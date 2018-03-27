Recent Buys - Dominion Energy And AbbVie

This market has been going crazy lately. Rising interest rates are affecting multiple sectors alike. Seems like every day the market selects a new company to hit hard, and the ones of a similar nature take a hit as well because of it. Looks like our bull market is finally getting the correction we have been waiting for. Which makes for great buying opportunities for long-term investors.

I took advantage of these dips this week by adding to two of my current positions, Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). Here are my initial posts for when I purchased D and ABBV. See below for more company info.

*Stats are as of the day this was written, not the day I bought, for simplicity reasons.*

D Stats

Annual Dividend: $3.34

Yield: 4.88%

Years Paying/ Increasing: 9 years

Dividend increase from prior year: 9.6%

Payout Ratio: 82.7%

P/E Ratio: 13.91

EPS: $4.91

I initiated a new position of D in my portfolio late last year. The reasons I bought it still hold true, even though the price has dropped since. I won't go into all the specifics of why I like the company, but its management is good, and the dividend has been safe and secure, while growing at a higher rate than other utilities.

There are a few reasons why D's stock price has fallen so far as of late. Mainly, interest rates are increasing, which is causing many sectors as a whole to decrease. Utilities and REIT are the big ones that come to mind. Then, there is some business with US and Russia relations. "The first tanker of LNG from D changed course in the mid Atlantic and headed for UK instead of Russia." Which caused an even bigger dip in the stock. Figured I would take advantage of this short-term downturn and pick up 9 more shares.

ABBV Stats

Annual Dividend: $3.84

Yield: 3.88%

Years Paying/ Increasing: Ever year since it spun off of ABT

Dividend increase from prior year: 33%

Payout Ratio: 51.3%

P/E Ratio: 30.06

EPS: $3.29

One of the newer positions I added to my portfolio this year is ABBV. So far, it has been a great buy. The week after purchase, pharmaceutical companies seemed to jump about 10-20% in stock price, and on top of that, ABBV announced a 30+% dividend increase. I also selected it as my stock of the year to watch. Still have a lot of year left, but it was off to a good start.

My initial purchase of ABBV was small, since capital has been limited. I have been waiting for an opportunity to increase said position. That opportunity came this week when it was announced that the company was abandoning plans for its Rova-T drug.

"The company's Rova-T program reported disappointing mid-stage results, forcing the drugmaker to abandon plans to seek accelerated approval for the treatment.



AbbVie was hopeful that its Rova-T, or rovalpituzumab tesirine, therapy would qualify for accelerated approval to treat third-line refractory small cell lung cancer, but the company has shifted its focus based on a phase 2 trial and the resulting "magnitude of effect across multiple parameters."



- Source: Zacks

The stock price of ABBV dropped 6% pre-market, and by noon, it was down about 14%, or almost $16 a share. This company still possesses all the fundamentals I look for long term, so I took advantage of this significant dip to double my position. The price has come down to about my initial cost basis, and I purchased 6 more shares.

As shown above, D has a dividend yield of 4.88%, or $3.34 annually, while ABBV has a yield of 3.88%, or $3.84 annually. Together, this will add another $53.10 to my yearly dividend income, or $13.28 per quarter.

What do you think of this market? Have you made any buys recently? What do you think of this buy? Do you currently own any of these stocks? Anything you would prefer over it? What other companies are on your watch list right now? Comments are always welcome below.