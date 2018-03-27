What Is Ray Dalio Really Doing?

Source: wikipedia / Bridgewater headquarters
Bridgewater Associates is a U.S. hedge fund started by Ray Dalio in 1975. The firm is famous for its risk parity strategy which has had a good run. Dalio feels he is in the stage of his life where he wants to pass on knowledge. He recently wrote a book called Principles: Life and Work. He has recently frequented media in order to promote the idea of principles. Bridgewater has something like $160 billion of assets under management. Frequent readers will know I’m not a big fan of risk parity but looking through the Bridgewater portfolio it struck me as “very opinionated”. Interestingly Dalio’s most recent widely released note cautions us not to concentrate:
At such times, I believe that it is especially important to keep one's portfolio liquid (to be flexible) and diversified (to not have concentrated risks).
To quote Nassim Taleb straight from his new book Skin In The Game:
In case you are giving economic views: Don’t tell me what you “think,” just tell me what’s in your portfolio.
So, how is Bridgewater positioned?
Keep in mind 13-F’s give a limited view of a firm’s investments. Foreign holdings can’t be seen. Bonds can’t be seen. Cash isn’t visible. Mostly we get to see the firm’s positioning in U.S. equities. As Bridgewater is a large firm that’s closely watched through the industry it is also possible that it initiates positions to throw off/mislead the competition. With all those caveats we can still look at the portfolio and see if there are interesting themes that seem to be in line with Bridgewater/Dalio’s communications.
These are the top 100 positions as tracked by Gurufocus:
|
Ticker
|
Company
|
Value ($1000)
|
% Weighting as of 2017-12-31
|
VWO
|
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets
|
3,166,063
|
25.92%
|
SPY
|
SPDR S&P 500
|
2,526,150
|
20.68%
|
EEM
|
iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund
|
1,536,853
|
12.58%
|
IEMG
|
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets
|
884,971
|
7.25%
|
GLD
|
SPDR Gold Trust
|
483,348
|
3.96%
|
EWZ
|
iShares Inc MSCI Brazil
|
312,592
|
2.56%
|
LQD
|
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond
|
300,773
|
2.46%
|
TLT
|
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
|
268,217
|
2.20%
|
TIP
|
iShares TIPS Bond
|
221,336
|
1.81%
|
HYG
|
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond
|
220,601
|
1.81%
|
IVV
|
iShares Core S&P 500
|
218,111
|
1.79%
|
EMB
|
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
|
206,658
|
1.69%
|
VEA
|
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets
|
173,445
|
1.42%
|
EFA
|
iShares MSCI EAFE
|
172,143
|
1.41%
|
IEFA
|
iShares Core MSCI EAFE
|
157,737
|
1.29%
|
IAU
|
ishares Gold Trust
|
141,560
|
1.16%
|
PCG
|
PG&E Corp
|
37,950
|
0.31%
|
EWT
|
iShares Inc MSCI Taiwan
|
35,504
|
0.29%
|
EWY
|
iShares Inc MSCI South Korea
|
33,469
|
0.27%
|
CVS
|
CVS Health Corp
|
30,500
|
0.25%
|
CELG
|
Celgene Corp
|
30,345
|
0.25%
|
CAH
|
Cardinal Health Inc
|
29,146
|
0.24%
|
WBA
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|
28,605
|
0.23%
|
GME
|
GameStop Corp
|
26,521
|
0.22%
|
SWN
|
Southwestern Energy Co
|
25,089
|
0.21%
|
BBBY
|
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
|
24,445
|
0.20%
|
CLF
|
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc
|
23,981
|
0.20%
|
ADS
|
Alliance Data Systems Corp
|
21,217
|
0.17%
|
PPL
|
PPL Corp
|
