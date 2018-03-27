NHF: Objects In The Rear View Mirror Miss The Storms Ahead?

We take a look at various metrics and changes in the fund as learned from the recently published Semi-Annual Report.

The Nexpoint Credit Strategies Fund currently yields an income-only distribution of 10.14% and trades at a discount of 7.54% to its net asset value.

NHF is a closed-end fund sponsored by Highland Capital & NexPoint Advisors, primarily invested in below-investment-grade debt and equity with the ability to hedge risk.

In a recent meeting with a subscriber I have been told I am the "NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund" (NHF) guy.

I have owned this fund for many years and started writing about it back in 2016 in the article "NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund: The High-Conviction Activist Fund."

Over the years, my readers and I have come to consider NHF as either a "working person's hedge fund" or a "hedge fund in a CEF."

As a "go anywhere, do anything" type of an investment which just happens to distribute a 10% plus distribution, the fund is almost ways on a closed end fund investor's radar, as it should be.

I do believe there is a requirement to owning it however. That requirement is that you must stay up to date on the fund and the latest investment decisions made by Jim Dondero. The reason is simple, NHF is like a ferocious attack dog that is good to have by your side but unless disciplined, can easily hurt you.

Having recently received our year end 2017 financial reports, I wanted to take some time and complete an update.

If you have not done so already, please take a look at my first article on the fund "NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund: The High-Conviction Activist Fund" and the first deep dive into it "NHF: Keeps On Ticking," and the latest update, "NHF: Options Worked."





Fund Updates

At the time of our previous article NHF yielded an income-only distribution of 10.52% and traded at a discount of 7.50% to its net asset value. (9/17/2017).

Today the fund yields 10.14% and is trading at a discount of 7.54% to its NAV.

On March 8th, the fund released their Semi-Annual shareholder report for the period ending December 31st, 2017 where we can see the latest holdings, financials and portfolio changes.

As I did in my previous fund update, let's take a look at some of the biggest changes that popped out.

The biggest change I can find in the fund is the reduced cash position, from $67 million as of 6/30/2017 to the $563,854 as of 12/31/2017. The fund deployed its cash. Where? We will get to that in a bit.

Otherwise, the fund had numerous major changes within the fund which I have summarized below.

Holding Equity Ticker Type Change Note Weight Watchers International, Inc. Tranche B-2 Initial Term Loan

4.38%, 04/02/2020 Senior Loan Sold $9,336,490 face as of 6/30/2017 no longer in portfolio. Was last $ 9,012,093 TerreStar Corporation

Term Loan A, PIK

5.50%, 02/27/2020

Senior Loan Changed? On 6/30/2017 the fund held $16,456,159 face valued at $16,406,790. As of 12/31/2017 the loan is now... TerreStar Corporation

Term Loan A & C

11.000% PIK 02/27/2020

Senior Loan Replaced $17,398,035 Face Term A worth $17,363,239, and $407,976 Term C worth $407,976 Drillships Financing Holding, Inc. Tranche Term Loan B-1 (DRYS) Senior Loans Sold A subsidiary of DryShips. Owned $250k face valued at $162k as of 6/30/2017. Was noted as at risk of default. No longer in fund as of 12/31/17 Apidos CLO Series 2013-12A, Class F 6.06%, 04/15/2025

ABS/CLO Sold Owned $1 million as of 6/30/2017 valued at $929k. No longer showing as of 12/31/2017 CIFC Funding, Ltd.

Series 2014-4A, Class F

6.76%

ABS/CLO Changed? Was $1 million face valued at $917k CIFC Funding, Ltd.

Series 2014-4A, Class SUB, VRN 0.00%, 10/17/2026

ABS/CLO Replaced Replaced with $3 million face, $1.365 million value Flagship CLO VIII, Ltd.

Series 2014-8A, Class F

7.01%, 01/16/2026

ABS/CLO Sold Owned $1 million as of 6/30/2017 valued at $865k. No longer showing as of 12/31/2017 Greywolf CLO II, Ltd.

