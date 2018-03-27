Oracle Needs A New Narrative

ORCL may need to fall by double-digits if it wants to position itself as a dividend yield play.

Oracle (ORCL) reported solid quarterly results last week, but apparently investors did not like its guidance for top line growth. ORCL is down about 10% since earnings were released. The decades-old database company jump started its digital efforts with the $9 billion acquisition of cloud services company Netsuite. Delivering database services digitally and charging for upgrades and subscription fees has defined the company ever since. The lion's share of the company's top line growth has come from the cloud.

Revenue for the most recent quarter was $9.8 billion, up 6% Y/Y. Software as a Services ("SaaS") and Platform as a Service ("PaaS") were up 33% and 28%, respectively. The company's non-cloud services product segments only grew revenue at 2%. Cloud services have energized the company's top line and energized investors. However, only 20% of Oracle's revenue is derived from the cloud. The company's On Premise Software business represents around 66% of total revenue. This is still Oracle's bread and butter. It provides an anchor and stable cash flows that could be used for investments in other areas.

Total cloud services revenue was up 32% Y/Y off a $1.2 billion base. This pales in comparison to the 50% growth it generated last quarter. However, the previous quarter's results were not apples-to-apples since the 2016 results did not include the full operations of Netsuite. Management expects cloud services revenue to grow 19% to 23% in USD range, while total revenue could be up 1% Y/Y.

Time To Change The Narrative

The revenue guidance disappointed the market. Total revenue had been growing in the mid-single digits; the estimated cloud services revenue growth was just over half of what was reported last quarter. I find it difficult to believe that management is not trying to under-promise and over-deliver. Nonetheless, the bigger cloud services revenue gets the harder it will be to maintain its past growth trajectory.

I believe Oracle should position itself as a low single digit revenue growth stock that could be attractive to investors looking for a decent dividend yield. ORCL currently pays a 1.66% dividend yield. Some of the higher dividend-yielding stocks on the NASDAQ pay around 2%. To get a 2% yield investors would have to wait for ORCL to fall another 18% into the $38 range. Otherwise the company would have to raise its current dividend pay out. The play could be that investors could get a competitive yield, yet have some of their principal protected from share buybacks. Through the first nine months of the year Oracle has repurchased $6.4 billion worth of stock. That equates to about $8.5 billion on an annualized basis.

Oracle Has A $70 Billion War Chest

Oracle has $70 billion of dry powder it could use for acquisitions. With financial markets this frothy it might be difficult to achieve acceptable returns from deal making activities. If markets fell by double digits and remained there for a sustainable period then attractive opportunities could arise. Oracle has the corporate competency and the capital necessary to make strategic deals. If the Fed hikes rates again or the global economy experiences headwinds then I fully expect financial markets to tumble. That could position Oracle to buy into the next growth market to help spur it top line again.

Conclusion

Oracle's projected revenue growth does not justify its 20x p/e multiple. The share price needs to come down a bit if it wants to position itself as a dividend yield play. Sell ORCL.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.