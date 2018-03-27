What Is Ray Dalio Really Doing?

by: Bram de Haas

Summary

Ray Dalio just released a note playing down trade wars and cautioning against concentration.

Curious to his positioning I looked at his portfolio.

Among other things Dalio seems to like non-U.S. holdings, gold and fade 10-year treasuries.

Source: wikipedia / Bridgewater headquarters

Bridgewater Associates is a U.S. hedge fund started by Ray Dalio in 1975. The firm is famous for its risk parity strategy which has had a good run. Dalio feels he is in the stage of his life where he wants to pass on knowledge. He recently wrote a book called Principles: Life and Work. He has recently frequented media in order to promote the idea of principles. Bridgewater has something like $160 billion of assets under management. Frequent readers will know I’m not a big fan of risk parity but looking through the Bridgewater portfolio it struck me as “very opinionated”. Interestingly Dalio’s most recent widely released note cautions us not to concentrate:

At such times, I believe that it is especially important to keep one's portfolio liquid (to be flexible) and diversified (to not have concentrated risks).

To quote Nassim Taleb straight from his new book Skin In The Game:

In case you are giving economic views: Don’t tell me what you “think,” just tell me what’s in your portfolio.

So, how is Bridgewater positioned?

Keep in mind 13-F’s give a limited view of a firm’s investments. Foreign holdings can’t be seen. Bonds can’t be seen. Cash isn’t visible. Mostly we get to see the firm’s positioning in U.S. equities. As Bridgewater is a large firm that’s closely watched through the industry it is also possible that it initiates positions to throw off/mislead the competition. With all those caveats we can still look at the portfolio and see if there are interesting themes that seem to be in line with Bridgewater/Dalio’s communications.

These are the top 100 positions as tracked by Gurufocus:

Ticker

Company

Value ($1000)

