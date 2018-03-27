It Depends Upon The Definition Of The Word 'Year'

Has this been a good or a bad year for stocks? Well, it does depend upon your definition of the word "year."

From the beginning of this year (Year-to-date or YTD), stock market volatility has been high and stock prices are down. S&P 500 Index Funds lost 2.8% through March 23. Bonds are down too. Not a pretty picture.

That looks pretty bad. But it doesn't actually tell us much.

Volatility is a factor this year but not unusually high. Historically, 10% declines averaged one per year and 5% (to 9.9%) declines occurred three times per year.

The low volatility in 2017 was unusual. There were no 5% or greater declines the entire year. That has never happened.

A decline at the beginning of the year is no indication of what will follow. In 2016, S&P 500 Index Funds declined 10% by February 11. But they ended 2016 with a 12% gain.

Most importantly, these declines and fluctuations look bad because of the short time period being reviewed. "Year-to-date" is less than three months and not a meaningful period for a long-term investment like stocks.

Looking at returns over the last twelve months, stocks performed well.

Longer time periods show similar results.

Historically, well diversified and managed stock portfolios were good long-term investments. Short-term fluctuations and even extended declines should be expected. What happens in the first seven weeks or seven months of a year should not matter to long-term investors.

However, stock investors should be aware that the markets are overdue for a major decline of 20% or more. That is called a bear market.

Historically, bear markets occurred an average of every 3.5 years. It has now been nine years since the last bear market, so another bear market is long overdue.

These comments are not a good indication of what will happen in the future. The market could start going up again and not stop for years. Or, the recent declines may be the beginning of the long overdue bear market. Once a bear market starts, it could last for a short time or many years. Investors need to be prepared for all these possible developments.