20,945
|
0.17%
|
MU
|
Micron Technology Inc
|
19,938
|
0.16%
|
KMB
|
Kimberly-Clark Corp
|
18,614
|
0.15%
|
ENDP
|
Endo International PLC
|
16,452
|
0.13%
|
EIX
|
Edison International
|
16,184
|
0.13%
|
FCX
|
Freeport-McMoRan Inc
|
16,017
|
0.13%
|
COST
|
Costco Wholesale Corp
|
15,626
|
0.13%
|
CMG
|
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
|
14,278
|
0.12%
|
RY
|
Royal Bank of Canada
|
14,137
|
0.12%
|
UTHR
|
United Therapeutics Corp
|
13,866
|
0.11%
|
WU
|
The Western Union Co
|
13,018
|
0.11%
|
TD
|
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|
12,788
|
0.10%
|
TJX
|
TJX Companies Inc
|
12,322
|
0.10%
|
ORCL
|
Oracle Corp
|
12,218
|
0.10%
|
ROST
|
Ross Stores Inc
|
11,441
|
0.09%
|
PG
|
Procter & Gamble Co
|
10,983
|
0.09%
|
LULU
|
Lululemon Athletica Inc
|
10,967
|
0.09%
|
LLY
|
Eli Lilly and Co
|
10,468
|
0.09%
|
RIG
|
Transocean Ltd
|
10,466
|
0.09%
|
IPG
|
The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
|
10,296
|
0.08%
|
BNS
|
Bank of Nova Scotia
|
10,015
|
0.08%
|
ECL
|
Ecolab Inc
|
10,004
|
0.08%
|
MLM
|
Martin Marietta Materials Inc
|
9,915
|
0.08%
|
CBS
|
CBS Corp
|
9,568
|
0.08%
|
SU
|
Suncor Energy Inc
|
9,423
|
0.08%
|
PEP
|
PepsiCo Inc
|
9,054
|
0.07%
|
DVN
|
Devon Energy Corp
|
9,046
|
0.07%
|
FE
|
FirstEnergy Corp
|
8,673
|
0.07%
|
MRK
|
Merck & Co Inc
|
8,621
|
0.07%
|
T
|
AT&T Inc
|
8,368
|
0.07%
|
ALXN
|
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
|
7,799
|
0.06%
|
DISH
|
DISH Network Corp
|
7,614
|
0.06%
|
CNQ
|
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
|
7,598
|
0.06%
|
MCK
|
McKesson Corp
|
7,509
|
0.06%
|
PVH
|
PVH Corp
|
7,411
|
0.06%
|
XLNX
|
Xilinx Inc
|
7,378
|
0.06%
|
SWKS
|
Skyworks Solutions Inc
|
7,061
|
0.06%
|
JNPR
|
Juniper Networks Inc
|
7,025
|
0.06%
|
KORS
|
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
|
6,921
|
0.06%
|
CNI
|
Canadian National Railway Co
|
6,872
|
0.06%
|
NFX
|
Newfield Exploration Co
|
6,816
|
0.06%
|
LBTYA
|
Liberty Global PLC
|
6,563
|
0.05%
|
FFIV
|
F5 Networks Inc
|
6,390
|
0.05%
|
HCN
|
6,363
|
0.05%
|
TRP
|
TransCanada Corp
|
6,332
|
0.05%
|
AZO
|
AutoZone Inc
|
6,303
|
0.05%
|
AMAT
|
Applied Materials Inc
|
5,996
|
0.05%
|
BMO
|
Bank of Montreal
|
5,967
|
0.05%
|
ORLY
|
O'Reilly Automotive Inc
|
5,863
|
0.05%
|
M
|
Macy's Inc
|
5,817
|
0.05%
|
XEL
|
Xcel Energy Inc
|
5,808
|
0.05%
|
MCHP
|
Microchip Technology Inc
|
5,651
|
0.05%
|
NEM
|
Newmont Mining Corp
|
5,560
|
0.05%
|
IBM
|
International Business Machines Corp
|
5,492
|
0.04%
|
AMTD
|
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
|
5,482
|
0.04%
|
RCL
|
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
|
5,345
|
0.04%
|
FL
|
Foot Locker Inc
|
5,148
|
0.04%
|
XL
|
XL Group Ltd
|
5,046
|
0.04%
|
SCG
|
SCANA Corp
|
5,037
|
0.04%
|
BAM
|
Brookfield Asset Management Inc
|
4,935
|
0.04%
|
CAT
|
Caterpillar Inc
|
4,785
|
0.04%
|
X
|
United States Steel Corp
|
4,671
|
0.04%
|
BIO
|
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc
|
4,596
|
0.04%
|
MFC
|
Manulife Financial Corp
|
4,582
|
0.04%
|
VTR
|
Ventas Inc
|
4,489
|
0.04%
|
DRI
|
Darden Restaurants Inc
|
4,391
|
0.04%
|
BSX
|
Boston Scientific Corp
|
4,365
|
0.04%
|
CM
|
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|
4,305
|
0.04%
|
DISCA
|
Discovery Inc
|
4,290
|
0.04%
|
CB
|
Chubb Ltd
|
4,228
|
0.03%
|
MXIM
|
Maxim Integrated Products Inc
|
4,216
|
0.03%
|
CRM
|
Salesforce.com Inc
|
4,175
|
0.03%
