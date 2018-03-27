Eldorado Gold: Why Shares Fell After Q4 Report?

I’ve previously written a bullish take on Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) titled “Eldorado Gold Is Undervalued, First Target $2.20 - $2.40”. The company has recently published its Q4 and full-year report and its shares are tanking below $1.00, so it’s high time for an update.

Eldorado Gold reported full-year gold production of 292,971 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $922 per ounce. The company had $480 million of cash on the balance sheet at the end of 2017 compared to $883 million of cash at the end of 2016. This material decrease in cash is mostly due to ongoing investments in project development as well as acquisition of Integra Gold.

The key drivers for Eldorado Gold’s performance are in the future rather than the past, so let’s immediately get to the most important parts of the report. In my opinion, the most important news were the results of the technical studies that were released together with the report.

The first study was related to the recently acquired Lamaque project in Canada. It showed a reserve of 893,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 7.3 g/t. The initial seven-year mine plan calls for an average annual production of 117,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $717 per ounce. During the earnings call, the management team sounded very optimistic on future opportunities to increase reserves of this project. Frankly, Lamaque was the only bright spot among the three studies. The net start-up capital for the project is $99 million. First production is expected at the start of 2019 and the capital expenses will be fully funded from cash at hand.

While the first study yielded good results, let’s get to less pleasant news. Kisladag mine, which suffered a major production setback in 2017, was analyzed and mill construction was identified as the preferred solution to optimize project value. More, the mine’s production will fall to 120,000 – 130,000 oz in 2018 and to 40,000 – 50,000 oz in 2019. The estimated project capital is $490 million, above the $300 million - $400 million estimate that I mentioned in my initial article on Eldorado Gold. After the capital is spent, the mine will have 3.1 million ounces of reserves and will have a nine-year mine life with average annual production of 270,000 oz of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $778 per ounce.

The study on Skouries, a project in Greece that waits for permits and the results of arbitration due April 6, showed that the estimated capital cost was $689.2 million. The previous estimate that was included in my initial article was $500 million. The project has reserves of 3.8 million ounces of gold and 1.7 billion pounds of copper. The estimated mine life is 23 years with average annual production of 140,000 ounces of gold and 67 million pounds of copper.

The cumulative result of the three studies is that the company needs significantly more money than originally expected. Here are Eldorado Gold’s comments on the issue from the earnings call: “[…] high-yield market remains robust and we remain confident we can refinance our bonds and we will be opportunistic. In terms of funding our growth, we have near-term cash to bring Lamaque into production next year and to fund much of the Kisladag mill requirements”.

Obviously, Eldorado Gold will have to raise cash via debt and/or divest assets to raise money for Kisladag and Skouries (assuming permits are received). With share price at current levels, raising equity is giving the company away for free.

I will now quote myself from my initial bull thesis article:

“Here’s what Eldorado Gold has: 1) Kisladag (Turkey, last year’s production 171,000 oz at total cash costs of $522/oz) 2) Efemcukuru (Turkey, 2018 guidance 90,000 – 100,000 at cash costs of $530 - $570/oz 3) Olympias (Greece, 2018 guidance 55,000 – 65,000 at cash costs of $550 - $650/oz) 4) Lamaque (main asset of Integra Gold, acquired for C$590 million or $479 million at current exchange rate) 5) Skouries (Greece, the disputed project expected to produce 1.4 million oz of gold and 620 million pounds of copper in nine years of Phase 1; total mine life of 25 years ) 6) Stratoni (Greece, a silver-lead-zinc mine) 7) Perama Hill (Greece, epithermal gold-silver deposit) 8) Certej (Romania, epithermal gold-silver project) 9) Vila Nova (Brazil, iron ore mine on care and maintenance) 10) Tocantinzinho (Brazil, non-refractory gold project)”.

Back when I was writing that, the company’s capitalization was $1 billion. Now, capitalization has slid to $720 million. The fundamental change is that Skouries will cost roughly $200 million more (if permits are received) and Kisladag is roughly $100 million expensive than originally thought. Thus, the market effectively wiped out the increase in necessary capex for growth projects from the company’s capitalization. With this in mind, the situation is now the same from a valuation point of view: Eldorado Gold remains significantly undervalued.

Sure, the performance of the company’s management has been clearly below par in recent years. I must admit that the recent conference call could have been better on details. However, you can’t expect to find a company whose stock trades near or below $1 which has everything in order.

I’d reiterate that catching falling knives is a difficult exercise no matter how undervalued a company is. That said, Eldorado Gold has the ingredients of a successful turnaround trade, but the stock must first stabilize and show at least some positive momentum. The next key date for the company is April 6, when the results of the arbitration hearing will be announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EGO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

