, taken twice daily, was evaluated in 57 patients with MS. The data announced by Flex Pharma today showed that a statistically significant 27.3% reduction was seen in the frequency of cramps/spasms compared with the control arm (p=0.001). A 1.4 day increase in cramp/spasm-free days per 14 day period was observed in the treatment compared with the placebo arm (p=0.01). Treating physicians reported that 7 of 28 (25%) patients on FLX-787 had “Much Improved” or “Very Much Improved” spasticity versus 0 of 26 (0%) on control based upon the Clinical Global Impression of Change in Spasticity

Including the cross-over periods in the intent-to-treat population, the data announced by Flex showed statistically significant greater improvement with FLX-787 relative to control (p=0.0427) in the pre-specified analysis of Clinical Global Impression Change (CGI-C). The data showed no statistically significant improvement was seen in cramp/spasm frequency, NRS or clinical spasticity scales

Following the announcement, Flex shares rose more than 8% in early trading on Monday. FLKS has had an excellent 2018 so far, gaining more than 100%. While the company believes that it has sufficient cash to fund operations at least until mid-2019, we believe FLKS might use the recent surge in its shares to boost its cash position. The company ended 2017 with more than $33 million in cash on its balance sheet. While there is dilution risk, we believe that after today’s data FLKS is worth a look.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) announced that it will terminate its phase 2b PROPEL clinical study evaluating PTG-100 n patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC) due to lack of efficacy.

Analysis: The decision to terminate the study was taken after an analysis by the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) showed he study was unlikely to demonstrate a treatment benefit. The company will decide on whether to launch a phase 2/3 study of PTG-100 in chronic pouchitis after it completes its review if the PROPEL data.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) reported promising results from two phase 3 studies evaluating rimegepant for the acute treatment of migraine.

Analysis: The studies, BHV3000-301 and BHV3000-302, met the co-primary endpoints of pain freedom and freedom from the most bothersome symptom (MBS), at two hours post-dose compared to placebo. The proportions of patients achieving pain freedom in Study 301 and 302 were 19.2% and 19.6%, respectively, versus 14.2% and 12.0%, respectively, for placebo (p<0.03 and p<0.001, respectively). The proportions achieving freedom from the MBS were 36.6% and 37.6%, respectively, compared to 27.7% and 25.2%, respectively, for placebo (p<0.002 and p<0.0001, respectively. Shares though have fallen sharply as the market was expecting stronger efficacy results.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) announced promising efficacy and tolerability data from the FORWARD II cohort evaluating mirvetuximab soravtansine in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy pembrolizumab in patients with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian cancer (NYSE:EOC). The data are being presented at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) Annual Meeting, March 24-27, 2018 in New Orleans, LA.

Analysis: In 14 heavily pre-treated patients, the key findings included; in a subset of 8 patients with medium or high folate receptor alpha (FRα) expression levels, the confirmed overall response rate (ORR) was 63 percent (95% CI 25, 92), with a median progression-free survival (NYSE:PFS) of 8.6 months (95% CI 1.6, upper bound not yet reached). For all patients, the confirmed ORR was 43 percent (95% CI 18, 71), with a median PFS of 5.2 months (95% CI 1.6, 9.5); patients in this cohort had received a median of 4.5 prior lines of systemic therapy, with 64% of patients receiving 4 or more prior lines. At full dosing, the combination of mirvetuximab (6 mg/kg) and pembrolizumab (200 mg, supplied by Merck) demonstrates favorable tolerability, consistent with the known safety profiles of each agent, with primarily mild to moderate (≤ grade 2) adverse events observed.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) announced that it has completed the rolling submission of its U.S. marketing application seeking approval for larotrectinib for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring an NTRK gene fusion.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NYSE:PTI) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Leerink for the at-the-market sale of up to $50 million of its common stock.

The European Medicines Agency’s (NYSEMKT:EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (NASDAQ:CHMP) adopted a positive opinion backing a four-week dosing schedule (480 mg infused over 60 minutes) for Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) for patients with advanced melanoma and previously treated renal cell carcinoma.

Argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) announced that the European Commission (NYSE:EC) has granted an Orphan Drug status for the use of ARGX-113 for the treatment of myasthenia gravis (NYSE:MG), adding to the orphan status already granted in the U.S.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced that the phase 3 study, IMPower 150, evaluating its TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) and Avastin (bevacizumab) plus the chemo agents carboplatin and paclitaxel for the first-line treatment of advanced non-squamous non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) met the co-primary endpoint of overall survival (OS).

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) announced that it entered into a three-year National Distribution Agreement with Diagnostica Stago, Inc. for the sale of its rapid test for Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (“HIT”) in the US. As per the terms of the agreement, Stago will promote Akers Bio’s PIFA PLUSS PF4 Rapid Assay, a single-use test for the detection of Platelet Factor 4 antibodies using a whole blood sample, to its broad customer base of hospital laboratories. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed though.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) announced that the FDA has granted enfortumab vedotin a Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer previously treated with checkpoint inhibitors.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) announced that it has filed a marketing application in Europe seeking approval for INBRIJA (levodopa inhalation powder) for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease patients receiving a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) announced that it submitted a U.S. marketing application seeking approval for Rekynda (bremelanotide) for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) announced positive results from a phase 2b study evaluating lead candidate RPL554 in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The study met the primary endpoint of demonstrating a clinically and statistically valid improvement in lung function as measured by peak forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) at week 4 compared to placebo. Secondary endpoints were also met.