What jumps out at me are the huge positions in emerging markets. Bridgewater holds the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:VWO),iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EEM), iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:IEMG), iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) but also a couple country specific funds like the iShares Inc MSCI Brazil (NYSEARCA:EWZ) , iShares Inc MSCI Taiwan (EWT) and the iShares Inc MSCI South Korea (EWY). In total these positions add up to well over 50% directed towards emerging markets. I probably shouldn’t have included South Korea in the category but it helps to show the firm is venturing well beyond the U.S. and Europe.
In addition to the emerging countries there are also positions in the iShares MSCI EAFE (EFA) and the iShares Core MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:IEFA). Those ETF’s are designed to grant exposure to Europe and the Pacific developed markets.
Bridgewater is tilted away from the U.S. Interestingly these exposures are very much in line with Jeremy Grantham of GMO. A firm that’s known for its bearish outlook. Grantham prefaced this january note by clearly stating these are personal views:
Summary of my guesses (absolutely my personal views)
■ A melt-up or end-phase of a bubble within the next 6 months to 2 years is likely, i.e., over 50%.
■ If there is a melt-up, then the odds of a subsequent bubble break or melt-down are very, very high, i.e., over 90%.
■ If there is a market decline following a melt-up, it is quite likely to be a decline of some 50% (see Appendix).
■ If such a decline takes place, I believe the market is very likely (over 2:1) to bounce back up way over the pre 1998 level of 15x, but likely a bit below the average trend of the last 20 years, as the trend slowly works its way back toward the old normal on my “Not with a Bang but a Whimper” flight path.4
A. Suggested action plan for everyone
■ What I would own is as much Emerging Market Equity as your career or business risk can tolerate, and some EAFE. I believe each of these, especially Emerging, has more potential than most think (as noted in my recent piece in GMO’s 3Q 2017 Letter).
I’m not suggesting Bridgewater took GMO’s advice but rather it seems some of the smart money is reaching similar conclusions.
Finally Bridgewater also holds an interesting position in gold through the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) and the ishares Gold Trust (IAU). As Ray Dalio put it in one of his notes:
...it would seem that gold (more than other safe haven assets like the dollar, yen, and treasuries) would benefit, so if you don’t have 5-10% of your assets in gold as a hedge, we’d suggest that you relook at this. Don’t let traditional biases, rather than an excellent analysis, stand in the way of you doing this (and if you do have an excellent analysis of why you shouldn’t have such an allocation to gold, we’d appreciate you sharing it with us).
Finally the bond positions seem to tell a story of their own. Bridgewater holds the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and the iShares TIPS Bond. Although it is not clear from these positions whether Bridgewater is canceling out duration risks through derivatives (which Bill Gross is doing for example) the firm seems to be avoiding medium term bonds. Perhaps they are just holding 10-years straight up but their absence struck me. TIPS bonds help to combat inflation and are a notable but small position.
Summary
Sizeable emerging markets position
May be fading 10-year treasuries
Continues to hold (5%-10%?) gold
Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.