U.S. Biotech/Pharma Sector Daily Observations Letter: March 26, 2018

The U.S. equity indexes rebounded today from key 200-day moving average support level after trade negotiations between the U.S. and China were reported. The buying accelerated later in the day indicating institutional interest (advancers: decliners= 68%: 23%). While it is unclear if we have seen the lows of this market correction, this relief rally could last few days.

AnaptysBio (ANAB) reported the much-awaited phase 2a data of its IL-33 antibody ANB020. One time IV injection improved the peanut tolerance from a baseline of 239 mg to about 500 mg in 46% adult patients with moderate to severe peanut allergy after 14 days (vs. none for placebo). While the treatment has been widely discussed as a potential competitor to Aimmune Therapeutics' (AIMT) oral immunotherapy AR101, at this point, a difference in the baseline study population makes a direct comparison between the two treatments difficult. Aimmune reported phase 3 PALISADE trial data recently in peanut allergy patients with age 4-17 years compared to adults for AnaptysBio and reported a higher responder rate of 67% (600 mg peanut protein). Also, the baseline peanut tolerance differed (239 mg for AnaptysBio and 30 mg for AR101). It is unclear if AnaptysBio plans to develop ANB020 in a younger population (where the problem is more significant) but it seems that their therapy would be more suited to patients who need more rapid desensitization (like those with a prior history of anaphylaxis) or are very sensitive to peanut protein and cannot tolerate oral challenge. Overall, AnaptysBio data from today does not present a direct competition to Aimmune Therapeutics so far.

Tesaro (TSRO) reported interesting data from a phase 2 TOPACIO trial testing Keytruda (anti-PD1 antibody) with its PARP inhibitor niraparib in advanced refractory ovarian cancer which showed higher overall response rate, ORR of 25% regardless of BRCA mutation which is much higher compared to individual therapies i.e. niraparib and anti-PD1 antibodies. While more advanced data like overall survival will be available later, the data has set a precedent for a more effective combination therapy in this difficult to treat patient population.

Perceptive Advisers reported another $21 million buying (700k shares) in La Jolla Pharmaceuticals (LJPC) stock today (which appears to be bought in the recent $100M offering), thus increasing its stake to 4.3 million shares. The recent data from a subset of distributive shock patients with renal failure who were on renal replacement therapy and whose survival was improved following treatment with Giapreza appears to be a factor behind the increased stake.

