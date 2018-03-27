Ep 57: Why Thematics And Global Macro Are The Chocolate And Peanut Butter Of Investing

This is the final episode in the trilogy of episodes in which Tematica's resident mixologists Lenore Hawkins and Chris Versace discuss how the combination of thematics and global macro is truly one plus one is more than three when it comes to investing. During the conversation, Chris and Lenore talk about the synergies to be had from the intersection of this top down, bottom up combination. They also share a few examples of how that intersection has led to spirited debates between them, culminating in a better decision-making process. Remember, positive returns are as much about picking the right investment, but also avoiding pitfalls.