Series 2013-1A, Class E

6.21%, 04/15/2025

ABS/CLO Sold Owned $850K as of 6/30/2017 valued at $791,690. No longer showing as of 12/31/2017 Highland Park CDO, Ltd.

Series 2006-1A, Class A2

1.59%, 11/25/2051

ABS/CLO Decreased Owned $7.145 million valued at $6.787 million as of 6/30/2017. Was $6.216 million valued at $5.999 million as of 12/31/2017 Vibrant CLO II, Ltd.

Series 2013-2A, Class E

6.65%, 07/24/2024

ABS/CLO Sold Owned $2.1 million valued at $1.953 million as of 6/30/2017. California Resources Corp.

8.00%, 12/15/2022 (CRC) Bond Sold Owned $6 million par, valued at $3.817 million as of 6/30/2017. No longer in fund as of 12/31/2017. Bonds appreciated with stock price? Albertsons Cos. LLC/Safeway, Inc./New Albertson’s, Inc./Albertson’s LLC

5.75%, 03/15/2025 (ABS) Bond Sold Owned $3.2 million par valued at $2.984 million. No longer in Fund Scientific Games International, Inc. 10.00%, 12/01/2022

Bond Sold Owned $3 million par valued at $3.3 million. No longer in fund. PetSmart, Inc.

Bonds Increased Increased from $2mil par and $1.852 value to $7.768 Mil par and $4.714 million value Argentine Republic Government International Bond

2.50%, 12/31/2038

Sovereign Bonds Increased Increased from $5.5 mil par and $4.485 value to $18 Mil par and $13.573 million value Harmony Merger Corp (HRMN) Common Sold Owned 1.244 million shares worth $12.856 million as of 6/30/2017. Not owned 12/31/2017 Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Common Increased Increased from 158.4k shares to 345.5k shares 12/31/2017 Twitter (TWTR) Common Decreased Decreased from 1.422 million shares 6/30/2017 to 1.086 million shares 12/31/2017 Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc (PCRX) Common Sold Owned 45,700 shares 6/30/2017. No longer in fund as of 12/31/2017 NexPoint Real Estate Opportunities, LLC, REIT

Common Increased Owned 25.255 mil shares valued at $62.323 million 6/30/2017, increased to 29.869 mil shares valued at $78.595 million 12/31/2017 United Development Funding IV, REIT (UDF)(OTCPK:UDFI) Common Increased Increased from 25k shares worth $75k to 585k shares worth $1.959 million Dynegy, Inc.

Common Decreased Decreased from 237k shares on 6/30 to 115k shares on 12/31

Source: NHF Data As of 12/31/2017, Compiled by MaksFS

To summarize the changes, the fund has once again significantly increased their exposure to Argentina. In my last update I highlighted that the fund increased its Argentina bond exposure from $2 million par to $5.5 million par. As of 12/31/2017 that exposure tripled to $18 million par value.

The fund also meaningfully increased their exposure to Petsmart bonds, Fortinet stock and the UDF IV REIT.

On the affiliated side, NHF increased its position in its internal REIT, NexPoint Real Estate Opportunities, LLC, REIT.

On the reduction side, the fund locked in some terrific gains in Twitter and cut its position by a third.

New Positions

The fund also opened up 14 new investment positions. As mentioned, NHF has significantly grown its exposure in Argentina, both through the Argentina sovereign bonds and a number of common stocks. If you are interested in Argentina, do take a look at my recent look at the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) in the article "Global X MSCI Argentina ETF - Do 25 Stocks Represent A Nation?"

Holding Ticker Asset Class Par/Shares Value 12/31/2017 Chief Exploration & Development LLC

Second Lien Term Loan, 3-month LIBOR + 6.500% 05/16/2021

Senior Loan $6,000,000 $5,915,010 Walter Investment Management Corp. Tranche B Term Loan B, 1-month LIBOR + 3.750% 12/18/2020

Senior Loan $5,287,745 $5,071,291 OmniMax International, Inc.

