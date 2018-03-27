U.S. Biotech/Pharma Sector Daily Observations Letter: March 26, 2018

by: Bob Sharma

Summary

The U.S. equity indexes rebounded today from key 200-day moving average support level after trade negotiations between the U.S. and China were reported.

Does AnaptysBio (ANAB) peanut allergy data from today threaten Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)?

Tesaro reported interesting TOPACIO trial data today.

The U.S. equity indexes rebounded today from key 200-day moving average support level after trade negotiations between the U.S. and China were reported. The buying accelerated later in the day indicating institutional interest (advancers: decliners= 68%: 23%). While it is unclear if we have seen the lows of this market correction, this relief rally could last few days.

AnaptysBio (ANAB) reported the much-awaited phase 2a data of its IL-33 antibody ANB020. One time IV injection improved the peanut tolerance from a baseline of 239 mg to about 500 mg in 46% adult patients with moderate to severe peanut allergy after 14 days (vs. none for placebo). While the treatment has been widely discussed as a potential competitor to Aimmune Therapeutics' (AIMT) oral immunotherapy AR101, at this point, a difference in the baseline study population makes a direct comparison between the two treatments difficult. Aimmune reported phase 3 PALISADE trial data recently in peanut allergy patients with age 4-17 years compared to adults for AnaptysBio and reported a higher responder rate of 67% (600 mg peanut protein). Also, the baseline peanut tolerance differed (239 mg for AnaptysBio and 30 mg for AR101). It is unclear if AnaptysBio plans to develop ANB020 in a younger population (where the problem is more significant) but it seems that their therapy would be more suited to patients who need more rapid desensitization (like those with a prior history of anaphylaxis) or are very sensitive to peanut protein and cannot tolerate oral challenge. Overall, AnaptysBio data from today does not present a direct competition to Aimmune Therapeutics so far.

Tesaro (TSRO) reported interesting data from a phase 2 TOPACIO trial testing Keytruda (anti-PD1 antibody) with its PARP inhibitor niraparib in advanced refractory ovarian cancer which showed higher overall response rate, ORR of 25% regardless of BRCA mutation which is much higher compared to individual therapies i.e. niraparib and anti-PD1 antibodies. While more advanced data like overall survival will be available later, the data has set a precedent for a more effective combination therapy in this difficult to treat patient population.

Perceptive Advisers reported another $21 million buying (700k shares) in La Jolla Pharmaceuticals (LJPC) stock today (which appears to be bought in the recent $100M offering), thus increasing its stake to 4.3 million shares. The recent data from a subset of distributive shock patients with renal failure who were on renal replacement therapy and whose survival was improved following treatment with Giapreza appears to be a factor behind the increased stake.

