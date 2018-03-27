TriState Capital Holdings: This 6.75% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NASDAQ

Where in the context of all Fixed-to-Floating securities does TSCAP stands?

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by TriState Capital Holdings (TSC).



Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by TriState Capital Holdings - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1.4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $35M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

TriState Capital Holdings 6.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: TSCAP) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 6.75% before 04/01/2023 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the Three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 3.985%. The new issue bears no S&P rating, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 04/01/2023. Currently, the new issue trades at a price of $25.90 and has a Current Yield of 6.52% and YTC of 5.91%.



Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., providing commercial banking, private banking and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState Capital Bank subsidiary had $4.7 billion in assets, as of December 31, 2017, and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison, N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals nationwide through its national referral network of financial intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $8.3 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2017, and serves institutional clients and TriState Capital's financial intermediary network.

Source: Company's website | Corporate Profile

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, TSC:

Source: Tradingview.com

We have not paid any dividends on our common stock since inception. Instead, we have utilized our earnings for working capital to support our operations and to finance the growth and development of our business. In addition, we are subject to certain restrictions on the payment of cash dividends as a result of banking laws, regulations and policies. Finally, because TriState Capital Bank is our most significant asset, our ability to pay dividends to our shareholders depends in large part on our receipt of dividends from the Bank, which is also subject to restrictions on dividends as a result of banking laws, regulations and policies. Even if we decide to pay dividends in the future (and we have not made such a decision), we would also have to comply with these regulatory restrictions.

Source: Company's Annual Report (10-K)

In addition, TSC has a market capitalization of around $711M.

Capital Structure

Source: Morningstar.com - Company's Balance Sheet

As of December 2017, TriState Capital Holdings had total debt of $336M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stock of the company. The Series A is currently the only preferred stock issued by TSC.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the "Money Center Banks" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend and has a par value of $25. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

The Full List



Source: Author's database

The Banking Preferreds

The chart below contains all preferred stocks issued by a bank with a par value of $25 that have qualified fixed-to-floating dividend rate and a positive YTC.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

All Fixed-to-Floating Securities

The next two charts present all fixed-to-floating securities with non-suspended distribution:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Event

We may redeem the Series A preferred stock, in whole but not in part, at our option, for cash, at any time within 90 days following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event, subject to the approval of the appropriate federal banking agency, at the redemption price provided below (“Regulatory Event Redemption”). A “Regulatory Capital Treatment Event” means a good faith determination by us that, as a result of any: amendment to, clarification of, or change (including any announced prospective change) in, the laws or regulations of the United States or any political subdivision of or in the United States that is enacted or becomes effective after the initial issuance of the Series A preferred stock;

proposed change in those laws or regulations that is announced or becomes effective after the initial issuance of the Series A preferred stock; or

official administrative decision or judicial decision or administrative action or other official pronouncement interpreting or applying those laws or regulations that is announced or becomes effective after the initial issuance of the Series A preferred stock; there is more than an insubstantial risk that we will not be entitled to treat the full liquidation value of the Series A preferred stock then outstanding as “Tier 1 Capital” (or its equivalent) for purposes of the capital adequacy laws or regulations of the Federal Reserve Board (or, as and if applicable, the capital adequacy laws or regulations of any successor appropriate federal banking agency), as then in effect and applicable, for as long as any share of Series A preferred stock is outstanding. Dividends will not accumulate on the shares of Series A preferred stock on and after the redemption date.

Source: 424B2 Filing by TriState Capital Holdings



Use of Proceeds



We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering of depositary shares for general corporate purposes and selective asset management acquisitions. The net proceeds may be invested temporarily in cash or short-term marketable securities until they are applied.

Source: 424B2 Filing by TriState Capital Holdings

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of around $35M, TSCP cannot be an addition to the S&P preferred stock index (NASDAQ: PFF).

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock TSCP. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

