Walmart: Prices Headed Ever Lower

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) likely will be the poster child for the dis-inflationary impact we anticipate from the new U.S. tax law. “Investing in price” is part of WMT’s DNA. In the January quarter, price cuts helped reduce Walmart U.S.’ gross profit rate on sales by 50 bp y/y, and the company’s commentary suggests that downward pressure on gross profit rate will continue in light of the new U.S. tax law, though at a reduced rate vs. the fiscal fourth quarter:

We recently announced some additional investments related to increased wages, training and benefits for our associates in the U.S. In addition to that, we’ll look to accelerate investments in our customers through lower prices, and we’ll make investments in technology, supply chain and eCommerce to better position the company for the future."

This doesn’t sound like a company that is expecting a big earnings windfall from lower tax rates. We project gross margin rates to fall another 25 bp in FY19 for Walmart U.S. as the benefits from lower taxes are used to continue to grab market share, particularly online, and retain and grow store traffic. It is hard to argue against the logic of competing on price as long as the company is able to drive higher after-tax profitability. We estimate that Walmart U.S. could reduce its average selling prices by a full percentage point and be profit neutral after-taxes without factoring in any market share benefit. In that context, a conscious decision to allow gross profit rates to fall a bit further seems like a modest move. And given increased competition from Amazon in traditional areas of WMT strength like food, the move essentially is forced.

Automation becomes even more critical to keep operating profit margin rates from contracting further

We previously discussed how WMT’s recent employee wage hikes would spur more automation and fewer store employees. Our model projects that greater automation will drive the mid-cycle sg&a rate down ~50bp from FY18 levels. This would boost EBIT margin back up to 4.6%, by our estimate. This is ahead of the FY19 guidance of 4.3-4.4%. But we note that without the long-term projected margin boost from automation, our model’s estimate of “normal” EBIT margin would only be 4.1%. This is because our estimate of normalized, or mid-economic cycle, earnings assumes that comparable sales rates grow at more modest levels than the company is projecting for FY19. Specifically, we assume long-run comparable sales growth of Walmart U.S. at 1.0% (company guidance is for growth of at least 2% in FY19) and 0.5% for Sam’s Club (company guidance is for 3-4% growth in FY19 ex. fuel and tobacco). Our long-term comparable sales growth estimates incorporate historical average rates as well as the clear signal that Sam’s Club is struggling to retain its relevance given competition from Costco, Walmart's own Supercenters, and online sales channels.

$5 looks like a reasonable mid-cycle earnings level, but downside risks outweigh potential for upside surprise

Our updated revenue, profit margin, and tax rate forecasts result in a mid-cycle EPS estimate of about $5 per share. However, the principal risk is that our long-run margin forecast proves too optimistic grows if reported figures continue to disappoint. If none of the expected net benefits of automation materialize, or are simply competed away, our mid-cycle EPS forecast would fall to $4.65 per share. We estimate that non-cyclical U.S. large-cap stocks trade at 20.4x mid-cycle earnings based upon ArcPoint Advisor estimates. This would translate to a share value of $95 per share on our $4.65 downside EPS estimate, and just over $100 per share using an EPS estimate of $5.

Stock is still a good buy in a market with few values

The stock is a buy despite the modest projected upside from current levels. In a market with a dearth of real values, names with some valuation upside and a moderate risk profile are more attractive. As the bull market ages, stocks like WMT have the appeal of allowing an investor to play offense and defense at the same time.



Wal-mart Stores Earnings Model

($ in millions, except per share data)















NFQ

FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18

normalized net sales 473,076 482,229 478,614 481,317 495,761

496,920 membership fees 3,218 3,422 3,516 4,556 4,582

4,119 total revenue 476,294 485,651 482,130 485,873 500,343

501,039 cogs 358,069 365,086 360,984 361,256 373,396

373,609















gross profit 118,225 120,565 121,146 124,617 126,947

127,430 gross margin on net sales 25.0% 25.0% 25.3% 25.9% 25.6%

25.6%















segment g&a 89,442 91,082 94,893 99,443 102,744

101,671 as % of net sales 18.9% 18.9% 19.8% 20.7% 20.7%

20.5%















corporate 1,911 2,336 2,148 2,410 3,766

2,500 total sg&a 91,353 93,418 97,041 101,853 106,510

104,171















ebit 26,872 27,147 24,105 22,764 20,437

23,260 as % of total revenue 5.6% 5.6% 5.0% 4.7% 4.1%

4.6%















net interest expense







2,178

1,996















ebt







18,259

21,264















income taxes







5,744

5,316 income tax rate







31.5%

25.0%















net income







12,515

15,948















income attributable to noncontrolling interest







661

797















net income to common







11,584

15,150















diluted shares







3,010

3,010















diluted EPS







3.94

5.03

Source: ArcPoint Advisor and company public filings.





