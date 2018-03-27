GameStop: Does This Zombie Have A Pulse?

Very important in my mind will be the discussion around 2018 expectations, as well as the company's cash flow.

Video game retailer and walking-dead stock GameStop (GME) will report the results of its fourth quarter, which includes the bulk of the 2017 holiday season activity, this coming Wednesday. The Street is betting on revenues of $3.27 billion that would top last year's results by a healthy 7%. Meanwhile, an estimated $1.97 in EPS, lower by six cents compared to December's expectations, means that analysts largely agree with management's outlook at the mid-point of the guidance range.

I see little risk to the expected top-line results materializing, as GameStop has already pre-announced holiday sales results that, from where I stand, look very decent. The November 2017 launch of the XBox One X seems to have been successful enough to help drive nearly 12% in global comps that I find respectable. Nintendo Switch and the collectibles business are likely to have also performed well in the quarter, helping to offset weakness in the smaller Tech Brands division that should generate a non-cash impairment of up to $400 million in the quarter.

I will also pay special attention to the company's cash generation. GameStop's stock yields nearly 11% following two years of sharp share price deterioration, and I believe keeping the cash machine functioning properly is of utter importance to nearly any investment thesis. Considering the likely strong results of the 2017 shopping season, I believe trailing-twelve month free cash flow could rise to nearly $300 million (see trend below), which would translate into a very robust FCF yield of about 20% and a healthy cash dividend coverage ratio of at least 2.0x.

Very importantly this time will also be management's initial discussion around 2018 projected results. Considering the strong economy and rising discretionary spending, I will be surprised to see much pessimism about the current year, and believe the Street's expectations for a 1.5% top-line decline might even prove to be a bit too cautious. Also potentially overly de-risked is EPS growth estimates in the low single digits, considering this year's effective tax rate should drop sharply following December's tax reform. Yet, I would expect little stock price reaction to earnings upside that is not associated with more robust sales projections or expanding margins.

On the stock

In my view, GME is an odd-ball stock that boasts an unusual combination of positive (and robust, to be fair) earnings, increasing EPS, rich cash flow generation and -- despite all the positives -- rock-bottom valuation multiples that dipped below 5x forward earnings earlier this year. Still, the sector headwinds (i.e. shift to digital, "death of the mall", etc.) blowing against the video game retailer have been so strong that betting on much stock price appreciation seems unreasonable, in my opinion.

Instead, I believe investing in GME is all about estimating whether the predictable loss of the stock's market value will outpace the very rich dividend yield. As I had stated back in November, an investor would break even on GME even if the stock dipped from those $17/share levels to $10/share by 2022. So far and less than six months later, the 18% loss of capital has by far outpaced the benefits of collecting on the sizable dividend payments.

I have to admit that GME currently looks too cheap for what the company's has been able to deliver. However, I recognize the risk that Mr. Market may continue to punish the stock, putting at risk any capital invested in this name. For this reason, I prefer not to take chances with GME, even understanding that the bar seems to be set as low as it has ever been.

