Market Volatility Bulletin: Tech And Financials Lead Market Higher

Both the structure of what constitutes "smart money" and the structure of the vol ETPs give one more reason to consider changes to their volatility trading strategies.

Market Intro

CNBC: Monday Close

Risk-taking returned to prominence on Monday for US equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM). Tech (XLK) and Financials (XLF), the two largest sectors that collectively comprise the S&P, were last week’s largest losers and Monday’s largest gainers.

Sector SPDRs

The positive movement was not contained to US stocks; above is the ACWX, which offers access to international equities (global market cap weighted, ex US).

Sources: CNBC, Investing.com (Crude Oil Price Data)

Oil (USO) trades back near the top of its one-year range. There have been a couple large pull-backs since the bottom was put in back in February 2016. Still, oil vol is printing near the top of its range alongside “high” oil prices.

Thoughts on Volatility

Upside momentum continues in the after-hours market, following an impressive push higher from global stocks on Monday. As Urban Carmel suggests, this is a rapid recovery, and may well turn out to be a Trojan Horse for those looking for a return to the highs.

Sentiment pushes to and fro. What was a “big story” in terms of trade or Facebook for the markets last week is idly cast aside on Monday (though FB didn’t sport much of a recovery).

While implied vols tend to fall in anticipation of lower future realized volatility when markets move higher, large moves down or up in and of themselves are part of a higher-volatility regime. Separating out these two components can be important in the present environment. Make no mistake: Monday represents a continuation of last week from that perspective.

“Smart Money”

An important add to the initial discussion spear-headed by Bob Toombs comes from atom & humber, speaking to the current structure of what constitutes “smart money” at present:

Fun statement at the final paragraph, supported by a strong argument above.

While attempting to maintain control of one’s own discipline, it is noteworthy that “smart money” may be changing the way that it played some of its go-to plays as different instruments are created, retired, or altered.

Term Structure

10-day realized vol is sitting precariously at the top of the following set of metrics. The VX futures, flat as can be (one point between M1-high and M3-low readings), are saddled for the most part between 10 and 30-day realized vol, tucked just under spot.

The spot reading above VX futures and below the 10-day realized vol (and just a touch above its long-term average).

I had mentioned last week that I believed VX futures would be more resistant to upside moves than downside moves. That particular call appears to be playing out. While we are absolutely not out of the woods on achieving lower vol, betting on the short-vol side of the ledger (SVXY) appeals as having a better risk-return profile than the long-vol side (VXX, UVXY).

Expect in all the tossing and turning to see interesting combinations in relation to absolute vol levels, skew, put-call ratios, etc.

Ordinarily, we would expect a high put-call ratio to correspond to high skew… puts in high demand leading to higher OTM downside vols. It is noteworthy, then, that the CBOE Skew Index has taken such a tumble (from all-time highs) over the last week.

Conclusion

About a week ago I did a live talk with David Lincoln. He has recently posted our discussion on YouTube. We talked about volatility, the ETPs, but also about investing, saving, travel and the like. Have a look, and thank you to David for putting a lot of work into expanding the community within the volatility trading space.

