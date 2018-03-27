Despite Shah And Vintage Capital's 31.7% Ownership Stake, Vitamin Shoppe Shares Struggle

On January 5, 2018, on SA's free site, I wrote: "Why Do Shah Capital And Vintage Capital own 25% Of Vitamin Shoppe?" At the time of publication, shares of Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) were trading in the low- to mid-$5s. I was even informed by a few readers, who voiced some extremely strong opinions, that Shah Capital and Vintage Capital were hedge fund movers and shakers and I was out of my mind for suggesting Vitamin Shoppe was structurally broken. Incidentally, and per the SEC filings, both Masters of the Universe (my favorite term for hedge funds) have increased their stakes.

Vintage Capital's Stake Increased from 2.966 million shares to 3.587 million shares (now 14.8% stake)

Shah Capital's Stake Increased from 3.085 million shares to 4.085 million shares (now 16.9% stake)

Per this Yahoo Finance graph, on January 5, 2018, VSI's intraday high was $5.45 and shares closed that day at $5.30. This past Friday, March 23, 2018, VSI shares closed at $3.90. So despite Shah and Vintage Capital increasing their stakes in Vitamin Shoppe by 1.6 million shares (keep in mind that VSI only has 24.2 million shares outstanding), VSI shares are down down 26%. That is remarkable because it means both firms had to buy their shares in the open market and Vitamin Shoppe is thinly trade (its 90 day average daily volume is 646,000 shares), so despite their buying power, on balance, existing VSI holders and emboldened short sellers overwhelmed Shah and Vintage's buying power.

Turning to the fundamentals, enclosed below is what I wrote on Market Adventures (it was originally published on March 5, 2018 and titled Vitamin Shoppe: Tough Sledding).

Vitamin Shoppe: Tough Sledding

I finally got around to writing up Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.'s (VSI) Q4 2017 results. Before we dig in, let's take a look at VSI's 26 month stock chart. Shares have gone from $33.53 on December 31, 2015 to Friday's closing price of $4. In other words, VSI's market capitalization has shed $740 million worth of value (assuming 25 million shares x $29.53). Similar to GNC, albeit to a much lesser extent, VSI leveraged up its balance sheet to buyback stock, as its December 31, 2015 share count was 29 million compared to 24.2 million as of January 2018.

Moving along, take a peek at the colorful charts I put together. These charts tell the story. In FY 2016, comps were negative 1.5% and income margin before taxes was 5.9%. Gross margins were 33.1%.

So results were well off their best levels, but the stock closed end of 2016 at $23.75.

Starting in Q2 2017, that is when the wheels came off the bus. Q2 and Q3 FY 2017 gross margins were sub 30%. Operating Income before taxes was negative from Q2 - Q4 2017. Gross margins markedly compressed in FY 2017 by 280 Bps. Comps were down a nasty 6.9% for the full year. On an absolutely dollar value basis, and keep in mind that VSI's store count actually increased by 10 units in FY 2017, YoY revenue declined by $110.5 million.

From VSI's 10-K, enclosed please find another vantage point and more data.

Net sales per store decreased by 8.95% from $1.431 million to $1.303 million.

Turning to VSI's cash flow statement, free cash flow was essentially zero in 2017, as they had to finance the new distribution center in Arizona and close the facility in New Jersey.

As I recently mentioned, Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (LEXEA) own bodybuilding.com.

Bodybuilding.com was purchased:

Bodybuilding became a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Interactive in October 2015 when Liberty Interactive purchased the remaining ownership interest in Bodybuilding.

Results have been so poor that they list it Vitalize under "corporate and other" so they don't have to qualitatively discuss the segment in greater detail throughout the 10-K.

In FY 2017, YoY, Vitalize's revenue was down 29% and Adjusted OIBDA moved from $13 million to negative $2 million.

CEO, Colin Watts, is leaving in May 2018. He was there for three years.

Another poor quarter. Silver linings (SPARK Auto delivery and online)

The initiatives we rolled out last summer, which focused on improving our performance in the area of digital commerce and the launch of our new SPARK Auto Delivery program are all performing well. During the fourth quarter, we continued with our stepped up marketing and promotional activities begun in Q3. We increased digital marketing investments in both paid search and performance marketing. In our stores, we continued to refine our incentives and grassroots marketing programs to help drive stronger traffic and customer acquisition. All of these actions resulted in positive growth in both new customers and overall transactions in Q4. Our launch of our innovative SPARK Auto Delivery platform has also exceeded expectations. I'm happy to say that the program which was launched in August 2017 had almost 400,000 active subscriptions by yearend. Importantly, the retention rate and incremental sales contributions are running ahead of our expectations as well.