Unsecured Term Loan, 2.000% cash, 14.000% PIK 02/06/2021

Senior Loan $5,577,105 $5,543,643 OmniMax International, Inc.

Common 11,164 $4,276,983 Academy, Ltd.

Term Loan B, 3-month LIBOR + 4.000% 07/01/2022

Senior Loan $541,992 $429,190 TGLT SA

8.00%, 08/03/2027 (TGLT) Convertible Bond 1,000,000 $2,497,500 Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) Common 2,000 $54,960 Costco (COST) Common 4,930 $917,572 NextDecade Corp. (Affiliated)

Common 2,059,555 $17,135,497 Citigroup (C) Common 79,170 $5,891,040 Patterson Cos., Inc. (PDCO) Common 49,500 $1,788,435 Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA) Common 168,740 $8,214,263 Loma Negra Cia Industrial Argentina SA ADR (LOMA) Common 142,500 $3,283,200 Independence Realty Trust, Inc., REIT (IRT) Common 99,000 $998,910

Source: NHF Data As of 12/31/2017, Compiled by MaksFS

A big addition to the fund as of the end of the year was Citigroup common stock.

If you recall, the fund made awesome trades with Citigroup calls, covered calls and written puts. As of the end of the year it seems the fund did either convert some of those options to stock or was forced to purchase it.

Major Losers & Defaults

In the second half of the year the fund did take some losses which were not yet realized.

Holding Ticker Asset Class Par/Shares Value 6/30 Value 12/31 Change Note Ocean Rig UDW, Inc (ORIG) Bonds $18,439,000 $2,120,485 $1,272,291 -40%

DPH Holdings Corp

Bonds $16,017,000 $768,816 $0 -100%

Avaya, Inc. (AVYA) Bonds $43,971,250 $4,507,053 $0

Converted to common stock iHeartCommunications, Inc (OTCPK:IHRTQ) Bonds $2,081,208 $457,866 $183,927 -60%



Source: NHF Data As of 12/31/2017, Compiled by MaksFS

Perhaps the biggest losses would be NHF's holdings in ORIG bonds which declined a further 40% in the second half of the year.

DPH Holdings in which the fund owned $16 million in Par was finally written down to $0, a loss of $768k since June.

Avaya had recently come out of bankruptcy and the fund's $43 million in par bonds was finally marked to zero as some of that was converted to equity.

The end also came for iHeartCommunications bonds which NHF owned $2 million in value of and had marked at $457k as of 6/30. By 12/31 it was marked down to $183k. Since then iHeartMedia filed for bankruptcy.

Two other positions which have quite a bit of unrealized losses were actually brand new positions in Patterson Cos., Inc. (PDCO) and Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA). (PDCO) dropped from $36 to $21.86 and (PTLA) declined from $48.68 to $30.57 from the start of the year through Friday's close.

There were big winners however too.

Winning Investments

Highlighted below are some winners both in terms of percentage gains and monetary gains.

Do note, the fund had changed its allocation for Fortinet (FTNT) and Twitter (TWTR) so I calculated the gains for what we know the fund had.

Holding Ticker Asset Class Par/Shares Value 6/30 Value 12/31 Change MPM Holdings Inc (OTCQX:MPMQ) Common 424,375 $6,323,187 $8,487,500 +34% Vertellus Specialites, Inc

Common 661,330 $538,323 $1,355,726 +151% Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA, Class B ADR (TGS) Common 63,500 $1,054,735 $1,411,605 +33% Fortinet, Inc (FTNT) Common 158,400* $5,930,495* $6,920,496 +16% Twitter (TWTR) Common 1,086,200* $19,410,394 $26,079,662 +34% Grayson CLO

Preferred CLO 62,600 $22,657,131 $25,509,500 +12.5% Greenbriar CLO, Ltd

Preferred CLO 39,000 $18,882,501 $22,815,000 +20%

Source: NHF Data As of 12/31/2017, Compiled by MaksFS

Leverage Update

As I discussed in the previous update, NHF had two sources of credit.

