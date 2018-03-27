Oasis Petroleum's 2018 And 2019 Outlook

Oasis's core E&P business has a low breakeven point though, and 2019 cash flow looks potentially significantly better due to reduced midstream capital expenditures and less hedges.

Midstream capital expenditures will be partially funded by Oasis Midstream Partners, with drop down transactions expected to cover the rest for Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis is expected to grow production to over 80,000 BOEPD in 2018 with further growth into the mid-90,000 BOEPD range in 2019.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) appears set to grow production to over 80,000 BOEPD in 2018, and targets further growth of 15% to 20% during 2019 that would push its 2019 production into the mid-90,000 BOEPD range. Oasis is significantly affected by its negative value hedges in 2018, although 2019 should be better. Although its share price has not recovered from its Delaware Basin acquisition yet, that acquisition should benefit Oasis in the long-run with its substantial inventory of low-breakeven point locations.

Oasis's 2018 Outlook

Here's a look at Oasis's consolidated 2018 revenue at $63 WTI oil and 81,500 BOEPD of average production during the year. I have assumed 78% oil, which is in-line with Oasis's 2017 oil percentage. Oasis 's Delaware Basin assets have around the same or slightly higher oil percentage than its legacy Bakken assets. Oasis mentioned that the current Delaware Basin production is around 78% oil, while oil cuts on newer wells have been in the 80s. With only around 14% of Oasis's 2018 E&P capital expenditures devoted to the Delaware Basin though, Oasis's oil percentage is unlikely to budge much.

Oasis has around $172 million in negative hedge value during 2018 as it has hedged over 43,000 barrels of oil per day in the low $50s.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 23,203,050 $61.25 $1,421 Natural Gas 39,266,700 $4.25 $167 Net Well Services And Midstream $90 Hedge Value -$172 Total $1,506

Consolidated capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $1.13 billion, which would bring Oasis's total cash expenditures to around $1.798 billion. This leads to an estimate of $292 million in cash burn during 2018 on a consolidated basis. This estimate of Oasis's cash burn includes around $185 million in net midstream cash burn though, as it continues to build out its infrastructure. Oasis's combined E&P and well services business would have generated around $65 million in positive cash flow in 2018 at $63 WTI oil and no hedges.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $216 Marketing, Transportation and Gathering $86 Production Taxes $131 Cash G&A $80 Cash Interest $155 CapEx $1,130 Total $1,798

Midstream and Hedging Notes

Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) is expected to pay for around 35% of the 2018 midstream capital expenditures, and Oasis Petroleum expects to fund the remainder via drop down transactions. The majority of the midstream capital expenditures are going towards Bobcat DevCo, which is mostly still owned by Oasis Petroleum and is primarily focused on gas and oil gathering via pipelines and water disposal.

Source: Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis's hedging situation (as of February 27) is much better for 2019 as it hasn't hedged much production yet. The current 2019 strip is around $57.50, so Oasis's 2019 hedges only have around $19 million in negative value at the moment compared to negative $172 million for 2018 currently.

Source: Oasis Petroleum

Oasis's 2019 Outlook

If Oasis grows production to 95,500 BOEPD in 2019, then it could end up with approximately $1.781 billion in revenues net of hedges.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 27,188,850 $55.75 $1,516 Natural Gas 46,011,900 $4.00 $184 Net Well Services And Midstream $100 Hedge Value -$19 Total $1,781

It appears that midstream capital expenditures may fall noticeably in 2019, so Oasis's overall capital expenditure budget may end up being lower. That could result in the consolidated company reporting slightly positive cash flow during the year despite lower oil prices. The combination of reduced capital expenditures plus less of a negative effect from hedges would make a significant difference.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $253 Marketing, Transportation and Gathering $100 Production Taxes $140 Cash G&A $90 Cash Interest $155 CapEx $1,030 Total $1,768

Conclusion



Oasis is expected to burn a large amount of money in 2018 (before any transactions) due to its negative value hedges and midstream investments. However, the midstream spend is expected to be covered by drop down transactions with Oasis Midstream Partners. Overall, Oasis's core E&P business should be able to grow rapidly (15% to 20%) over the next couple of years and has a low breakeven point. I continue to believe that Oasis should be valued at over $9 and that its Delaware Basin assets give it solid long-term growth potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OAS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.