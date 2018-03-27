Big Foot, Bigger Problems: First-Oil Expected To Be Reached This Year

Discovered in early 2006 by the Big Foot #2 well (drilled by a semi-submersible rig), which encountered 91 net meters of oil pay through ~5,000 feet of water, the Big Foot Oilfield is expected to house over 200 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent. Crude oil represents most of those recoverable resources which underpins the economics of the field’s development. Chevron Corporation (CVX) owns 60% of the endeavor and spearheaded the exploration program that located the field in the Gulf of Mexico in Walker Ridge Block 29, which is a couple hundred miles south of New Orleans. However, as some of you may remember, the pace of development has been anything but smooth. Let’s dig in.

Source: Chevron Corporation

Big Foot

Originally, the $4 billion plus project (actual development cost has been revised upwards a few times, the real cost won’t be known until it is all said and done) was supposed to reach first-oil in late 2014 after being sanctioned in 2010. Chevron is being aided by Statoil ASA (STO), the largely state-owned (Norway’s central government owns 67% of Statoil) Norwegian oil firm, and Marubeni Corporation, a Japanese conglomerate with a stake in about every industry imaginable. Statoil owns 27.5% of the Big Foot project and Marubeni owns the remaining 12.5% stake.

The goal was to commercialize the field through an extended tension leg platform, which would support production through three water injection wells (to maintain reservoir pressure) and eight production wells (Chevron noted eleven wells would be completed as part of this endeavor, including three water injection wells, so I’m assuming the remaining wells are production wells). Those wells could produce up to 75,000 barrels of oil and 25 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, the nameplate capacity of the Big Foot platform.

Source: Chevron Corporation

Sixteen tendons will be attached to the seafloor to keep the platform in place. As there wasn’t much in the way of existing nearby oil & gas infrastructure in this section of the Gulf of Mexico, most of the infrastructure needed to be built from scratch (as compared to bolt-on GoM projects using existing infrastructure to cut down on costs).

However, investors need to keep some things in mind when it comes to nameplate capacity and actual production rates. One, it takes time to ramp up these facilities to their peak production rate. Two, often the capacity of the production platform will exceed the expected production from the producing wells to give the upstream operator some leeway if production results outperform guidance. Three, declining reservoir pressure decreases the productivity of the producing wells. Water injection helps mitigate this problem, but it doesn’t get rid of it.

A rule of thumb is that it takes one to two years for these developments to reach peak production, with output plateauing for a few years before declining. Usually new wells (both injection and production wells) are drilled to maintain output levels as the most expensive part of the project, the production platform and the exploration & appraisal efforts, have already been covered.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) completed the 170-mile Walker Ridge Gas Gathering System in October 2014, which caters to several offshore GoM oilfields including the Chevron-operated Jack and St. Malo oilfields and eventually will support production from the Big Foot Oilfield. Even if the main goal is to extract oil from these offshore fields, associated gas is also produced and upstream developments need to be able to commercialize that production.

Some regions of the world re-inject gas back into the reservoir, some use it as fuel for electricity generation, and some sell it to gas processing facilities. In the Gulf of Mexico, associated gas is generally sold instead of consumed, with Enbridge helping make this possible.

Oil production needs a way to get back to shore, which is why the Chevron-led consortium tapped Enbridge to build the Big Foot Oil Pipeline. The $250 million endeavor runs for 40 miles and has the capacity to carry 100,000 barrels of oil per day to a subsea connection that eventually runs to onshore pipeline, storage, and distribution networks. While the pipeline is complete, Enbridge is waiting for the Big Foot development to reach first-oil before officially starting up commercial operations as this pipeline is servicing just one oilfield.

In 2014, a strong loop current in the Gulf of Mexico forced the consortium to delay first-oil until some time in 2015. Then disaster struck. Six of the sixteen tendons tying the extended tension leg platform to the sea floor sank, forcing the consortium to scrap their timetable. Now the oilfield is expected to start-up until some time this year.

While the consortium can bask in the warmth of $60-65 West Texas Intermediate and $65-68 Louisiana Light Sweet pricing (LLS trades at a premium to WTI), the increases in development costs will surely hold down returns. As the three companies developing the project are massive, the actual figures will probably never be publicly known (Chevron hasn’t provided an updated development cost).

Final thoughts

With first-oil expected some time this year, it will be interesting to see if Chevron Corporation and its partners will be able to finally get this beast over the finish line. Projects like these can spawn bolt-on development opportunities if new fields are discovered nearby, with the added bonus that even minor discoveries can be commercialized through existing infrastructure (many offshore discoveries are too small to be developed as standalone endeavors). Enbridge Inc. is still waiting to recoup its investment on its offshore oil pipeline, let’s see if 2018 is Big Foot’s year.

Author’s Note: Some of the companies mentioned above don’t trade on a major US stock exchange, which come with their own set of risks and rewards. Always do your own due diligence before investing. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.