The first was a credit facility with State Street Bank,



The primary lender is State Street Bank & Trust with whom a line was established as of 2/2/2011.

As of June 30, 2017, the amount outstanding under the Credit Agreement is $85,650,000 with an interest rate of LIBOR + 1.75%. The Credit Agreement’s maturity date is in December 15, 2017. Source: NHF Semi-Annual Report

Source: NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund: Options Worked

The fund was required to pay down that credit facility by December 15th 2017 which it did, with the cash they raised from the rights offering.

Source: NHF Annual Report 12/31/2017

The fund also had a $75 million credit facility with BNP Paribas on which it paid LIBOR + .75%, all in all, a very good rate. The fund had drawn about $15 million on this facility as of the end of the year.

On May 16, 2013, the Fund entered into a Committed Facility Agreement with BNP Paribas Prime Brokerage, Inc. (“BNPP PB, Inc.”) (the “Committed Facility Agreement”). The current facility size of the Committed Facility Agreement is $75,000,000 and the Fund is required to pay 0.55% on the uncommitted balance and LIBOR + 0.75% on amounts borrowed. The Fund has the right to terminate the Committed Facility Agreement on 90 days’ notice, and BNPP PB, Inc. has the right to terminate the Committed Facility Agreement immediately. As of December 31, 2017, the carrying value of the Committed Facility Agreement was $15,051,081. The fair value of the outstanding Committed Facility Agreement was estimated to be $15,254,482, and would be categorized as Level 3 within the fair value hierarchy. The fair value was estimated based on discounting the cash flows owed using a discount rate of 0.50% over the 90-day risk free rate. For the year ended December 31, 2017, the average daily note balance was $12,759,256 at a weighted average interest rate of 1.87%, excluding any commitment fee. With respect to the note balance, interest expense and commitment fees of $589,437 are included in interest expense in the Statement of Operations.

Source: NHF Annual Report 12/31/2017

At the end of the year the fund also started another source of borrowing, a reverse repurchase agreement, also with BNP Paribas.

On November 16, 2017, the Fund entered into an agreement with BNP Paribas Securities Corporation (“BNP Securities”) under which it may from time to time enter into reverse repurchase transactions pursuant to the terms of a master repurchase agreement and related annexes (collectively the “Repurchase Agreement”). A reverse repurchase transaction is a repurchase transaction in which the Fund is the seller of securities or other assets and agrees to repurchase them at a date certain or on demand. Pursuant to the Repurchase Agreement, the Fund may agree to sell securities or other assets to BNP Securities for an agreed-upon price (the “Purchase Price”), with a simultaneous agreement to repurchase such securities or other assets from BNP Securities for the Purchase Price plus a price differential that is economically similar to interest. The price differential is negotiated for each transaction.

Source: NHF Annual Report 12/31/2017

As of the end of the year, the fund had just north of $31 million borrowed between the repurchase agreements and the credit facility. This made the fund only 5% or so levered.

Source: NHF Q4 2017 FactSheet

The deleveraging was predominately as a result of having to repay the State Street lending facility. Will this low leverage last? I do not know.

What we do know however is that in the beginning of the year, the fund did setup an additional financing facility with Key-Bank.

Source: NHF Annual Report 12/31/2017

Last month, the fund established a $36.5 million bridge facility due August 16, 2018 payable at LIBOR + 2% on which the fund drew $20 million.

From the rights offering documents it was mentioned that part of the proceeds would go to repay this facility.

I am interested however to find out why the fund simply did not draw on their existing credit facilities.





Performance

So how did this all play out for the fund?

