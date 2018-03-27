Sierra Metals - A Turnaround Year

Apart from that, Sierra is a large zinc producer; investors looking for exposure to zinc prices should consider Sierra shares.

For example, the Bolivar mine is supposed to deliver much higher free cash flow than in 2017; the Cusi mine should generate positive cash flow from operations.

Generally, for many years it was a single-mine company but this year we should see big improvements at Sierra's Mexican operations.

Sierra Metals (SMTS) is a base metals producer, totally underfollowed at Seeking Alpha. The company runs three mines located in Peru and Mexico, of which the Peruvian Yauricocha mine is the flagship operation. In my opinion, Sierra is an interesting play for investors looking for exposure to zinc. According to the company, last year this base metal accounted for 38% of total revenue and this year the company exposure to zinc should stay at a similar level:

Source: Simple Digressions

This year (2017 Management Discussion, page 15) Sierra is supposed to produce 62.9 – 73.4 million pounds of zinc (the table discloses the average zinc production for 2018). The main zinc producer is Yauricocha; minor amounts of zinc are also produced at Cusi.

What is more, for many years Sierra was perceived as a single-mine company. Two other operations, Bolivar and Cusi, were lagging far behind Yauricocha. However, now it is no longer the case. Due to high capital spending, the company improved these operations. This year Bolivar should deliver a significant free cash flow and the Cusi mine is supposed to show much higher production and lower costs. In other words, Sierra is entering a new stage of its development but base metals investors seem to be unaware of this transition:

Source: Stockcharts.com

As the chart above shows, since the beginning of 2017 Sierra shares have been trading in a wide price range (two horizontal red lines). If I am correct and the company is changing itself in a big way, there is a good chance for a major breakout and the start of another leg up in the upward trend initiated in the beginning of 2016 (the blue arrow).

2017 results

In the table below I have plotted the main measures calculated for 2017 and 2016:

Source: Simple Digressions

Notes:

Cash flow from operations is calculated excluding working capital issues and taxes

Cash flow from operations is calculated excluding working capital issues and taxes Total production in zinc equivalents is calculated using the following metal prices: $1.45/lb for zinc, $3.0/lb for copper, $16.6/oz for silver, $1.07/lb for lead and $1,350/oz for gold

As the table shows, Sierra improved all measures across the board. The only exception is a net debt, which went up 12.2%, compared to 2016. Total production, measured in zinc equivalents and comparable conditions (to calculate production I have used the same metal prices for 2016 and 2017) was a bit higher than in 2016 (an increase of 4.9%).

Last year Yauricocha was the leading operation. The mine accounted for 75.2% of total revenue and 92.2% of total operating profit. Definitely, the Yauricocha’s success or failure has the decisive impact on Sierra’s results.

Now, I have the good news for Sierra investors as far as Yauricocha is concerned. Last year we saw a large increase in mineral reserves at this operation (from 3.8 million tons of ore in 2016 to 8.9 million at the end of July 2017). As a result, at the end of July 2017 there were 477.2 million pounds of zinc (243.9 million pounds year earlier) or 235.3 million pounds of copper (69.7 million in 2016).

Interestingly, the mine delivered a gross margin (defined as revenue less direct costs of production) of $0.69 per pound of zinc equivalent. In my opinion, it is a very decent margin. For example, last year the best precious metals mines delivered a gross margin of around $740 per ounce of gold (Macassa owned by Kirkland Lake Gold or Fire Creek owned by Klondex). After recalculating the gross margin delivered by Yauricocha into gold equivalent I have arrived at $642 per ounce. In my opinion, this figure confirms the world class quality of Yauricocha.

On the other hand, the Cusi mine was a laggard. This operation not only produces its metals at a very high cost (cash cost of production of $15.4 per ounce of silver eq.) but last year Sierra had to invest a lot of money to keep it going ($17.3M).

Guidance for 2018

This year we should see a turnaround at Sierra. Yauricocha is going to slow down a little bit (lower production and unchanged costs) but Bolivar and Cusi are supposed to show big improvement. Here are the details:

Yauricocha

The mine is supposed to produce 134.2 million pounds of zinc equivalent, on average (a drop of 8.6%, compared to 2017). The all-in sustaining cost of production (AISC) should stand at a similar level as in 2017. As a result, assuming a price of zinc of $1.45 per pound, free cash flow is going to be a bit lower than last year ($70.6M in 2017 vs. $91.3M in 2016).

Note: for better comparison I am using the same prices of metals for 2017 and 2018

Bolivar

Here we should see the biggest improvement. The mine should increase its production by 29.9%, compared to 2017. What is more, the AISC is supposed to drop from $2.68 per pound of copper equivalent in 2017 to $1.96 this year. As a result, free cash flow should go significantly up (from $1.3M in 2017 to $15.8M in 2018).

Cusi

Cusi is going to increase its production by 138% (from 549 thousand ounces of silver equivalent in 2017 to 1,306 thousand). What is more, cash cost of production is expected to go down 27.7% making this operation a profitable mine once again. On the other hand, due to huge capital spending ($9.3M in sustaining and growth capital), the mine will be cash flow negative this year – it should burn cash of $4.4M. However, compared to the previous year, when it had burnt $21.5M, this year we should see big improvement at Cusi.

Summarizing – at comparable conditions (the same metal prices used for 2017 and 2018) this year Sierra should deliver free cash flow of $82M (an increase of 15.3%, compared to 2017):

Source: Simple Digressions

Summary

This year we should see a turnaround at Sierra. Two lagging mines, Bolivar and Cusi, are supposed to deliver much better results and join the Yauricocha mine as positive operating cash flow generators. Unfortunately, we will wait a bit longer to see Cusi delivering free cash flow but even without it this minor operation seems to be in a better shape now.

Interestingly, due to changes in its production profile and a huge growth in Yauricocha’s mineral reserves, Sierra may be perceived as an interesting zinc producer (this metal accounts for 38% of total sales). Hence, in my opinion, Sierra is one of the most interesting plays in the base metals industry.

Did you like this article? If yes, please, visit my Unorthodox Mining Investing section where I manage a portfolio of up-to-ten mining picks, discuss new investment ideas and provide my subscribers with a medium-term outlook on a few financial markets (particularly the base / precious metals market). Most recently I have introduced a new section called “Developers”. This service is dedicated to mining companies planning to open new mines within one or two years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.