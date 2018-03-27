The Battle Of The Consumer Dividend Stocks - March 2018

The market is actually down now year to date. Luckily, it's not just one company here or there that is bringing the whole ship south. Instead, there are a vast number of companies that are seeing their price movements turn downward, unlocking value in the marketplace. As dividend investors, this is news that we all love to see. When there are macro events in the economy, such as tariffs, trade wars, interest rate movements and technology enhancements, this usually leads me to go into one direction when evaluating what dividend stock to buy. The industry that has shown signs of value for the price is the consumer industry! I want to do a comparison of a few stocks within that industry.

The Consumer Dividend Stocks

Since the stock market has dropped over 3% year to date, and I had a consumer stock in my March Dividend Stock Watch List, I thought now is a good time to really hone in on the Dividend Aristocrats in that industry and see where they stand during this downturn. I will keep this to three stocks that most families use on a daily basis. I want to focus on three companies whose name we see everywhere, at one place or another in the house - bathroom, closet, cupboard, you name it. Now, since we are dividend investors, I want to make sure (for this analysis) that they are Dividend Aristocrats (i.e., increasing their dividend for 25+ years). Three companies that I will evaluate together are Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). Below their logos are brief descriptions on the brands that they have, that we all have owned or currently own in our houses.

Kimberly-Clark brands include: Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Scott, Viva, Kotex, KMB Professional Johnson & Johnson brands include: Johnson's Baby, Aveeno, Neutrogena, Rogaine, Band-Aid, Neosporin, Motrin, Tylenol, Benadryl, Listerine Procter & Gamble brands include: Always, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Tide, Tampax, Scope, Puffs, Ivory, Old Spice

The consumer dividend stocks industry holds some of the most powerful and iconic brands known to most families. I don't think with the recent events in our economy their products will cease to exist anytime soon. Given the number of events occurring, I always think that owning a few of these consumer dividend stocks is a great way to go, which is evident by our Top 5 Foundation Stocks article, which contains two of the three names listed above.

Now, to evaluate the consumer dividend stocks listed above, I want to place them through our Dividend Diplomats Stock Screener and focus on these attributes: Price to Earnings (P/E) based on analyst expectations of earnings, Payout Ratio, 5-year dividend growth rate and # of years of dividend increases. The stock price I will be using in this article will be based on the March 23rd stock market close. Time to see which consumer dividend stock is the most ripe!

1.) Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Wow. We all know we love the P/E ratio below 18. Looks like PG is on the border, with JNJ and KMB definitely below it, based on forward earnings. KMB wins this one at below 15.

2.) Dividend Yield: All are very solid here. However, my portfolio currently yields over 3%, and I would like to maintain that if I can. Therefore, PG and KMB are the better of the 3. However, KMB, similar to the P/E ratio, wins this one, as it edges out PG by 19 basis points! It may not seem like a lot, but that's a huge difference.

3.) Payout Ratio: Another very critical metric. We love to see below 60%. PG has been trying to right its "ship" for the past few years, and I do believe that its payout ratio will get better. However, KMB and JNJ win this one, and JNJ has the lowest payout ratio amongst the three.

4.) Dividend Growth Rate (DGR): The power of the DGR is real, I tell you! If you are yielding lower, you should have a higher growth rate. Therefore, JNJ falls in line with those expectations, as it has the lowest yield but the highest 5-year average growth rate. In fact, I would have expected KMB's to be the lowest, but it is actually higher than PG's. I will mention that KMB increased its dividend earlier this year and it was only 3%, with PG increasing 3% in 2017 and JNJ increasing 5% in 2017. Therefore, this is a mixed bag. However, JNJ does win this round, though it's not as clear.

5.) Dividend Increase History: Well, all 3 are Dividend Aristocrats, but for how long? This is very funny, and the range is 45-60 years consecutively, and all are winners in this scenario. You cannot go wrong.

Consumer Dividend Stocks Conclusion

Very interest, indeed. I currently own PG and JNJ and do not own KMB. However, KMB is the one sporting the best characteristics, I would say, overall. It has a better yield than PG, with a better 5-year dividend growth, showing more room to grow as well. The downside here is that KMB's brand portfolio, in my opinion, isn't nearly as large as PG's or JNJ's. JNJ stock price and yield is not exactly where I'd like it to be, yet. If JNJ had over a 3% yield, I think we would be having a different discussion here. Further, owning all 3 is never a bad thing, either!

I am not exactly sure what to do, as I do like all 3 listed above. I believe PG's and JNJ's dividend growth to be at or better than that in the prior year (3% and 5%, respectively), which would change things; and April is the month they announce their dividend announcement, as well! Therefore, we should stay tuned to what those two dividend Goliaths do.

What do you see? What would your preference be in the consumer dividend stocks arena? Who wins above, in your opinion? Please share your thoughts and feelings below. Hoping that we receive a good mix of responses with their rationale as well! Thank you again for reading, good luck and happy investing!

- Lanny