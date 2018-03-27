March 2018 Fed Meeting Impact Assessment

On balance, a rate rise is beneficial to the banking sector, and this can be traded.

The decision means that about $20 billion per annum is deleted from the economy with each rate rise.

The Fed has raised rates 0.25%, and this has a macro impact across the economy.

This article provides a fundamental impact assessment of the decision by the FOMC to raise the Fed funds interest rate from 1.5% to 1.75% at its last meeting on 20-21 March, 2018.

Before the March 2018 meeting, I wrote an article on the FOMC meeting and the arguments for and against raising rates and a look at possible impacts.

The Decision

For better or for worse, the Fed decided to raise the rate from 1.5% to 1.75%, as the chart below shows.

What Happens when the Fed Does Raise Rates?

A raising of the Fed funds rate shown above has two broad impacts:

Bank lending costs on borrowed reserves rise. Interest on newly issued Treasury deposits rises.

These two impacts will be looked at in turn.

Bank Lending Costs Rise

The following table shows the impact of the rate rise on the stock of private debt in absolute terms and as a percentage of GDP. The current Fed funds rate is highlighted in green.

(Source: Author calculations based on Trading Economics GDP measure)

When a bank creates a loan, it creates a deposit in the recipient's bank account and borrows funds from the Fed to cover the loan amount. Loans create deposits and generate reserves at the Fed. The Fed creates the reserves on demand as part of the federal payments system.

The cost of the Fed reserves are now more than they were as a result of the decision to lift the rate. Every 0.25% rate rise increases the cost of loan funds by $70 billion. The private banks then pass on this rate increase by charging the customer a higher rate of interest.

Banks run into problems on fixed interest loans that have already been issued because the reserves cost more. However, the customer does not pay extra when the rate rises - the banks experience a profit squeeze. It is very wise to fix your real estate loan at the lowest rate possible for as long as you can at the moment.

The damage to the bank's profitability depends on how high the Fed funds rate climbs and the size and compilation of the bank's loan book. If the Fed funds rate goes high enough and the bank has many fixed-rate loans, it could become insolvent.

The bulk of loans are for real estate mortgages. The rate for homes is about 4%. About half of the loans in America are fixed-interest, and half are adjusting rate mortgages (ARM), where the interest rate moves up with the Fed funds rate. In the latter case, the banks welcome a Fed funds rate rise, as it can be passed onto the customer, often with built-in 2% jumps past a certain threshold. These are also known as exploding rate loads. A 4% ARM loan can explode to 6% on a 0.25% Fed funds rate increase due to the terms of the loan if the trigger rate is hit.

A Fed funds rate increase can be seen as a giant, economy-wide tax on borrowers and lenders. Each time the Fed raises the rate 0.25%, it moves $70 billion from the private sector to the government sector.

The Fed is the national government's bank and remits its profits to the national government in the same way that taxes are remitted from the private sector to the government. Because the national government is the issuer of the dollar, it has as many dollars as it wishes to create and does not need to get them from an outside source. The $70 billion income stream to the government from a Fed rate rise is simply deleted from existence in the same way as national taxes are. It is a net reduction in the money supply.

On balance, the latest 0.25% Fed rate rise deletes $70 billion from the money supply and is deflationary. The impact on commercial banks and their customers depends on the size and compilation of the loans on issue and whether the inbuilt exploding rate trigger in the ARM loans is activated or not.

Treasury Deposits

Another impact of a rate rise is on Treasuries. If there is a general rate rise, then the yield on Treasuries will also rise as new Treasuries are issued at the new higher rate and existing ones trade on secondary markets.

The following table shows the generalized impact of the rate rise on the stock of Treasuries in absolute terms and as a percentage of GDP. (Treasuries do not have to be issued at all, and that is covered in this article.)

(Source: Author calculations based on Trading Economics Government Debt measure)

The government credits the bank accounts of coupon recipients to pay interest on issued Treasuries. The number in the bank account of the recipient increases upon direction from the Treasury. At that point, new money ("State Money") enters the private sector and adds to the money supply.

With each 0.25% rate rise, some $51 billion of new money enters the private sector from the government sector. This is the positive side of the equation in that more dollars in the economy grow the economy.

If all the Treasury deposits were at the new rate, then the government would add $365 billion to the economy each year. The actual figure is lower, as the chart below shows. This is because most of the deposits are earning a lower rate of return than the new ones will do.

This gives the banks more income. As part of the Fed's monetary operations, it is required to swap bank reserves for Treasury deposits until it hits its target rate of 1.75%. The Fed swaps bank reserves for Treasuries at the new higher rate, and the income stream from the Treasuries flows to the banks and is higher than interest on reserves of 0.25%.