"plnt brand" and ProBioCare brands show sales growth

We are seeing particular success with the plnt brand, up 25% and the ProBioCare brand, up 10% in 2017. And I'm also pleased that we have made progress in broadening our vendor partnerships, (06:04) with the expansion of performance (06:06), one of the fastest growing brands in the sports supplements.

Change in ownership of Nutri-Force business?

As we developed our new three-year plan for Vitamin Shoppe, we have done a thorough review of the future prospects of the Nutri-Force business, and have decided to evaluate a range of strategic options for the operations of the business, including a possible change of ownership.

Improved Vendor relationships mentioned 10 times on the call

One: Broadening Vendor Partnerships

And I'm also pleased that we have made progress in broadening our vendor partnerships, (06:04) with the expansion of performance (06:06), one of the fastest growing brands in the sports supplements.

Two: Benefits of lower cost from improved vendor partnerships

Components of the changes in gross profit rate include a product margin improvement of 50 basis points year-over-year, reflecting the benefits of lower cost from improved vendor partnerships and favorable product category mix shift, including the impact from the growth of private brands.

Three: Glanbia and Garden of Life

We've been working in conjunction with some of our best vendor partners, including folks like Glanbia and Garden of Life to build wholly integrated programs for their brands.

Four: Top Vendors, Exclusives and Innovation

Additionally, in 2018, we'll be introducing several unique product lines or exclusive waivers from top vendors to increase the level of innovation and differentiation of our assortment in a heavily competitive market. A couple of good examples include unique flavors of the rapidly growing Bang ready to drink line and the recently launched Jay Cutler line of sports nutrition products, both of which are exclusive to The Vitamin Shoppe.

Five: New Chief Marketing Officer, Dave Mock.

Leading this effort is Dave Mock, who recently joined the leadership team as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer. Dave brings years of experience of leading retailers in Canada, including Loblaws, Canadian Tire, and Zellers, and here in the States leading the growth of Earth Fare in the Carolinas. Dave is a seasoned veteran in building strong private brands, partnering with vendors in powerful ways, and driving very strong business results. Dave is a seasoned veteran in building strong private brands, partnering with vendors in powerful ways, and driving very strong business results.

Six: Vendor Support

We are also getting great support from our vendor partners, who see the brand loyalty and incremental growth potential of SPARK Auto Delivery and are helping provide support for the program through samples and trade funding offsets.

Seven: Third Party promotions from vendors

In some cases, we would actually sponsor some of those events in order to attract new customers coming into The Vitamin Shoppe. All of those would be coupled with strong offers, either promotional offers on our third-party vendor business and/or on our private brand business.

Eight: "You are getting good vendor support to bring down costs of good sold?"

Nine: "Yes, vendor rebates helped reduced COGS"

Ten: Working with Top Vendors in Sports Nutrition

We've been participating on a year-to-date basis in improvements in areas that – either the flu season in other areas. But in general, I'd say the mix is similar, we're working closely with top vendors in the sports nutrition area, we think that's going to help us to be able to address some of the softness we've seen on that side of the business in the last year or so, and we're bullish about our opportunities in terms of both private brand growth and some of the new innovation that we're seeing on the VMS side of the business as well.

CAPEX Spend of $55 million

Capital expenditures for the year were $55 million and include approximately $16 million for the new DC. Additional funds were expended on the opening of 15 stores, cost associated with accelerating the closure of North Bergen facility, mainly building additional office space in Secaucus, and the BDS and Elements remodels, and IT investments. For 2018, we are planning a significant reduction in the level of capital expenditures, which I will further discuss when I cover our thoughts on guidance.

Strategy for FY 2018

Thanks, Brenda. So, our 2017 performance was disappointing and made it clear that we have been lagging the rapid shift to omni-channel digital retailers. As a result, over the past several months, working closely with our board and external consultants, including McKinsey and digital profit networks, we've developed our New Base Plan, that when fully executed, will give The Vitamin Shoppe the capabilities, functionality, and characteristics that are the table stakes for modern retailers to be competitive. While the successful implementation of our New Base Plan will improve customer engagement and profitability, I want to emphasize that it is not an end in itself. Once completed, the plan will position The Vitamin Shoppe as a compelling health and wellness brand, and will be the foundation for additional business growth through new category innovation, deeper customer personalization, and unique business partnerships to help enrich the lives of our customers. As we built our new plan, we started with a deep analysis of the wellness market and the wellness consumer. The market for wellness continues to have very attractive attributes, including solid underlying growth projected by multiple sources to be high-single digits, driven not only by baby-boomers' obsession with quality of life, but also millennials and Gen Z who're spending even more than their parents on wellness, fitness, and better-for-you products. While innovation has slowed somewhat in our core supplement market, we are seeing growth through new products coming to market in the guise of more convenient food forms, such as juice, bars, and ready to drink products. We're also seeing new brands with rapid growth profiles bringing new excitement to the market, particularly in the areas of functional foods, sports nutrition, and lifestyle categories such as aromatherapy and natural beauty. So, while the wellness market itself continues to grow, what has changed is the way consumers navigate and shop this market. The wellness customer, while still purchasing the majority of their products at traditional retail stores like ours, are rapidly shifting the way they discover, navigate, decide and ultimately ascribe loyalty based on aggressive adoption of mobile, Internet tools, and social media. Our strategic vision for The Vitamin Shoppe is to become the Wellness Authority for our customers, delivering a personalized experience and innovative products to support our customers' wellness goals. Our New Base Plan is built around the customer decision journey and accomplished by the implementation of five of our strategic pillars that will follow this journey; targeted acquisition, engaging omni experience, differentiated product offerings, and personalized loyalty and replenishment. Finally, operational excellence is the foundational pillar that helps drive fulfillment and profitability across the entire strategy.

