Gordon Gekko As U.S. President

The Trump-administration-imposed China tariffs and the beginnings of the Chinese retaliation are dominating the headlines and are certainly to blame for the sell-off in the stock market last week. Still, some traders say that the market was ripe for a retest of the February lows, as it was rebounding on weak volume, so it would have found any excuse to sell off.

If it weren't China tariffs, it would have been the Fed hiking interest rates - or primetime TV interviews with Playboy Playmates or adult film actresses discussing their (alleged) relationships with the U.S. President. The latest developments certainly seem to be quite a bit more colorful than the Monica Lewinsky affair and are relevant for investors as they can manage to derail the President's agenda, so they should be carefully monitored, not just for amusement.

The tariffs also pressured the Chinese stock market as the Chinese have more to lose from a trade war than the U.S. does. The U.S.-China trade deficit hit a record $375.2 billion in 2017, up from $347 billion in 2016. As of last month, the deficit was expanding at a record pace. In that regard, it is not surprising that the President is taking action which is right along the lines of his election campaign promises. In fact, Mr. Trump has been remarkably consistent with his policies, when comparing them to his election rhetoric, but because of his chaotic style of management this consistency has been lost on many political observers.

How badly this trade situation is going to get is actually difficult to say because the threat of tariffs is not the same as implementing those tariffs. The President does have a habit of making a lot of threats in order to put himself in a better negotiating position. I am not quite sure that trying to run national trade policy the same way he tended to negotiate with Trump Organization lenders is that great of an idea, but I guess we will discover the economic repercussions of his trade frictions soon enough.

In some respects, we seem to have elected the real-life reincarnation of Gordon Gekko as President. I can imagine that he is not just trying to save a company or two, but saving that big company called the USA:

I am not a destroyer of companies. I am a liberator of them! The point is, ladies and gentlemen, that greed - for lack of a better word - is good. Greed is right. Greed works. Greed clarifies, cuts through, and captures the essence of the evolutionary spirit. Greed, in all of its forms - greed for life, for money, for love, knowledge - has marked the upward surge of mankind. And greed - you mark my words - will not only save Teldar Paper, but that other malfunctioning corporation called the USA.

--Gordon Gekko in "Wall Street" (1987)

I also heard somewhat premature discussions last week that compared Mr. Trump's actions to the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930. Pay attention to the full title of this disastrous legislation, which is credited with being a large contributor for turning a bad recession into the Great Depression: "An Act to provide revenue, to regulate commerce with foreign countries, to encourage the industries of the United States, to protect American labor, and for other purposes." That sure sounds like the long version of the "Make America Great" slogan, as that single 1930 Bill contains virtually all of the President's election promises!

The Smoot-Hawley Act comparison is premature, for the time being, as it eventually collapsed global trade, while in the end President Trump's actions may end up being his patented much larger bark than an actual bite. But one sure needs to follow closely how this situation is developing. If we get into rounds of tariffs and retaliations, I do not believe that the February lows in the U.S. stock market will hold.

The Chinese have already suggested that they may slow their purchases of U.S. Treasury debt, which would add further pressure on U.S. interest rates at a time when the Federal Reserve is trying to unwind its balance sheet. It is not far-fetched to think that if we get a real trade war combined with a spike in interest rates we could end this mature economic expansion and the only person to blame would be Mr. Trump.

The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, which was signed by Republican President Herbert Hoover, became a major issue in the 1932 presidential election. Ultimately, poor economic performance resulting from collapsing global trade cost Hoover the election and put FDR in the White House, which ended up with the trade act being dismantled by the Democratic Congressional majority.

I know Mr. Trump is not much of a reader, but I would like to remind him of the words attributed to Mark Twain: "History doesn't repeat itself but it often rhymes." While there is no evidence that Mark Twain actually said this, it sure sounds like something that only he would say.

Did the Yen Predict the Global Stock Sell-off?

As I have noted previously, I have been viewing the appreciation of risk assets combined with Japanese yen appreciation with suspicion due to the tendency for the yen to be used as a funding currency in global carry trades after two decades of super-low interest rates. (See my March 8, 2018, Marketwatch article, "Stock investors, listen to what the Japanese yen is telling you.")

Based on the performance of the Japanese yen, which is appreciating at a time when the Bank of Japan is running QE policies that are three times as aggressive (compared to how the Feds' ever were, adjusted for the size of the two economies), every economic textbook says that the yen needs to be in freefall. Yet, it is rallying. (On the chart above, a rising yen translates to fewer yen per dollar, hence a declining blue line.)

I do think we have rather significant carry trade unwinding by institutional investors, which is causing them to reverse what are in essence synthetic short positions in the Japanese yen. I am not sure they could have seen the trade war friction by the chaotic White House in early January, but it is my experience that smart money tends to sell into strength and the record inflows into the U.S. stock market in January gave them the perfect selling opportunity. Let's hope that what started as an overdue correction in the U.S. stock market does not get turned on its head by a reincarnation of the Smoot-Hawley act by Mr. Trump.

