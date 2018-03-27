The GDL Fund: This 4.00% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

This article offers a brief analysis of the newly issued preferred stock by The GDL Fund (NYSE: GDL).



Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

This is not the typical IPO of a preferred stock as the newly issued Series C Preferred Stock is a result of a non-transferable rights offering by GDL to the holders of its Series B Preferred Stock to acquire shares of the newly designed series of preferred shares. In the terms of this rights offering, around 2.6M Rights for 2.6M Existing Preferred Shares are outstanding for gross proceeds of a little over $131M. Furthermore, the holders of the Existing Preferred Shares on the Record Date who fully exercise their rights are entitled to subscribe for additional New Preferred Shares at the same Subscription Price, subject to certain limitations, allotment, and the right of the Board of Trustees of the Fund (the “Board”) to eliminate the over-subscription privilege.



Here are some details of the Rights Offering:

Rights Issued - 2 624 025 for 2 624 025 Preferred Shares.

Amount Available for Primary Subscription - $131,201,250.



Subscription Price - $50.00.

Record Date - February 14, 2018.

Mandatory Redemption of New Preferred Shares - March 26, 2025 (7 years).



Over-Subscription Privilege - Yes.



Subscription Period - expiration date of the Rights will be 5:00 PM Eastern Time on March 20, 2018, unless otherwise extended.





Those who wish to review the prospectus itself may follow this link to the official 497 Filing by The GDL Fund.

Source: SEC.gov

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The GDL Fund Series C Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares pay a various dividend rate as follows:



For the Dividend Periods occurring in Year 1, the Statement of Preferences for the Series C Preferred Shares provides for quarterly dividends to be paid at an annualized rate of 4.00% based on the Liquidation Preference of the Series C Preferred Shares. During the last Dividend Period occurring in Year 1, the Board will determine and publicly announce at least 30 days prior to the end of such Dividend Period a fixed annual dividend rate that will apply for the Dividend Periods occurring in Year 2 and Year 3. Further, during the last Dividend Period occurring in Year 3, the Board will determine and publicly announce at least 30 days prior to the end of such Dividend Period a fixed annual dividend rate that will apply for all remaining Dividend Periods prior to the mandatory redemption date of March 26, 2025. Each reset dividend rate will be determined by the Board or a committee thereof in its sole discretion, and the Statement of Preferences provides that such rate will be not less than an annualized rate of 4.00% and not greater than an annualized rate of 6.00% based on the Liquidation Preference of the Series C Preferred Shares.

Source: 497 Filing by The GDL Fund

The newly issued preferred stock may be redeemed upon not less than 30 nor more than 60 days’ prior notice on 05/26/2021, or 05/26/2023, and are maturing on 05/26/2025.

The Company

The GDL Fund is a diversifi ed, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve absolute returns in various market conditions without excessive risk of capital. Absolute returns are defi ned as positive total returns, regardless of the direction of securities markets. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing primarily in merger arbitrage transactions and, to a lesser extent, in corporate reorganizations involving stubs, spin-off s, and liquidations.

Source: Gabelli.com | The GDL Fund



While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

And the market's opinion:

Source: Tradingview.com

The Fund's investment advisor is Gabelli Funds, LLC. Other Closed-End Funds from the same investment advisory are: GAB, GCV, GDV, GGZ, BCV, ECF, GGO, GGT, GUT, GLU, GRX, GNT, and GGN.

The "Gabelli Family"

Tha chart below shows some relevant information about the other 22 preferred stocks, issued by "The Gabelli Funds".

Source: Author's spreadsheet

To give a better idea of where the new preferred stock stands in comparison with its relative peer group, you can see the chart below. It presents the preferred stocks from the group by their % of Par and Current Yield.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

An observation could be made that almost all of these securities trade at a Current yield between 5.00% and 6.00%.

The Fund currently intends to call within three months after the expiration of the Subscription Period all outstanding Series B Preferred Shares, which have an annual dividend rate of 3.00% and a mandatory redemption date of March 26, 2020, that are not surrendered by holders to purchase Series C Preferred Shares in the offering.



Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the Closed-End Fund - Equity sector (according to FINVIZ.COM) by their market price as a % of Par Value and their Current yield.

Source: Author's database

Asset Coverage Ratio

As provided in the 1940 Act and subject to certain exceptions, the Fund may issue debt and/or preferred shares with the condition that immediately after issuance the value of its total assets, less certain ordinary course liabilities, exceeds 300% of the amount of the debt outstanding and exceeds 200% of the sum of the amount of debt and preferred shares outstanding. The Fund’s preferred shares are expected to have an initial asset coverage on the date of issuance of approximately 39%, assuming the surrender in connection with this offering, or the redemption, in accordance with the Fund’s intended use of proceeds in this offering, of the Series B Preferred Shares. As provided in the 1940 Act and subject to certain exceptions, the Fund will not be permitted to declare any dividend, or declare any other distribution, upon any outstanding common shares, or repurchase common shares, unless, in every such case, all preferred shares issued by the Fund have at the time of declaration of any such dividend or distribution or at the time of any such purchase an asset coverage of at least 200% (“1940 Act Asset Coverage Requirement”) after deducting the amount of such dividend, distribution, or purchase price, as the case may be. Because the Series C Preferred Shares are being issued for the purpose of refinancing the Series B Preferred Shares, the 1940 Act generally permits the Fund to ignore, for the purpose of these asset coverage requirements, the liquidation value of any Series B Preferred Shares that are not surrendered as consideration for the Series C Preferred Shares pending the redemption of any such remaining Series B Preferred Shares in accordance with their terms, assuming the offering is fully subscribed.

Source: 497 Filing by The GDL Fund

Puts Options

The Fund will redeem all or any part of the Series C Preferred Shares that holders have properly submitted for redemption and not withdrawn during the 30-day period prior to each of March 26, 2020 and March 26, 2022, at the Liquidation Preference, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends.

Source: 497 Filing by The GDL Fund

Addition To The S&P Preferred Stock Index

With the current market capitalization of the newly issued preferred stock of around $131M, it is a potential addition to the S&P preferred stock index. If the average monthly volume of The GDL Fund Series C Preferred Shares after their first six months on the NYSE is more than 250,000 shares, it will be eligible for an inclusion to the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (PFF). With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.



Conclusion



This is an informational article about the new preferred stock GDL-C. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.