Five Pillars

One: Customer Acquisition

Two: Customer Conversation via OMNI Channel

Three: Unique and Differentiated Products

Four: Customer Loyalty and Replenishment

Five: Operational Excellence

Specifically, Pillar Two

In addition, in Q4, we introduced a more integrated calendar for omni promotional events. These events are designed to provide excitement and entertainment to our customers, both in-store and online, including special contests, tasting and sampling events, as well as celebrity visits in our stores that are also broadcast on our site and across platforms like Facebook Live. In the past four months, on the weekends when we have hosted these events, we have seen double-digit spikes both in customer count and comp sales, which clearly indicate that we are on to something good.

Q & A

What's is driving new customer acquisition?

Vendor Support

Pricing and promotions abating?

Real Estate

Footprint

Lease renewals

Speaking of off balance sheet leases, let's turn to the 10-K

FY 2016 10-K

FY 2017 10-K

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. poor Q4 is good news for GNC. As I have mentioned ad nauseam, GNC has a huge structural advantage. GNC has a strong operating income from its international and manufacturing business, 48% private label revenue mix, scale (4,522 stores (3,423 company stores + 1,099 GNC franchised stores) vs. 785 Vitamin Shoppes), franchise royalties, the GNC storefront on Amazon.com, and the prospect of big growth in China.

The other big advantage GNC has is that its stores are about 1,500 square feet and have shorter to much short lease terms than VSI. VSI has a lot of free standing stores that are much larger and/or end caps in strip malls. In terms of VSI, the sheer size and numbers of SKUs add costs of additional costs and complexity to the business. The reason VSI isn't closing more stores faster is because of the expensive operating leases.

Again, notice how Brenda answers BOFA's comment:

Also, in FY 2017, VSI only had 22% private label sales.

So either VSI stops trying to be so price promotional and both GNC and VSI's gross margins improve or VSI just goes bankrupt.

FY 2018 Guidance

Source: VSI IR

VSI Debt

Our balance sheet at year-end remained healthy. We ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $2 million, convertible notes with a total face value of $144 million, and $12 million drawn on our credit facility. Our total credit facility size is $90 million, with the opportunity to increase to $150 million at the company's discretion, providing strong liquidity to support operations, fund growth initiatives and other capital allocation alternatives.

Short interest (6.524 million shares sold short (28% of shares outstanding)

It is too late to short VSI shares. However, if you want to play the space, GNC is the horse to ride. I'm not sure why Shah and Vintage Capital own so much of GNC. Clearly, they should have their money in GNC, but they probably don't have the AUM and bank roll to take a large enough position in GNC to gain any influence.

That said, the prospect for a short squeeze is intriguing, see below.

Takeaway (March 26, 2018)

Today, albeit with about a three week time lag, I decided to share my in depth Vitamin Shoppe piece from Market Adventures with free site readers. I continue to believe that Vitamin Shoppe and Vitalize (they own bodybuilding.com) are structural broken businesses in a 2018, where they encounter the fierce Amazon.com and the Mass Channel is adding more VMS type products to their aisles in a search of elusive growth. Given VSI's disadvantages of having too many SKUs, not enough private label (about 23% of revenue), expensive rent expense and operating leases, limited international exposure (they purportedly have plans to enter China), and an underperforming manufacturing divisions, I have no idea why Shah or Vintage Capital own such a high percentage of this stock. Perhaps, the principals of both Shah and Vintage missed the class in B school about dynamic competitive peer analyses. I have no idea what they could possibly have in mind to save Vitamin Shoppe. That said, given the high short interest, I definitely would not short VSI shares at $4 or even at $5. I continue to own GNC (GNC) and feel good about my turnaround thesis.

