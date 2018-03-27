Protagonist Therapeutics Should Be Avoided After Phase 2b Flop

Things were not so great on Monday for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX), as it had reported failed data from its phase 2b trial treating patients with ulcerative colitis. In addition, its other clinical candidates left in the pipeline are primarily in the early stages of clinical testing. I believe it is best to avoid this name for the time being until it is clear whether or not this biotech can bounce back from this failure.

Phase 2b Data

The phase 2b study, known as the PROPEL study, used PTG-100 to treat patients with ulcerative colitis. The phase 2b study compared 3 doses of PTG-100 (150mg, 300mg, and 900mg) to a placebo over a 12-week period. The primary endpoint was the proportion of patients who were able to achieve clinical remission. The clinical remission measure in ulcerative colitis typically uses the Mayo Score. More specifically, it determines rectal bleeding, stool frequency, and endoscopic sub-score. The reason for the trial being terminated was due to the recommendation provided by the Data Monitoring Committee. The DMC recommended that the trial be terminated due to the futile analysis observed. Futile meaning that the primary endpoint would not have been achieved even if the trial had gone to completion. A trial failing after being completed is bad enough as it is, but to be forced to cut off a trial early due to lack of efficacy is even worse, in my opinion. It will be hard for Protagonist to bounce back from this type of failure.

Trial On Hold

Having the phase 2b trial with PTG-100 being eliminated is bad enough, but there is another major problem. Protagonist was supposed to initiate a phase 2/3 clinical trial with PTG-100 in chronic pouchitis, but now it has been forced to put that on hold. The reason for doing so is because the company is awaiting the full clinical data from the PROPEL study before deciding if it wants to start another trial with PTG-100. In my opinion, this is another major problem for the company.

The only hope now lies with another clinical candidate known as PTG-200, which is an IL-23R agonist. It has been partnered with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a deal totaling $990 million. This all sounds promising, but it is too early to tell how PTG-200 will perform. For starters, the phase 2 trial is not set to start until the 2nd half of 2018. That means the efficacy of PTG-200 won't be known for at least one year and half to two years. That's likely how long it will take to run the trial. The second issue is that PTG-200 is kind of similar to J&J's Stelara, because like Stelara it targets IL-23. The difference being that Stelara targets both IL-12 and IL-23, not just IL-23. The third issue that I must mention on why this asset is risky for Protagonist is that an oral version of IL-23 (PTG-200) has yet to be validated. Multiple trials from other pharmaceutical companies have validated the IL-23 pathway for injectable drugs in irritable bowel diseases. But it has not yet been validated in oral peptide drugs. Therefore, it is too early to tell if this product will even work in Crohn's disease. The final issue to note is that the company tested 3 doses of PTG-100 in an attempt to meet the primary endpoint of the PROPEL study. It is disappointing that out of the three doses of PTG-100 used for the study, not even the highest dose produced any meaningful data.

Financials

Protagonist ended 2017 with cash and cash equivalents of $155.5 million. The influx of cash was due to a public offering of 3,530,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $17 per share back in November 2017. The company had earned net proceeds $64.5 million due to this offering. Protagonist believes that its cash should be sufficient to fund its operations for the next 12 months from the date of the 10-K SEC filing, which was filed on March 7, 2018. Should the company initiate the phase 2 trial with PTG-200, it could earn $25 million additional cash as a milestone payment. The good news for Protagonist is that its financials are pretty solid, which means I don't see a near-term cash raise.

Conclusion

The failed phase 2b data for PTG-100 puts into question the company's oral peptide technology. With the hold of the phase 2/3 PTG-100 study, until the entire PROPEL phase 2 data can reviewed, it puts Protagonist in a bad situation. The phase 2 trial using PTG-200 may start by the second half of 2018, but it will be a few years before we see how that data plays out. The risk here is that it's possible that the phase 2/3 study using PTG-100 treating pouchitis may be initiated by the company. Although, I believe that based on the PROPEL data, the company will likely not initiate another study utilizing PTG-100. I believe that with the evidence above, the stock should be avoided for now. There is a possibility that Protagonist Therapeutics can redeem itself, but it will need to prove that PTG-200 can deliver the goods in a phase 2 study. Otherwise, things won't go so well for the company in the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.