In Choppy Markets, Focus On Sectors With The Best Performance

Last Wednesday, our friends at Bespoke documented what fundamental factors have been working in the past month in the S&P 500. In that period, the S&P declined 0.56%. (This report was published the day before Thursday's big decline.) The best deciles (10%) in that time were the stocks with the best Analyst Ratings and most percentage of International Revenues, with gains of 2.31% and 1.99%, respectively. These were two of the most dominant fundamental factors propelling stocks higher in 2017, so it is good to see these same factors continuing to keep some of our favorite sectors safe during this choppy market.

Last week's market nervousness began Monday when Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was smashed on the news that the data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica obtained private information from Facebook that was used to help elect Donald Trump. The Cambridge Analytica news exploded almost immediately after the House of Representatives closed its investigation into whether or not Russia influenced the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller is still conducting his investigation, and the opposition to President Trump wants to continue to find ways to prove he was not legitimately elected, so Facebook is now in the political spotlight and may remain there for as long as the anti-Trump news agenda persists.

What the FOMC Said (and Didn't Say)

Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement definitely had a dovish tone, which I had anticipated, as the Fed only indicated three key interest rate hikes this year, but they may not deliver all three hikes. Back in 2016, the Fed forecasted four key interest rate hikes but only hiked once. Just because the Fed anticipates higher inflation and an economic boom does not mean that inflation will arrive, or that they will raise rates three times in 2018. As it turns out, just after the FOMC statement, the 10-year Treasury bond rate (and most other market rates) responded with a big yawn and did not change.

The FOMC statement contained some interesting dovish phrases, like "growth rates of household spending and business fixed investment have moderated from their strong fourth quarter readings." Translated from Fedspeak, the FOMC is acknowledging that economic activity has decelerated in the first quarter.

Much of this deceleration, especially lackluster retail sales, may be weather-related, since folks do not like to go out to restaurants and stores during snowstorms. Even last week - the first week of Spring - the East coast was hit with this year's fourth "Northeaster" snowstorm, so the first quarter has record airline and travel cancelations that will likely adversely impact retail sales and economic growth.

The good news is that the new Powell-led Fed does not seem to be as obsessed with the Phillips Curve (the tradeoff between inflation and unemployment rates) as the previous Yellen-led Fed was. This belief led the Fed to keep anticipating wage inflation as the unemployment rate fell from 10% to barely over 4%. Instead, new Fed Chairman Powell seems more obsessed with maintaining financial stability - that's probably why President Trump appointed him - and that's great news for the bond and stock markets!

As long as market rates do not rise, the Fed will not likely raise rates much more in the upcoming months, and the 10-year Treasury bond yield has actually declined in the aftermath of last week's FOMC meeting.

Much Ado About Trade Wars

The barrage of bearish news emanating from CNBC about tariffs, the Facebook sale of personal data to Cambridge Analytica, and other news with a negative tone has been spooking many investors. I want to reiterate that the political news and negative sentiment toward President Trump continues to be twisted out of proportion.

The new tariffs against China for intellectual property theft are long overdue and not a big deal in my opinion. However, the financial news media likes to blow the tariffs out of proportion, since they want to stir the pot and make up stories about ensuing trade wars that will not materialize.

Speaking of trade, on Friday, the Commerce Department announced that durable goods orders surged 3.1% in February, the biggest gain in eight months and well above economists' consensus estimate of a 1.8% rise. Leading the way was a 26% surge in commercial aircraft orders and a 1.6% rise in auto orders, as business investment rose for the first time since November. This was truly a stunning report.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.