Royal Dutch Shell: A Secure 5.8% Dividend Yield And Exciting Growth Prospects

By Aristofanis Papadatos

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) has incurred a 12% correction during the last two months. It is the first time in more than a year that the stock incurred a correction of this magnitude. As a result, the stock is now offering a 5.8% dividend yield. Shell is on our list of 5%+ dividend yield stocks. You can see all 428 stocks with 5%+ dividend yields here.

Shell also has exciting growth prospects. This article will discuss why the stock could be attractive for value and income investors.

Business Overview

Shell operates in three segments: upstream, downstream and integrated gas. Just like the other oil majors, Shell was severely beaten by the collapse of the oil price, which began almost four years ago. Its earnings per share plunged 87%, from $4.72 in 2014 to $0.60 in 2015. The upstream segment was the one whose earnings collapsed, as this segment is highly leveraged to the oil price.

Fortunately for the company, its downstream segment benefited from the slump in the oil price and partly offset the losses of the upstream segment. As the price of oil fell, the prices of oil products fell but at a slower pace thanks to the increased demand they enjoyed amid falling prices. In fact, this is a general rule; the downstream segment essentially constitutes a partial hedge of Shell against any downturn in the oil price. The contribution of each segment to the total earnings of the company is shown in the chart below. It is impressive that almost all the earnings in 2015 and 2016 came from the downstream segment.

While the 3-year downturn in the oil market was fierce, the price of oil has enjoyed a strong rebound since last summer and is now trading near a 3-year high. As a result, the upstream segment of Shell has significantly improved its performance and the total free cash flows of the oil major have posted an impressive rebound, from -$1.5 B in 2016 to $14.8 B last year. Therefore, after two years of negligible free cash flows, Shell can now fully fund its annual dividend of $10.9 B via its free cash flows.

It is also impressive that the operating cash flows of the oil giant returned to their pre-crisis levels last year even though the price of oil was still 45% lower than it was back then.

This performance has resulted from the measures that Shell has taken in order to navigate through the downturn in its business. More precisely, the company has reduced its operating expenses by 35% in the last four years and has thus achieved $6 B capital efficiency savings. In addition, as the company was forced to cut its capital expenses during the downturn, it put a great emphasis on maximizing the amount of oil that it squeezed from its mature fields. As a result, it significantly reduced the decline rate of its mature fields. And while the other oil majors have reported similar achievements, Shell recently surpassed Exxon Mobil (XOM) in operating cash flows ($35.7 B vs. $30.1 B) for the first time in about two decades.

Growth Prospects

The management of Shell expects significant production growth within the next three years, as several new projects will come online. While the company currently produces 3.756 M barrels/day, the management expects more than 700,000 barrels/day from projects that will start up this and next year. Although the natural decline of the existing fields will partly offset the new production volumes, the net output growth is still likely to be meaningful.

It is also important to note that the price of oil has finally found strong support since last summer, after a 3-year downturn. OPEC and Russia have extended their production cuts and seem determined to extend them as much as possible in order to ensure that the price of oil does not plunge once again. Thanks to these production cuts and the excessive reductions in the capital expenses of all the oil producers, the oil market has eventually become balanced. As a result, the price of oil is not likely to plunge once again whereas it may keep rising at a slow pace. Therefore, Shell may enjoy a double boost in the near future - higher output and higher oil prices.

One of the greatest weaknesses of Shell compared to its peers is the level of its oil and gas reserves. More precisely, the company replenished only 27% of its reserves last year and thus its reserves dropped to 12.2 B barrels of oil equivalent. Consequently, given its current production rate, the duration of its reserves has decreased from 10.5 years in 2015 to 8.9 years. This metric is much worse than that of the other oil majors. For instance, Exxon Mobil has proven reserves that are sufficient for 14.5 years. Therefore, Shell will have to increase its capital expenses to improve its level of oil and gas reserves. Fortunately, the management seems to be aware of this issue, as it recently stated that it would increase the capital expenses from $21 B in 2017 to $25-30 B per year in 2018-2020.

Dividend Analysis

Unlike Exxon Mobil, Shell is not a Dividend Aristocrat. Nevertheless, its dividend record is nothing short of exceptional. To be sure, the company has not cut its dividend since World War II. This achievement confirms its great execution and the reliability of its business model.

On the other hand, the oil giant has markedly slowed its dividend growth rate during the last decade, as it has raised it by an average of only 2.7% per year during this period. In addition, it has paid the same dividend for 16 consecutive quarters. This is in contrast to its American peers, Exxon Mobil and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), which have kept raising their dividends, albeit at a very slow rate. Nevertheless, Shell currently offers a much higher yield than its American peers. To be sure, Shell offers a 5.8% yield whereas Exxon Mobil offers a dividend yield of 4.1%. Therefore, given the low single-digit dividend growth rate of the American oil majors, the dividend of Shell is much more attractive right now. One important consideration is dividend withholding tax. Shell is based in the Netherlands, which means U.S. investors are subject to a 15% withholding tax. Nevertheless, Shell's after-tax yield of 4.9% is still above Exxon's.

Even better, while the free cash flows of Shell were almost negligible and thus inefficient to support its dividend in 2015 and 2016, they have now exceeded the annual dividend amount by a wide margin ($14.8 B vs. $10.9 B). Moreover, while the debt pile of the company increased in recent years due to the downturn in the oil market and the acquisition of BG, it has dropped to a healthier level lately. More precisely, the net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) stands at $151.8 B. While this amount is high, it is just 10 times the annual free cash flows and hence it is manageable. Moreover, the management has repeatedly emphasized that its top priorities are debt reduction and dividend, in this order.

Given all these facts, the dividend looks safe for the foreseeable future. On the other hand, given the dividend freeze for four consecutive years and the required increases in capital expenses, investors should not expect meaningful dividend hikes, at least in the short term. Nevertheless, the exceptional current dividend yield should be sufficient to satisfy most investors.

Valuation Analysis



Shell is trading at a forward P/E=11.3. This is much cheaper than the forward P/E ratios of Exxon Mobil, Chevron and BP (NYSE:BP), which are 16.0, 18.8 and 14.5, respectively. On the other hand, the trailing P/E=32.3 of Shell is higher than the trailing P/E ratios of the other three oil majors, which are 20.9, 31.6 and 21.5, respectively. Overall, the valuation of Shell seems reasonable. If the expected earnings per share of $5.75 materialize this year, those who purchase the stock now can rest assured that the stock will reward them. Even if the capital gains turn out to be moderate, the 5.8% dividend yield will offer a great additional boost.

Final Thoughts

Shell was severely affected by the 3-year downturn in the oil market but it has strongly rebounded in the last few quarters. It is currently offering a 5.8% dividend yield, which is much higher than that of its American peers. Moreover, its free cash flows have greatly improved and are thus sufficient to support its generous dividend. Therefore, given also the promising growth prospects of the oil major and its reasonable valuation, its shareholders are likely to enjoy attractive returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.