% Weighting as of 2017-12-31

VWO

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets

3,166,063

25.92%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500

2,526,150

20.68%

EEM

iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund

1,536,853

12.58%

IEMG

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets

884,971

7.25%

GLD

SPDR Gold Trust

483,348

3.96%

EWZ

iShares Inc MSCI Brazil

312,592

2.56%

LQD

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond

300,773

2.46%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

268,217

2.20%

TIP

iShares TIPS Bond

221,336

1.81%

HYG

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond

220,601

1.81%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500

218,111

1.79%

EMB

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

206,658

1.69%

VEA

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets

173,445

1.42%

EFA

iShares MSCI EAFE

172,143

1.41%

IEFA

iShares Core MSCI EAFE

157,737

1.29%

IAU

ishares Gold Trust

141,560

1.16%

PCG

PG&E Corp

37,950

0.31%

EWT

iShares Inc MSCI Taiwan

35,504

0.29%

EWY

iShares Inc MSCI South Korea

33,469

0.27%

CVS

CVS Health Corp

30,500

0.25%

CELG

Celgene Corp

30,345

0.25%

CAH

Cardinal Health Inc

29,146

0.24%

WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

28,605

0.23%

GME

GameStop Corp

26,521

0.22%

SWN

Southwestern Energy Co

25,089

0.21%

BBBY

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

24,445

0.20%

CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

23,981

0.20%

ADS

Alliance Data Systems Corp

21,217

0.17%

PPL

PPL Corp

20,945

0.17%

MU

Micron Technology Inc

19,938

0.16%

KMB

Kimberly-Clark Corp

18,614

0.15%

ENDP

Endo International PLC

16,452

0.13%

EIX

Edison International

16,184

0.13%

FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Inc

16,017

0.13%

COST

Costco Wholesale Corp

15,626

0.13%

CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

14,278

0.12%

RY

Royal Bank of Canada

14,137

0.12%

UTHR

United Therapeutics Corp

13,866

0.11%

WU

The Western Union Co

13,018

0.11%

TD

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

12,788

0.10%

TJX

TJX Companies Inc

12,322

0.10%

ORCL

Oracle Corp

12,218

0.10%

ROST

Ross Stores Inc

11,441

0.09%

PG

Procter & Gamble Co

10,983

0.09%

LULU

Lululemon Athletica Inc

10,967

0.09%

LLY

Eli Lilly and Co

10,468

0.09%

RIG

Transocean Ltd

10,466

0.09%

IPG

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc

10,296

0.08%

BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia

10,015

0.08%

ECL

Ecolab Inc

10,004

0.08%

MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Inc

9,915

0.08%

CBS

CBS Corp

9,568

0.08%

SU

Suncor Energy Inc

9,423

0.08%

PEP

PepsiCo Inc

9,054

0.07%

DVN

Devon Energy Corp

9,046

0.07%

FE

FirstEnergy Corp

8,673

0.07%

MRK

Merck & Co Inc

8,621

0.07%

T

AT&T Inc

8,368

0.07%

ALXN

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

7,799

0.06%

DISH

DISH Network Corp

7,614

0.06%

CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

7,598

0.06%

MCK

McKesson Corp

7,509

0.06%

PVH

PVH Corp

7,411

0.06%

XLNX

Xilinx Inc

7,378

0.06%

SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Inc

7,061

0.06%

JNPR

Juniper Networks Inc

7,025

0.06%

KORS

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd

6,921

0.06%

CNI

Canadian National Railway Co

6,872

0.06%

NFX

Newfield Exploration Co

6,816

0.06%

LBTYA

Liberty Global PLC

6,563

0.05%

FFIV

F5 Networks Inc

6,390

0.05%

HCN

6,363

0.05%

TRP

TransCanada Corp

6,332

0.05%

AZO

AutoZone Inc

6,303

0.05%

AMAT

Applied Materials Inc

5,996

0.05%

BMO

Bank of Montreal

5,967

0.05%

ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Inc

5,863

0.05%

M

Macy's Inc

5,817

0.05%

XEL

Xcel Energy Inc

5,808

0.05%

MCHP

Microchip Technology Inc

5,651

0.05%

NEM

Newmont Mining Corp

5,560

0.05%

IBM

International Business Machines Corp

5,492

0.04%

AMTD

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

5,482

0.04%

RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

5,345

0.04%

FL

Foot Locker Inc

5,148

0.04%

XL

XL Group Ltd

5,046

0.04%

SCG

SCANA Corp

5,037

0.04%

BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Inc

4,935

0.04%

CAT

Caterpillar Inc

4,785

0.04%

X

United States Steel Corp

4,671

0.04%

BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

4,596

0.04%

MFC

Manulife Financial Corp

4,582

0.04%

VTR

Ventas Inc

4,489

0.04%

DRI

Darden Restaurants Inc

4,391

0.04%

BSX

Boston Scientific Corp

4,365

0.04%

CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

4,305

0.04%

DISCA

Discovery Inc

4,290

0.04%

CB

Chubb Ltd

4,228

0.03%

MXIM

Maxim Integrated Products Inc

4,216

0.03%

CRM

Salesforce.com Inc

4,175

0.03%

What jumps out at me are the huge positions in emerging markets. Bridgewater holds the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:VWO),iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EEM), iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:IEMG), iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) but also a couple country specific funds like the iShares Inc MSCI Brazil (NYSEARCA:EWZ) , iShares Inc MSCI Taiwan (EWT) and the iShares Inc MSCI South Korea (EWY). In total these positions add up to well over 50% directed towards emerging markets. I probably shouldn’t have included South Korea in the category but it helps to show the firm is venturing well beyond the U.S. and Europe.

In addition to the emerging countries there are also positions in the iShares MSCI EAFE (EFA) and the iShares Core MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:IEFA). Those ETF’s are designed to grant exposure to Europe and the Pacific developed markets.

Bridgewater is tilted away from the U.S. Interestingly these exposures are very much in line with Jeremy Grantham of GMO. A firm that’s known for its bearish outlook. Grantham prefaced this january note by clearly stating these are personal views:

Summary of my guesses (absolutely my personal views)

■ A melt-up or end-phase of a bubble within the next 6 months to 2 years is likely, i.e., over 50%.

■ If there is a melt-up, then the odds of a subsequent bubble break or melt-down are very, very high, i.e., over 90%.

■ If there is a market decline following a melt-up, it is quite likely to be a decline of some 50% (see Appendix).

■ If such a decline takes place, I believe the market is very likely (over 2:1) to bounce back up way over the pre 1998 level of 15x, but likely a bit below the average trend of the last 20 years, as the trend slowly works its way back toward the old normal on my “Not with a Bang but a Whimper” flight path.4

A. Suggested action plan for everyone

■ What I would own is as much Emerging Market Equity as your career or business risk can tolerate, and some EAFE. I believe each of these, especially Emerging, has more potential than most think (as noted in my recent piece in GMO’s 3Q 2017 Letter).

I’m not suggesting Bridgewater took GMO’s advice but rather it seems some of the smart money is reaching similar conclusions.

Finally Bridgewater also holds an interesting position in gold through the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) and the ishares Gold Trust (IAU). As Ray Dalio put it in one of his notes:

...it would seem that gold (more than other safe haven assets like the dollar, yen, and treasuries) would benefit, so if you don’t have 5-10% of your assets in gold as a hedge, we’d suggest that you relook at this. Don’t let traditional biases, rather than an excellent analysis, stand in the way of you doing this (and if you do have an excellent analysis of why you shouldn’t have such an allocation to gold, we’d appreciate you sharing it with us).

Finally the bond positions seem to tell a story of their own. Bridgewater holds the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and the iShares TIPS Bond. Although it is not clear from these positions whether Bridgewater is canceling out duration risks through derivatives (which Bill Gross is doing for example) the firm seems to be avoiding medium term bonds. Perhaps they are just holding 10-years straight up but their absence struck me. TIPS bonds help to combat inflation and are a notable but small position.

Summary

  • Sizeable emerging markets position

  • May be fading 10-year treasuries

  • Continues to hold (5%-10%?) gold

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.