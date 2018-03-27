Cloud Computing Growth Poised To Make Microsoft A $1 Trillion Company

For a company with many business lines that have achieved maturity, cloud is still in its growth stage. Not only that, but cloud is rapidly becoming more important in proportion to Microsoft's overall business.

Cloud computing is rapidly growing as a share of the enterprise IT industry, as institutions increasingly trust and understand it. Microsoft is well-poised to continue to capture this growth.

The cloud computing segment has been the major driver behind much of Microsoft's increases in operating income and earnings in recent years.

However, the real boost to Microsoft over the next few years is its seemingly unstoppable, and profitable, cloud computing segment.

Microsoft continues to hit all-time highs as its varied lines of business generally still see consistent and stable growth, as well as positive prospects.

This past month has seen Microsoft (MSFT) roar forward to an all-time high of over $90 a share and a market cap of over $700 billion. Morgan Stanley recently raised the company's price target to an incredible $150 over the next few months, which would give it a market capitalization of over $1 trillion.

In response, the company's stock shot up by over 7.57%, riding on the market's overall rally due to potential relief in a China-U.S. trade war.

Such a rally over the course of this year would make it go from the third largest publicly traded company, after Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), by market capitalization to the first, assuming the other companies don't move up as well.

Microsoft previously had an inflation-adjusted market capitalization high of $861 billion in December 1999, or $618.9 billion in then's dollars, right before the dot-com bubble exploded.

Microsoft is already a gigantic company with multiple lines of business, ranging from computer software licensing to Xbox gaming to LinkedIn. Despite the vast public media attention given to products such as LinkedIn, in 2017, it still only accounted for 2.5% of Microsoft's overall revenue.

Rather, in recent years, and particularly recent quarters, it is Microsoft's cloud computing segment, and especially its Azure hosting, testing, building, and managing cloud service, that has shown both rapid growth and incredible profitability.

It is precisely that segment which seems poised to continue at high growth rates and profit levels and thereby give Microsoft the earnings boost to potentially justify its path to a $1 trillion company.

Microsoft's Growing Cloud Computing Market

Microsoft's Q4 2017 earnings showed that despite Azure having begun to move from a tiny drip in Microsoft's revenue to a large and supposedly more mature business line, its growth rates remain astronomical, as Azure grew again by 98%.

As shown below, of Microsoft's $28.9 billion in Q4 2017 revenue, roughly 26.9% or $7.8 billion came from its Intelligent Cloud segment, up 15%. Commercial cloud was up 56% year on year.

Of Microsoft's $8.679 billion in Q4 2017 operating income, the Intelligent Cloud segment's $2.83 billion in operating income accounted for 32.6%.

In comparison, in Q4 2016, the Intelligent cloud segment accounted for roughly 26.2% of Microsoft's revenue and 28.9% of operating income.

Of note is Azure's continued 90%+ growth for its 14th consecutive quarter.

How Big Will Cloud's Impact Be On Microsoft?

Despite the only slight increases in proportion over the past year for Microsoft's cloud computing business lines, it is the future which is particularly favorable for Microsoft's cloud computing revenue and income. There are two primary drivers behind this:

First, let's look at how Microsoft's cloud computing segment relates to the company's overall operation, given its massive size and many businesses and products.

Microsoft's overall margin stands at 62% as of Q4 2017 and has not seen much recent improvement. Yet, in that general seemingly stagnant margin-arena, its cloud computing segment has seen Azure's margin increase as its revenue continues to skyrocket.

The cloud segment's growth's impact on Microsoft's overall bottom line can be seen by looking at the company's operating income growth from Q4 2016 to Q4 2017. During that time, operating income grew from $7.905 billion for the quarter to $8.679 billion for an increase of $774 million.

The Intelligent Cloud segment's operating income grew during that time from $2.29 billion to $2.83 billion for a total increase of $540 million, or roughly 69.77% of the operating income increase. This is despite the Intelligent Cloud segment only having accounted for roughly a third of Microsoft's revenue both before and now.

In short, Microsoft's cloud segment is increasingly becoming where the company's major earnings growth is.

Secondly, the cloud computing sector looks to be growing, with Microsoft well-poised to capture much of that growth. As of its latest review in 2015, it is estimated that the overall enterprise information technology industry is roughly $1.1 trillion, with cloud computing currently composing $180 billion (16%) of the industry.

At the current moment, cloud computing is estimated to have increased to roughly 21% of the industry, and over the next few years to 44%. This is driven in large part by increasing enterprise and public understanding of the cloud from a technical, business, and security standpoint.

With more enterprises understanding how the cloud works and how it can help their business, as well as with increased security, the industry is expected to rapidly grow or even double in revenue over the next few years.

Amid all this, Microsoft is well-poised to capture much of the growth along with its main competitors in cloud, Amazon and Google. In 2017, Intelligent Cloud was $29.27 billion of Microsoft's overall revenue and $10.03 billion of its operating income.

If it does more than double over the next one or two years, being in line with the overall growth of cloud computing adoption and Microsoft's current share in it, to say $60 billion in revenue, with $25 billion in operating income that reflects increasing margins, that could essentially almost double the company's current annual net income.

Such an increase in net income over the next few years, based almost purely off cloud, would easily merit a subsequent increase in valuation based on its current P/E of 28.73 to well over $130 a share, with the exact number depending on the particular growth rates and market share.

Clearly, things are looking good for Microsoft. While Google and Amazon have also found cloud computing to be an extremely profitable enterprise, for Microsoft it just may give the boost to allow them to continue to grow their already massively-valued company even more.