Since our last update on September 19th, the fund has achieved a 9.4% total return. Even accounting for the Fed rate hikes and the February market sell off, the price per share is up 3.18% while the NAV is up 3.73%. This shows us the discount to NAV expanded slightly.

NHF data by YCharts

Interestingly, after our update through the end of the year, the fund traded at as low as a 3% discount to NAV! WOW!

Since August 7th, when we discussed NHF in our deep dive, the numbers are even better with a 13.01% total return, a 5.79% growth in the fund's NAV and a 5.63% growth in the price per share.

NHF data by YCharts

Since our first look at NHF in the article "NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund: The High-Conviction Activist Fund" written on 5/31/2016, NHF achieved an astounding 39.47% total return. The price per share grew 14.02% while the NAV grew 7.12%. Yep, we have come a long way since those 16% plus discounts to NAV.

NHF data by YCharts

Overall, this "hedge fund in a box" has done quite well especially against the cost of rising leverage and Fed rate hikes.





What Else Is New?

As we know, last year the fund was quite successful in raising equity in a rights offering. The fund raised about $140 million and increased their total assets to over $580 million in common assets and nearly $700 million in managed investments.

While going through the SEC fillings for the fund as part of the update I ran across a pending filing dated 3/23/2018... another rights offering!

Source: SEC Edgar

This rights offering is much like what we have recently seen.

Every shareholder will get 1 new right per share that they own. 3 rights will allow you to purchase 1 share at either 5% discount to the fund's NAV or the average of the previous 4 days during the offering period.

We will take a look at this once it is definitive and come up with a plan to trade it.





Bottom Line

The fund has certainly been a stellar performer over the previous year giving investors both, a really attractive distribution and meaningful NAV growth.

Today the fund trades at an average discount to NAV, having bounced between 3.33% and 13.40% over the previous year.

Source: CEF Connect

For new investors, I don't necessarily believe the fund is a screaming buy today for the simple reason that it is neither cheap nor expensive in the short term. I typically prefer to purchase funds with solid fundamentals which are temporarily oversold.

Source: CEF Connect

While the current discount is a discount and certainly better than the 3% we saw just a few months ago, I recall buying this fund at 15% plus discounts to NAV.

We do however have to balance that lack of a meaningful discount against the potential litigation windfall that would benefit both NHF and (HFRO), although HFRO would be the big winner. If you are not aware of what I am talking about, please read my HFRO article, "Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund - More Highland 'Fun.'"

I have made it my "Author's Pick" for the next week so that you can read it without the Seeking Alpha Pro subscription. Income Idea subscribers should read the more detailed analysis here, "HFRO - Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund - More Highland 'Fun' - Income Idea"

Another point of consideration for investors and one that I believe many take for granted is that a large chunk of NHF is invested in affiliated issuers. As of 12/31/2017 that number was more than 34%. Investors need to figure out how comfortable they are with that.

Source: NHF 12/31/2017 Annual Report

Looking ahead however, I believe the fund is hitting a few issues that as an income investment, should start causing alert signs to go off. This is related to the distribution and how it took a meaningful turn from 2016 to 2017. I urge both existing and potential NHF investors to look at the latest annual report, in particular the financial statements which you can find here.

Part of the issues were caused by the fund deleveraging, but re-leveraging brings its own set of new issues. Bottom line, in my opinion, the distribution has become A LOT less stable and I discussed this at length with Income Idea subscribers. I urge you once again, either do a detailed analysis of the fund's financials or sign up for the Income Idea 14 day trial and get the additional analysis, or better yet do both.

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website at NHF Website.

You can find the previous NHF and HFRO articles here:

I have made the articles above my "Author's Pick" for the next 24 to 48 hours so they will be fully available without a Seeking Alpha Pro subscription. Income Idea subscribers do have full access to all of my previous work as part of their subscription along with the additional Distribution Quality and Implementation Ideas sections.

If you liked this article, please follow me and click "Like This Article" below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long NHF but may sell in the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.