Is This Pharma Dinosaur Ready To Come Alive?

The revenue headwinds that Pfizer has faced because of expiring patents will soon tail off. This will make top line growth possible again as this beefed up pipeline starts to mature.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is often overlooked by investors because of its reputation as a stock that can only see its glory days in the rear view mirror. I don't blame investors for feeling this way. The price of shares has yet to recover from its highs two decades ago. But investors should keep an open mind. The dividend that Pfizer pays is a nice chunk of income yielding 4%. Meanwhile the business possesses a pipeline filled with promise, and the revenue headwinds that have plagued Pfizer will soon tail off. Despite the long road of mediocrity, Pfizer may finally be ready to show meaningful growth again.

4% Dividend Is A Nice Starting Point

Pfizer recently raised its dividend payout 6.3% over last year's payout. The pharmaceutical giant now pays $1.36 to each shareholder in the form of four quarterly dividends of $0.34 each. This raise is in line with its average over Pfizer's last eight years of dividend increases (growth rate of 7.8% over last five years).

This dividend is also well funded. Despite facing revenue growth challenges in the face of expiring patents, Pfizer still enjoys a strong stream of free cash flows from its product portfolio. Pfizer's 2017 free cash flow of $2.19 per share means that the dividend payout ratio is a manageable 62% of cash.

With a 4% yield, Pfizer is also a nice income play in today's low interest (low even after recent rate hikes) environment. Ten year treasuries still fail to yield even 3%.

Ultimately what Pfizer offers is a nice chunk of change to compensate investors while they wait for the pipeline to provide growth. While investors who have been waiting for almost two decades may feel a bit sour at this point, the pipeline looks strong compared to what it has been in the past.

A Pipeline With Promise

Pfizer has fought through some challenges as a mega-cap pharmaceutical company. With a market cap of more than $200B, the company has tried the merger and acquisition route throughout the 2000s without much success. After some reshuffling of R&D, Pfizer finally looks to have some notable promise in its pipeline. If we break up 2005-2022 into three segments, we see that the upcoming several years could see significantly more products with "blockbuster" potential ($1B or more in sales potential) than any period in time dating back to the early 2000s.

Pfizer has its pipeline segmented into four main categories, primarily markets that will see robust industry level growth over the coming years. The Oncology market is a massive industry that is slated to balloon to $172.6B worldwide by the year 2022, a CAGR of 7.4%. The Immunology market will grow modestly over the next several years. At a CAGR of 2.71%, the market will be approximately $74.2B by 2022. The Vaccination market is another steadily growing market that will expand at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2022 to reach $49.27B. The last block of products is a mix, with major breakthroughs possible for treatments for Muscular Dystrophy, Sickle Cell, Cardiomyopathy, and pain management. It is not likely that all fifteen of these products end up reaching the finish line, but Pfizer has given itself significantly more chances to succeed than it has in the past, when it was more interested in chasing $100B+ mergers.

Meanwhile, it should see some of the revenue losses from expiring patents tail off some. To summarize this winding down, Pfizer will see lost revenues of approximately:

$2B per annum from 2018 through 2020

$1B in 2021

$500M or less per annum from 2022 through 2025

With this schedule, you need to look long term to really appreciate the benefit that this will eventually give to Pfizer's top line. However, the real story over the next several years should be the maturation of Pfizer's pipeline anyway.

Valuation

Shares may not quite be getting a fair shake by the market. Management has forecasted that Pfizer will earn between $2.90 - $3.00 per share in 2018. This includes 4% revenue growth, and 11% earnings growth over 2017. At the current share price of $35, we arrive at a valuation of just under 12X earnings. This just seems a little too harsh by Mr. Market.

The 10 year median valuation is approximately 17X earnings, and I'm trying to argue that I like the prospects of Pfizer's upcoming decade versus the decade it just got through. Additionally, the dividend is yielding 4% versus its average of 3.7%. Pfizer obviously needs to deliver the goods, but the market doesn't appear to be giving any benefit of the doubt to Pfizer at the moment.

One of my favorite metrics to look at is free cash flow yield. The more cash flow I get for my dollar, the better I like my chances. Free cash flows are the key to investor returns whether they are used for dividends and buybacks, or invested back into the business to spur earnings growth. Everything starts with cash flows.

While Pfizer's cash flow yield is near its one year high, the long term picture indicates that current prices don't reflect anything to write home about. However, you need to look into what is driving this result. Because of Pfizer's growth struggles over the past several years, free cash flows have middled just as revenues have. Pfizer's cash flows per share of $2.19, are less than they were five years ago. You need to consider both the results driven by past performance, and the future potential of what is to come. As the current pipeline matures and breathes new life into Pfizer's cash flow stream, this number will move higher from where it is now.

Are Shares A Buy?

This leads into our overall question. Is Pfizer a buy TODAY? That is certainly a question that could be argued either way. I like the prospects of what Pfizer's pipeline offers over the next several years. Assuming the pipeline finds at least some success, the metrics that people pick on (revenue, cash flows, etc.) will change quickly, and for the better. I think shares are valued nicely if you like the upcoming decade for Pfizer, more than the past ten years. Additionally, you get a juicy 4% yield to wait things out (that is nicely covered by free cash flows).

However, being a pharmaceutical company there is a degree of risk involved. Innovation is the name of the game, and the downside of Pfizer's pipeline is just as real as the upside depending on how many products make it to the developmental and regulatory finish lines. I like Pfizer's chances, but this is a long play investment that will require monitoring the development of these potentially blockbuster products.

