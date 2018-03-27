You Are The Best Screen

Here, I provide a perfect example of why one should always perform thorough due diligence when making investment decisions.

I will warn you, though, that making investment decisions exclusively from screening can put your investments in peril.

Introduction

I have a screen which has served me well over the last 14 years. It is not perfect, but it has been very successful finding me winning stocks. Its philosophy is to look for financially safe companies with positive free cash flow. These companies must have a strong five-year history of earnings and revenue growth. After I cull that universe down, I then use a six-step process to determine whether the stock meets certain cash flow requirements. It has taken a lot of research and refining, but it is a successful screen, and the numbers prove it.

Using this strategy of buying qualifying large cap stocks, and holding them for one year yielded a 10.06% (±24.62%) return since 1999. Twelve month rolling backtest data show that it beats the overall market 64.9% of the time. It is a good solid screen, and one that I use frequently.

I won’t hide the fact, though, that I do try to mimic the philosophies of Warren Buffett and other gurus as much as possible. If you want to get an idea of what that looks like, read here on why Buffett recently bought Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). It makes sense to me to learn from the masters of Wall Street, and you should too.

That does not mean one should merely use a quant's approach to select stocks. It is still important to use the most important screening criteria, and that is you, the investor.

An Illustration

Vitesse Logo

I found this example by accident. I was attempting to research whether a “Buy and Hold” forever strategy would work with this screen. It clearly does not, and I want to outline one stock in particular that will show that one should always perform due diligence when selecting appropriate investments.

In January 2000, two stocks passed my Intrinsic Value Screen that I highlighted earlier. They were Staples (NASDAQ: SPLS) and Vitesse Semiconductor (DL: VTSS). Both of these companies were dogs, almost from the beginning, and Vitesse Semiconductor illustrates the point I am about to make. Let’s say it was more than a dog; it simply rolled over, and died.

These were Vitesse’s financial highlights on January 1, 2000, that would have passed many screening criteria:

Altman Z—135.54

Free Cash Flow—Positive

Average Analyst Recommendation—Strong Buy

Earnings Growth: One Year—33.82% Three Year—58.74% Five Year—62.51%

Price/Earnings to Growth—1.41

Stock Splits: 3 for 2—March 3, 1997 2 for 1—May 27, 1998 2 for 1—October 21, 1999



What is there to not like? Here, we had a company that was financially strong, had robust earnings growth, appeared to be relatively cheap, and the analysts liked it. This stock appeared to be a no brainer. So, one bought 100 shares at $56.25/share, and just sat on it, right?

What Happened?

Here is an outline of what happened to Vitesse after our “smart” purchase.

Added to S&P 500 (December 11, 2000)--$64.25/share

Delisted from S&P 500 (August 20, 2002)--$1.37/share

Reverse stock split (1:20) (June 30, 2010)—$0.26/share

Bought out by Microsemi (NASDAQ: MSCC ) (April 28, 2015)--$5.28/share

Without the extensive history lesson, Vitesse fell victim to the tech bubble bursting like so many other companies during that time. They certainly were not the only one which did. Here, we have a company that was once worth over $8 billion, and was bought out for $389 million. Basically, our entire investment would have been worthless when it was all over.

We would not have been the only ones fooled. Ten analysts viewed the company as a “Buy”. The S&P 500, which has a fairly stringent process for inclusion in its index, viewed the company as worthy of consideration.

Were there any warning signs? At what point could one have said, “Enough!”. It was not until March 28, 2001 when the company announced poor earnings results. This would have been the first media report after it was added to the S&P 500 (based on an EBSCO search) The problem is that Vitesse had already closed at $29.06/share on March 27, 2001. We would have lost 48% of our investment by then.

There was an earlier sign, though. On December 19, 2000, a mere eight days after Vitesse was added to the S&P 500, the company came out with their annual report. In that report, one would have seen revenues had increased 56.8% year over year. Yet, we have two big warning signs. Earnings, the one thing that should always matter, had declined 55.9% over the same period. Throw in the other issue where the long-term debt had increased 44,129% (yes, that number is correct). That debt load caused Vitesse’s Altman-Z score to collapse to a value of 1.1. December 19, 2000 was the day to get out! If one had, then they could have sold their position at $55.12/share, thus limiting their losses to a small 2.1%.

If one thinks about, though, there were other warning signs the day Vitesse was bought. In January 2000, its Price-to-Sales ratio was 18.2x, and its Price-to-Earnings ratio was 115.3x. The value investor, especially one who follows gurus such as Fisher or Lynch, would have taken a pass on this company right away. Fisher limited his P/S ratio to 3.0 and Lynch was not interested in companies with a P/E ratio greater than 45. Sometimes the best investment decisions is when you don’t buy.

That Was Then, This Is Now

True. 2000 was a strange year where we found out that valuations and earnings do matter. We also have more information available to us now, than we did then. With financial sites like Seeking Alpha, there is no excuse for not finding good information on pretty much any company out there. Are we acting any differently? Not based on what happened in 2008, and not based on what is happening now. I have contended for the last three years that this market is overvalued, and it will not take much in this political environment for the market to go through a major correction.

With all of this in mind, I wanted to find a company which has high valuations, poor financials, and declining earnings. There is one company that has some of the markings that Vitesse had so many years ago. Here it is:

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (NYSE: BDX) develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide.

Price (03/20/2018) $219.90 Market Cap ($Millions) $58,546.62 P/E Ratio (TTM) 167.86 Altman Z Score 1.72 Earnings Growth (TTM) -78.28% Sales Growth (TTM) 54.37% Price-to-Sales Ratio 4.13

Data: Portfolio 123

Of course, I am not saying BDX will go straight to zero, but the data is pretty overwhelming. Stocks with high valuations do not perform as well as stocks with low valuations. That has been proven time and again. If you are interested in this company, do some research. For me, I will take a pass on this one.

Let’s see what others are saying about Becton, Dickinson and Co.

The Street (BUY)

CFRA (BUY)

Ford Equity Research (HOLD)

MarketEdge (NEUTRAL)

Average Yahoo! Finance Rating (HOLD)

Conclusion

Stock screening is an effective tool, and it certainly is the basis of the advice I provide. I caution, though, that one should continuously review their portfolio, and do the proper research it takes to find companies that have the potential to outperform the market.

Disclosures

Here are a few recommended disclosures:

Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services.

Information on this blog is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein.

Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed.

All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change.

Investments in individual sectors or companies may be more volatile than investments that diversify across many industry sectors and companies.

Certain sectors of the market may expose an investor to more risk than others.

Diversification does not assure or guarantee better performance and cannot eliminate the risk of investment losses.

I will wish you luck, and be happy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.