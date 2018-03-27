No Relief For U.K. Stocks

Key points

The new Brexit transition deal removes some uncertainty, but we see many factors holding back UK stocks and prefer other markets.

Global equities broadly fell last week, the Fed raised rates as expected and the White House ordered proposals for tariffs on Chinese imports.

China's manufacturing PMI data may confirm some weakening in the domestic manufacturing sector and stabilizing local growth momentum.

The UK stock market has had a poor start to 2018. It has underperformed global markets for much of this decade, with the gap widening after the June 2016 Brexit vote. The new transition deal between the UK and European Union removes some uncertainty around Brexit but provides no relief for UK stocks, in our view.

UK vs. developed market equity performance, 2010-2018

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from MSCI, March 2018.

Notes: The lines show the performance of the MSCI World, MSCI UK local currency and MSCI UK U.S. dollar total return indexes, all rebased to 100 at the start of 2010.

The chart above shows the weak performance of UK stocks relative to other developed markets. The underperformance is even starker in U.S. dollar terms - partly the result of a hefty sterling depreciation that gained steam in the wake of the Brexit vote. The British pound has regained some strength over the past year, weighing on the international earnings of UK-listed companies.

The composition of the UK market is another reason for its recent lagging. UK large cap indexes have a relatively high weighting to sectors that have underperformed in the past year, such as consumer staples and energy. And UK's tiny technology sector has also hampered performance relative to major or global indexes offering hefty tech exposures.

No catalysts

Brexit-related uncertainties are part of reason for the UK's relatively poor equity performance. UK growth has lagged that of its major economy peers over the past year. More UK companies cited consumer weakness in the fourth-quarter earnings season, while UK investment growth is soft relative to other markets. UK stocks have traded at a bigger discount to their global counterparts since the Brexit vote. The UK financial sector - a large part of the UK market - is extra sensitive to Brexit issues given the potential for reduced access to the EU.

The conditional transition agreement reached between the UK and EU last week, including a 21-month transition period, significantly reduces the risk of a disorderly UK exit from the EU next year, in our view. Our BlackRock Growth GPS indicator shows UK growth failing to take part in the global growth pickup and is the weakest in the G7. The gauge may start to reflect improved UK economic activity resulting from greater Brexit clarity, but the recent deal appears unlikely to be a catalyst for a recovery in the UK stock market. The end state of UK-EU relations is highly uncertain, with potential for a new cliff edge risk at the end of 2020. UK hopes that the EU will allow a bespoke trade deal appear overly optimistic, but we expect both sides to soften their tough stances as the negotiation deadline looms.

The reduction of near-term Brexit risks and a relatively hawkish Bank of England have supported the pound. We could see the currency rise further if issues surrounding the UK's land border with EU member Ireland are sorted out. Yet sustained sterling strength would likely require UK growth catching up with that of other major economies. Bottom line: We see UK earnings growth trailing its global peers and believe returns will be driven by earnings rather than valuations. Within the UK, we prefers companies where we expect strong earnings growth, particularly those with exposure to the U.S. and emerging markets.

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered tariffs on about $50 billion of Chinese imports across a range of goods. The tariffs are initially just proposals open for comments, a negotiated process that leaves room for changes, in our view. China announced tariffs on $3 billion worth of U.S. imports in response to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Global equity markets sold off on fears of a trade war. Data privacy concerns weighed on social network stocks. The yen rallied to its strongest level against the dollar since November 2016, as risk aversion rose. Oil prices rallied on an oil inventory drop and speculation that the Iranian nuclear accord could unravel and cut off Iranian oil from the market.

The Fed raised rates as expected. It signaled two more increases in 2018 and a steeper path of tightening in 2019 and 2020 than previously indicated. The Bank of England maintained its policy but signaled it would raise rates in May.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps -5.9% -3.2% 10.3% 2.1% U.S. Small Caps -4.8% -1.4% 13.0% 1.2% Non-U.S. World -2.7% -1.9% 15.7% 3.2% Non-U.S. Developed -2.6% -2.5% 13.9% 3.4% Japan -3.0% -1.4% 16.4% 2.2% Emerging -3.4% 1.4% 23.8% 2.8% Asia ex-Japan -4.0% 0.5% 25.1% 2.6%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries 0.2% -1.7% 0.1% 2.8% U.S. TIPS 0.2% -1.4% 0.7% 2.9% U.S. Investment Grade -0.3% -3.0% 2.1% 3.8% U.S. High Yield -0.4% -1.0% 4.7% 6.3% U.S. Municipals 0.0% -1.4% 2.6% 2.7% Non-U.S. Developed 1.1% 4.2% 12.1% 0.8% Emerging Market $ Bonds -0.6% -2.6% 3.6% 5.9%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil 6.4% 5.4% 39.3% $70.45 Gold 2.5% 3.4% 8.2% $1,347 Copper -3.3% -8.1% 14.3% $6,660

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD 0.5% 2.9% 14.6% 1.24 USD/Yen -1.2% -7.1% -5.6% 104.74 Pound/USD 1.4% 4.6% 12.9% 1.41

Source: Bloomberg. As of March. 23, 2018.

Notes: Weekly data through Friday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.