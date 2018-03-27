Adamas: Valuation Report

We initiated coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last month (shared with TPT subscribers) with a $73 price target. The key value driver for Adamas is Gocovri, which has already been approved as a treatment for levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in Parkinson’s patients and is also being developed as a treatment for walking impairment in multiple sclerosis (NYSE:MS) patients. We already discussed Adamas’ approved product and pipeline in articles published late last month (here and here). In this article, we will discuss the key assumptions behind our $73 price target.

Key Assumptions

Gocovri has already been approved and launched in the U.S. as a treatment for LID. As we discussed in our previous article on ADMS, an estimated 15% of Parkinson’s patients have dyskinesia. We have assumed that 50% of Parkinson’s disease patients would seek treatment for LID. Based on these assumptions, a 27% gross-to-net discount in the first fours after launch and 20% thereafter, and a 5% increase in treatment cost annually, Gocovri could reach blockbuster status in the approved indication in 2027. This is just the opportunity in the U.S. We assumed peak market share of 30% and a drop in market share to 15% on patent expiration.

In Europe, we have assumed a launch in 2021. LID prevalence in Europe is also assumed at 15%. Penetration rate is assumed at 50%. In Europe we have assumed that Adamas will out-license the drug. We have assumed a 15% royalty rate.

The other major opportunity for Adamas of course is in walking impairment in MS patients. As we noted in our previous article, this is an even bigger opportunity for Adamas than LID, even though LID does not have any approved treatments. We have assumed a 2020 launch in this indication in the U.S. However, we have assumed more competition in this space and therefore peak share of 20%. Based on our forecasts, the peak sales in this indication would be $570 million.

Based on our forecasts for sales and costs (R&D, SG&A), we expect Adamas to turn cash flow positive (operational and free cash flows) by 2020.

For valuation, we have made the following main assumptions.

· Discount rate is assumed at 10%, which is in-line with the average for the industry

· Continued growth rate (to calculate terminal value) is assumed at 2%, which is in-line with the long-term GDP growth forecasts for U.S. and EU.

· The terminal value is calculated in 2030

Based on these assumptions, we get a valuation of $73 per share for Adamas. When we first published our report on Adamas (for our subscribers), the stock had been trading in the mid-30s region. However, Adamas shares have seen a sharp pullback in the last one month. This sell-off was triggered by the Osmolex approval (discussed in an article here).

Despite Osmolex approval, we have not lowered our price target on ADMS because as we explained in an article last month, Osmolex has not been approved in LID and there have been no trial to prove the drug’s efficacy in this indication, which would restrict off-label use even though Osmolex is also an extended release version of generic amantadine. In any case, our peak market share assumptions for Gocovri are quite conservative. In the best case scenario, and in the absence of other approved treatments for LID, Gocovri’s market share could be much higher than the 30%, at peak, we have assumed. However, this lowered peak market share forecast takes the risks with any potential competition in future into account.

We believe that following the sell-off last month, Adamas now represents a very favorable risk/reward story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.