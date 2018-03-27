Spectra Energy: Sell That Volatility

Shares of Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) have undergone some wild swings over the last week or so and implied volatility has spiked as a result. Shares are now trading at just over $32 a share and look very attractive at these levels. We have been long Spectra for a while but may double down here due to the lower risk model Spectra enjoys compared to other master limited partnerships. The sharp drop in the shares recently has spiked the dividend yield to a whopping 8.47% yield.

With shares going ex-dividend once more in around 6 weeks time, long investors who remain long for that duration can immediately decrease their cost basis by over 2% (or around $0.65) per share which would bring the new cost basis down close to the $31.50 level. Furthermore (as we will discuss), trading in and around Spectra with options at present makes sense due to the elevated present implied volatility. Before we get to income strategies though which would boost even more that dividend yield, here are some sound reasons why Spectra is a compelling long at present.

Firstly a lot of the volatility (see below) and downward movement in the shares recently has to do with a proposal put to the energy regulation commission where the result will mean the ending of a present tax allowance Spectra receives. Despite this financial temporary headwind, investors should maintain a long term view. EBITDA would definitely be affected from the ending of this tax loophole MLP's but due to the fact that many pipelines can earn more from their present assets.

Furthermore the company's present book multiple is 1.4 and its sales multiple is 5.1. Therefore even if there was a noticeable difference to Spectra's pre-tax earnings due to the seizing of the tax allowance, we are still dealing with a company that is severely undervalued compared to its historic means. Presently, Spectra 5 year average for its book and sales multiple are 1.7 and 7.8 respectively. Fear always brings opportunity so I would be concentrating on Spectra's long term assets here.

From a fundamental perspective, Spectra's assets should see plenty of demand over the next decades due to strong demand for natural gas in the US. Spectra's business is not commodity price sensitive as it gets paid up-front fees from its customers for the use of its real estate. From a cash flow perspective, this makes Spectra and other quality MLP's stand-out plays. Its Texas eastern asset is probably Spectra's flagship asset due to the sheer size of the pipeline and the gas it can move. As demand for energy will unquestionably continue to grow, this pipeline which runs to the demand hungry east of the US should seen sound returns.

In fact many of Spectra's present assets are feeding areas where demand is growing. The more "needed" Spectra's assets are to supply a given area with energy, the more likely that the pipelines in question will be used very often. We see these setups in the company's Algonquin and Maritimes assets where energy is in very high demand in the regions the pipelines are serving.

With respect to trading in and around long positions in Spectra, the advantages are two-fold. Firstly, Spectra is a low priced stock meaning one can control ( through the selling of naked put options for example) far more shares than higher priced stocks. For example (as we can see in Spectra's put option chain below), regular April $30 puts are trading for $0.30. This means that if one was assigned stock on these puts, the cost basis would be $29.70 which is a far better deal than the current share price. However, because we have inflated volatility in Spectra at present, once trading calms down, you are going to see those puts decline in price at a decent rate of knots. So present Spectra investors who are primarily invested for that dividend yield should use the inflated premium to bring in more income. Having a quality stock, trading at an extreme with high implied volatility means one thing - opportunity. This is the setup Spectra is offering at present.

We are already long this stock but have a small position. We may double down.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.