Herbalife Shorts: Don't Get Pantsed

I elaborate, and present two ways to limit your risk if my site is wrong about HLF now.

That is the case again today. HLF is currently one of my site's top names. Those top names have, on average outperformed the market over the next 6 months.

In July of 2016, I noted that Portfolio Armor was bullish on HLF, when most Seeking Alpha contributors following the stock were bearish.

Herbalife sports attire (credit Etsy)

Stop Fighting The Tape

After Herbalife's (HLF) FTC settlement in July of 2016, I wrote don't fight the tape, noting that Portfolio Armor was bullish on it at the time while sentiment among Seeking Alpha contributors was uniformly negative. Now my site is bullish on HLF again, and, again Seeking Alpha contributors are mostly negative on the stock. Here I discuss why you might want to pay attention to my site's rating on the stock, and how you can protect yourself if it ends up being wrong.

One Difference Between Then And Now

Although Portfolio Armor was bullish on HLF in July of 2016, HLF wasn't one of its top names then. It is now, appearing among the top ten names I shared with Bulletproof Investing subscribers last Thursday. In a previous article ("2 Screens To Avoid Bad Investments"), I referred to what New Yorker columnist James Surowiecki termed the wisdom of crowds:

Large groups of people are "smarter" than an elite few, no matter how brilliant -- better at solving problems, fostering innovation, coming to wise decisions, even predicting the future.

As I noted in that article, the wisdom of crowds is what Portfolio Armor's website taps into when it analyzes securities. It listens to the stock market crowd when considering a security's price action, and it listens to the option market crowd when it gauges option sentiment. Here's why you may want to pay attention to that. The site's top ten names tend to outperform the market over the next 6 months, as we've seen in both backtests as well as cohorts tracked in real time.

For the backtests, we ran Portfolio Armor's daily screens every trading day from the beginning of 2003 until the end of October of 2013, and then looked at the actual performance of our top names over the next 6 months. The average 6-month return for our top names was 6.84%, versus 4.52% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). So, on average, our top names returned 1.51x what SPY did over 6 months. We've seen similar outperformance for top names cohorts since June 8th of last year, when I began sharing them with Bulletproof Investing subscribers each week.

The table below, shows the performance of the 16 weekly top names cohorts for which we have complete 6-month performance data so far; each of the starting dates is hyperlinked to a page with an interactive chart of that cohort.

That average performance of 19.83% is about 1.61x SPY's average performance of 12.26%, so you see it's roughly consistent with the backtested outperformance. The chart above will be updated weekly here.

For a few months, in addition to posting those top names in my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, I also time-stamped them on Twitter. If you click on the tweet shown below, and scroll down, it will take you to a thread showing those time-stamped posts as well as charts of their subsequent performance.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On HLF

The screen capture below from the site's admin panel shows its current potential return estimate for HLF, and how it derived it.

The Long-Term Return shown there is Herbalife's average 6-month return over the last 10 years; the Short-Term Return is its return over the most recent 6 months. The mean of the two, 26.59%, is shown in the next two columns (why it's shown in two columns rather than one has to do with algorithmic housekeeping on our backend). The mean of the short and long-term returns is Portfolio Armor's starting point when estimating potential returns over the next six months: it starts with the assumption that returns will begin to revert to their long-term means.

The rest of that row reflects the site's attempt to gauge the reasonableness of that assumption via option market sentiment. It attempts to find an optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge HLF against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months while capping its upside at 26.59%. For there to be an optimal collar with those parameters, there have to be bids on call options that far out of the money, and the net cost of the hedge has to be less than 9% of position value.

If there's no optimal collar there, the site will walk down that cap until it finds one or hits zero. In HLF's case, there was an optimal collar with those parameters. That's why the "w/Cap Drop" column shows the same 26.59% figure as the previous two columns.

The column after that "w/AHP," reflects another adjustment based on option sentiment: In our backtests, the ~20% of securities that were also hedgeable against a >9% decline with puts had actual returns 37% higher than the ones that did. So, since that was the case with HLF, its potential return over the next 6 months got raised up to ~36.43%. The column after that, "w/TTE," adjusts that figure downward to account for the time to expiration of the hedge used. The site aims for options expiring 6 months out, but sometimes, as in this case, the closest expiration date to that was less than 6 months out.

Note that, historically, actual returns average about 0.3x the site's potential returns.

In Case The Bears Are Right About HLF

If you clicked on the starting dates in that table of the top names performance above, you saw that some of the site's top names do poorly over the next 6 months. In case that happens with HLF, here are two ways of hedging 500 shares of it against a >20% decline over the next several months.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Monday's close, these were the optimal puts to hedge 500 shares of HLF against a >20% drop by mid-August (image via the upcoming version 3.0 of the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

The cost of this protection was $1,700, or 3.47% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts. The 20% decline threshold includes that cost, so, in a worst-case scenario, including that cost, you wouldn't be down more than 20%.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your upside potential at 12% over the same time frame, you could have used the optimal collar below to hedge it against the same decline.

As you can see above, the cost of the put leg of the collar, at $1,210, or 2.47% of position value, was less than that of the optimal put. That's due to an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar. The income from selling the call leg below was higher: $1,650, or 3.37% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls.

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $440, or 0.9% of position value, when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

If you want my subjective thoughts on Herbalife, you can see my article on it from 2016. That still mostly holds. But my site's track record is better than my subjective thoughts. I don't know how it compares to that of HLF bears, but you can ask them for charts of how their previous top ideas have performed. If they've averaged higher returns than my method, consider following their suggestions. If not, take this article under advisement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.