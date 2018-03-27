That Which We Fear Most Is Least Likely To Happen

By Gary Alexander

If you see 10 troubles coming down the road, you can be sure that nine will run into the ditch before they reach you. - President Calvin Coolidge

The stock market is blessedly closed this Good Friday, so please take an extra day to contemplate the madness that is taking place around you. Take three days off from the talking heads and Internet trollers who are trying to drive you crazy with fear and, in all too many cases, succeeding. Recently, talk of trade war is dominating the media, but let's take a look at some of yesterday's fears - if you want a good laugh.

Take 2012 and 2013, for instance. Our MarketMail issue dated March 26, 2012 began like this:

" Headlines proclaimed the 'worst week' of 2012" caused by two over-riding fears:

Headlines proclaimed the 'worst week' of 2012" caused by two over-riding fears: "Worry #1: Shrinking Supplies & Reserves Point to Higher Oil Prices

"Worry #2: China's Latest Slowdown May Cause a Global Recession

How did those two March 2012 worries turn out? We currently have a glut of global oil supplies and oil prices are way down. Average crude oil prices in 2012 were at historically high levels for a second year in a row. West Texas Intermediate crude averaged $94 a barrel in 2012, and Brent crude averaged $111.67. Last Friday, WTI was $65.88 and Brent was $69.81. As for China causing a "global recession," China's growth rate bottomed out at +6.7% before recovering, and we now have "synchronized global growth."

On March 28, 2013, the array of worries seemed so ridiculous I turned them into an "April Fools'" joke:

April Fools' Joke #1: Cyprus Will Bring Down the Global Economy

April Fools' Joke #2: "Sequestration" Will Bring America to its Knees

April Fools' Joke #3: Stocks Will Go Down, Because…They're Too High!

These are not really an attempt at humor. These were real fears five years ago. Hold your laughter, please.

#1: Let's get real: Cyprus, the smallest economy in the Eurozone, accounts for 0.2% of the euro-zone's GDP and 0.25% of its people, but Cypriot banks loaned a lot of money to Greece, a troubled economy at the time, so Cypriot banks were in trouble. Could this be the domino that brings the Eurozone down? A gold-based fund manager certainly thought so: "The Cyprus event may later, in the history books, be seen as the catalyst of the fall of a century-long Ponzi scheme. This could rank in line with the shot in Sarajevo as the start of World War I, or the collapse of Kreditanstalt in 1931 as the start of the Great Depression." But in 2018, the eurozone is growing at a 2.4% annual rate, and Greece is growing at a 1.6% annual rate.

#2: Sequestration referred to forced spending cuts that began March 1, 2013. At the time, Paul Krugman predicted in his New York Times column ("Sequester of Fools") that this "fiscal doomsday machine" would cost 700,000 jobs. Sequestration would bring down the U.S. economy. Planes would fall from the sky and TSA body-search lines would stretch into the parking lots in major airports. The government Grinches even threatened to end the Easter egg hunt and White House tours. But a year later, I wrote (in March 4, 2014 Growth Mail, "How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Sequestering") that the federal deficit fell from $1,087 billion in 2012 to $680 billion in 2013. Job growth picked UP, from 990,000 new jobs in the first half of 2013 to 1,125,000 new jobs in the second half. GDP growth acceleratedfrom 1.8% in the first half of 2013 to 3.3% in the second half, and the S&P 500 gained 22.8% in the 12 months after sequestration began. As it turns out, all this "end of the world" talk was mostly political posturing.

#3: Stocks were at record highs in 2013, so pundits told us, "What goes up must come down," or, in a phrase that sounds profound, "Trees don't grow to the sky." But five years later, even after last week's decline, the S&P 500 is up 67% and NASDAQ is up 116%. During this nine-year bull market, we've seen seven corrections of 9.8% or more, but we went two full years (February 2016 to January 2018) with no 5% downdrafts - which makes the volatility of the last two months seem unusual (even though it isn't).

Talk of "Trade War" May Also Look Silly (Someday Soon)

I could go back 10 or 20 years to tell the same story about Y2K and various health scares from Avian Flu to Mad Cow Disease, but the basic reason these fears don't pan out is that we take measures to prevent that which we fear. We don't like pain, so we take pains to avoid the pains we expect to suffer. We work hard to solve the problems we know about. That's why "that which we fear the most we are least likely to suffer." Translated: When the press is all over a subject, there's no way to ignore addressing that subject.

Y2K did not turn out to be a problem because nearly every corporation spent plenty of time and money insuring that their software was Y2K-compliant. The various diseases never caught on because we have an excellent public health infrastructure which isolates cases in the early development of any new strain.

In markets, our fears are self-correcting in that high prices of oil (or gold, or any other commodity) bring out more exploration, leading to more supply and an eventual decline in prices. A stock market that gets too low has washed out all of its big sellers so that it has nowhere to go but up. The same is true at market peaks: A euphoric market attracts all the buyers and has nobody left to push prices higher. That's why a bull market "climbs a wall of worry." As long as we're overly worried about everything, I feel just fine!

By now, everyone has heard about the 1930 Smoot-Hawley tariffs and how they led to a trade war, which led to World War II. That's good. Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it. But those who recall history are able to avoid it. What we're forgetting is that there were many other tariffs throughout history that did not lead to trade wars. It's what we don't know that will surprise us most - that some tariffs can be targeted and temporary, in this case an attempt to get China to play by the rules against product piracy.

When no trade war develops this year or next year, don't expect an apology from the Prophets of Doom.

