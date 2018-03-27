Danone: Getting In On Chinese Growth Through Europe

While sales in North America and Europe came under macroeconomic pressure, overall earnings have still risen significantly as a result of Chinese growth.

Danone (OTCQX:GPDNF) is in a somewhat interesting position at this point in time.

The company has been seeing a slowdown in sales across Europe and North America, due to a combination of weak consumer demand due to the rise of e-commerce, deflationary pressures, and increased competition. For Q3 2017, the company reported a drop of -0.2% in revenue for Europe and North America, while sales in the rest of the world were up by 11.1%.

In particular, sales in China have proven a "saving grace" for the company, with Early Life Nutrition sales growth coming in at over 50% for Q3. Indeed, Specialized Nutrition came in as the segment with most growth overall:

Source: Danone Q3 2017 Sales Presentation

This is not surprising, as demand for baby food from China has given the company a big boost - with the infant milk formula Aptamil Platinum continuing to lead sales. As a matter of fact, the infant formula milk market in China represents over 40% of the global market. Moreover, Danone has been making inroads into e-commerce in this region as well, with over 800 million users of Danone's "Wish" app in China, designed for engagement with millennial parents in China.

From this perspective, Danone strikes me as one of those stocks that provide good exposure to growth in the Chinese market, while remaining a European-based company. That being said, is slower sales growth in Europe and North America a big concern?

On the face of it, macroeconomic considerations appear to be more of an important factor in explaining the growth differential between the Western and developing markets. Moreover, Danone did see an EPS growth of over 12% in 2017, suggesting that growth from such markets is more than making up for the decline in America and Europe.

While sales may have come under pressure, Danone is still seeing a rebound in sales for various products. For instance, while competition for yogurt offerings saw a slowdown in sales, Danone still witnessed a rebound in Q3 sales for plant-based yogurt and Greek brands. In this regard, I am not overly concerned about a slowdown in North American and European sales, as:

A significant portion of this appears to be macroeconomic-related Growth in China is more than making up for the shortfall from an earnings standpoint

In terms of price, Danone has had quite a good run over the past few years, trading at a price of $79.85 at the time of writing:

However, it is noteworthy that while free cash flow per share has been growing, the price to free cash flow ratio has been trading stationary over the past couple of years, suggesting that investors are getting an increased level of free cash flow per share for their investment - i.e. this stock looks attractive from a free cash flow valuation standpoint.

Moreover, Danone has grown its dividends by an average of just under 7% since 2005.

Year Dividend Growth 2005 0.85 - 2006 1 17.65% 2007 1.1 10.00% 2008 1.2 9.09% 2009 1.2 0.00% 2010 1.3 8.33% 2011 1.39 6.92% 2012 1.45 4.32% 2013 1.45 0.00% 2014 1.5 3.45% 2015 1.6 6.67% 2016 1.7 6.25%

Source: Danone website and Author's Calculations

Moreover, while its dividend yield may not be as high as the 3.5% seen at the beginning of the decade, the current yield of 2.16% as of Q1 2018 is still highly respectable.

Source: Trading Economics

Overall, I rate Danone a buy due to its robust growth in China and record of delivering strong growth in both dividends and earnings.