A larger interest rate may lift the demand for Treasury deposits. While domestically this is only a portfolio shift, it might improve the current account balance when foreigners buy more Treasuries.

On Balance, What does this All Mean?

There are winners and losers from a Fed rate hike.

Banks: On the one hand, banks must pay more for their borrowed reserves from the Fed when they make a loan. This is bad news for those that hold a lot of fixed-rate loans, as their margin gets squeezed. On the other hand, those banks that hold a lot of ARM loans are anticipating or enjoying the triggering of exploding rates that are much more than the actual Fed funds rate rise. Banks will now be able to swap their excess reserves for Treasuries at the new higher rate and enjoy more income. On balance, the banks come out ahead thanks to the rate rise.

Borrowers: Except for those on fixed-rate loans, the news is all bad.

The macroeconomy: The impact on the macroeconomy is dependent on the relative size of the two debt stocks.

The chart below shows the stock of private debt and the stock of Treasuries.

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

When the stock of private debt is larger than the stock of government debt, the impact of a rate rise is a net removal of dollars from the economy.

The extra $70 billion interest on reserves paid to the Fed by the banks which the Fed then remits to the national government and deletes is more than the $51 billion of extra interest the government pays back to the private sector in Treasury deposit interest. On balance, the private sector stock of savings has been reduced by $20 billion with each Fed funds rate rise.

If private sector debt were less than the stock of Treasury deposits, the impact would have been positive overall.

If the Fed carries out its plan to hike the Fed funds rate four times this year, it will have set in place a mechanism that removes $80 billion, or 0.4% of GDP, from the economy each year.

The overall impact of this net dollar deletion has to be weighed against the impact of dollar creation by banks and also by fiscal policy and also the current account balance. This can be summarised in the sectoral balances after the work of British economist Professor Wynne Godley.

Recent, current and projected sector balances are shown in the table below:

Private Sector [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] 2016 0.6% -2.6 % 3.2% 2017 1.08% -2.42% 3.5% 2018 Congress budget 1.79%# -2.5%# 4.29%#

(Source: Trading Economics, FRED and Author calculations based on the same)

* Estimate to be updated when the end-of-year numbers are known.

# Forecast based on existing flow rates

At present, the private sector balance is positive, but only weakly so at about 1-2%. This means that:

Businesses and households are saving overall, and that net financial assets are able to grow in value. Overall. there is more currency added to the money supply than removed. Most of the newly minted dollars flow overseas to the external sector in return for the real benefit of goods and services.

The impact of the dollar deletion is not terminal for the economy, given that it is still in plus. It is not helpful, though, and there is one sector that benefits overall, which is the banks.

There are many factors that lead to recession, and the Fed funds rate is one of them. In this case, it is moving the economy closer to a recession.

How can one trade this decision?

A rate rise boosts the banking sector in the following ways:

Banks receive more interest income when their reserves are swapped for Treasury deposits as part of the Fed's monetary rate setting operations. Banks that hold more ARM loans than fixed-rate loans will receive more interest income from borrowers than they pay out on borrowed Fed reserves. Banks that hold ARM loans where the exploding rate trigger has been activated will enjoy a larger than the rate rise boost to interest income on their loan book. Others will be nearer the trigger point.

On balance, the banks benefit from a rate rise largely at the cost of the rest of the economy. A sectoral shift in income within the private sector.

An investor can take advantage of this event via a position in the following financial sector ETFs:

(XLF) Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (VFH) Vanguard Financials ETF (KRE) SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KBE) SPDR S&P Bank ETF (IYF) iShares U.S. Financials ETF (FAS) Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (IYG) iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (FXO) First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FTXO) First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FNCL) Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (KBWB) PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio (UYG) ProShares Ultra Financials (IAT) iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (KBWD) PowerShares KBW High Dividend Yield Financial Portfolio (QABA) First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index (PSCF) PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio

(KBWR) PowerShares KBW Regional Banking Portfolio ETF (KCE) SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KBWP) PowerShares KBW Property & Casualty Insurance Portfolio (DFNL) Davis Select Financial ETF (PFI) PowerShares DWA Financial Momentum Portfolio (JHMF) John Hancock Multi-Factor Financials ETF (RWW) Oppenheimer Financials Sector Revenue ETF (FINU) ProShares UltraPro Financials (DPST) Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (FNCF) iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Financials ETF

Personally, I prefer KRE as it is representative of domestic U.S. banks who enjoy the full benefit of the rate rise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KRE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.