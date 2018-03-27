Ternium Brings Strong Execution To A Strong Market

A better-than-expected steel market over the past 12-18 months has added a welcome tailwind to a story I already liked at Ternium (NYSE:TX). Although cost creep and higher working capital needs have created some near-term concerns, Ternium management has continued to do a good job managing overall profitability, while also intelligently re-investing for growth. That, in turn, has led to okay share price performance over the last year - the 22% rise in the shares, outperforming the S&P and Nucor (NYSE:NUE), but coming up a little short next to Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), and Gerdau (NYSE:GGB).

I don’t expect the steel market to improve as much from this point, but I still see opportunities for better results from Ternium. The CSA acquisition and internal greenfield opportunities offer volume growth opportunities, and a revised ownership agreement for Usiminas (OTC:USNMY) should allow for ongoing exposure to Brazil’s recovery. With a fair value in the mid-to-high $30s, there still appears to be value in Ternium shares even as the NAFTA renegotiation process drags on.

Solid Growth As Pricing Momentum Slows

Ternium benefited from stronger-than-expected steel prices in 2017 as the long-awaited rally finally became real. While that price momentum slowed as the year ended (overall price realizations were down slightly in the fourth quarter), healthy demand, particularly in Mexico and Argentina, helped drive good volume growth even after excluding the CSA integration.

Costs have started to catch up, though. Gross margin was down about two points in the fourth quarter, and the company’s per-ton EBITDA was flat on a year-over-year basis, mitigating the almost 10% headline EBITDA beat versus sell-side expectations. Ternium also saw a jump in working capital, though I don’t believe this represents any long-term change in the capital needs of the business.

NAFTA - Sound And Lots Of Fury, But What’s The Significance?

The ongoing renegotiation of NAFTA, and the accompanying threat from the U.S. government that it will pull out of the agreement if it doesn’t get the deal it wants, has created plenty of uncertainty for Mexico. While a dissolution of NAFTA (or meaningful worse terms for Mexico) would be a shock to the system, it may not be as bad for Ternium as some have feared.

First, while Mexico accounts for a meaningful percentage of U.S. steel imports (around 10%), Ternium exports only around 4% of its output to the United States. Consequently, the recent trade actions directed at non-U.S. steel producers, and any future restrictions, don’t have a major direct impact on the company.

Second, while the potential impact to Mexico’s auto sector and other industrial sectors is larger, it may again not be as big of a direct threat to Ternium. Management has made growing its exposure to Mexico’s auto sector a major priority, but auto OEMs in Mexico still import about two-thirds of their steel (mostly from China and Germany), according to INA (Mexico’s national auto supplier organization). So, while AMIA (Mexico’s auto industry association) does report that over 60% of cars produced in the country are exported to the U.S. (and at risk to NAFTA), Mexican steelmakers could offset lower auto exports to the U.S. by pushing out steel imports in Mexico.

That won’t happen overnight, and it won’t happen for all Mexican steelmakers; part of the reason auto OEMs use imported steel is because they can’t get the steel they need within Mexico. But for Ternium, a company that has been orienting more of its production to the types of steel the automakers want, it could be a significant substitution opportunity. The company have a little more negative exposure with galvanized auto sheet (where auto OEMs source about half of their needs in Mexico), but POSCO (NYSE:PKX) is far more exposed here than Ternium, and again, Ternium can benefit by winning share from foreign suppliers.

I’d also note that the U.S. market may not be the be-all and end-all for Mexican auto production. While 75% of Mexico’s auto exports go to the U.S., automakers could maintain production in Mexico and send those cars to other markets, taking advantage of labor cost differentials and keeping those factories running in the hope that U.S. trade policy would change again down the line.

I’m slightly more concerned about Ternium’s other industrial exposures. Over half of its shipments now go to markets other than construction/infrastructure, and management has been targeting industrial markets like autos, appliances, HVAC, motors and so on. This has been good for volume, but I do have some worries about what demand in sectors like appliances and HVAC could look like if the NAFTA process goes badly for Mexico; I don’t have the same data on the export exposures for these industries, but I have to think that exports are a big part of Mexico’s appliance and HVAC sectors.

Opportunities South Of The Border

Mexico accounts for about half of Ternium’s business now, but I would not ignore the opportunities in Argentina, Brazil, and other markets. Argentina’s steel consumption grew double digits in 2017 as the economy recovers (driven, it seems, by agriculture and energy), and management is expecting double-digit growth again in 2018. Ternium’s Argentine operations (Siderar) had some rough times during the prior administration’s mismanagement of the economy, but now, owning the country’s only local flat-roll producer looks more advantageous as demand recovers in major sectors like agriculture, energy, and construction.

Brazil, too, offers recovery growth potential. Alongside Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NSSMY), Ternium still owns a sizable stake in Usiminas - one of the largest domestic steel producers in Brazil (the third-largest overall, behind ArcelorMittal and Gerdau). Relative to Brazilian peers like Gerdau, Usiminas is much more of a “pure play”, with only about 10% of its steel going to the export market. With close to a third of its steel sold to automakers, Usiminas is highly leveraged to the recovery of that sector, not to mention growth in construction, energy, appliances, aerospace, and so on.

Ternium and Nippon Steel also recently managed to settle their long-standing differences regarding the management and operation of Usiminas. The two companies agreed to a system that will give the two lead owners alternating power to nominate the CEO and Chairman for two consecutive two-year terms; Ternium gets to nominate the CEO this time and NSSM gets to nominate the chairman. The agreement also includes an exit mechanism (which goes live in 2023) that provides for one party buying out the other, should future disputes arise. While that may add some extra perception of stability, I’ve seen enough squabbles over similar agreements to take more of an “I’ll believe it if I see it” stance at this point. Either way, though, there’s peace now, and that is good for Ternium (and Usiminas).

Ternium has also increased its exposure to Brazil through additional M&A. Ternium acquired ThyssenKrupp’s CSA Siderurgica do Atlantico in 2017 for just under $1.7 billion, adding 5Mtpa of slab capacity, a deep-water harbor, and a power plant, as well as a slab supply contract with the Calvert re-rolling facility (in Alabama) for 2Mtpa. While CSA has existing slab supply obligations to fulfill for a few more years, this acquisition could at least partly shrink Ternium’s “slab gap” - since the 2008 acquisition of Imsa’s rolling facilities, Ternium has always had more rolling capacity than slab production capacity, meaning it had to buy slab from other producers to keep its rolling facilities at full capacity.

Closing this gap is both an opportunity and a risk for Ternium. The company did better than its peers through the bad years, in part because it was able to buy cheaper slab on the open market. Now, Ternium will be challenged to improve CSA’s cost structure so that fulfilling its slab needs internally doesn’t actually end up hurting margins. Ternium is a good operator, and I’m bullish on the long-term opportunities for management to improve CSA’s operations, but investors may have to live with the reality that this deal will hurt Ternium’s cost structure in the worst years of the cycle but improve it during the best years. Of course, Ternium may also continue to expand its rolling capacity such that it will continue to need meaningful third-party slab into the future.

The Opportunity

To that point, Ternium has announced other expansion plans over the last six months. It is going to be building a new hot-roll mill in Mexico that will start up in the second half of 2020. This mill will start with 3.7Mtpa of capacity, and management intends to use slab from CSA, but it could be expanded to close to 5Mtpa later. Ternium is also adding 0.5Mtpa of bar capacity in Colombia, a market that gets less attention from analysts but is a worthwhile one for the company.

When looking at a cyclical company like Ternium, it always pays to remember the inherent cyclicality of these businesses. This year (2018) should be another good one, as should 2019, but eventually, there will be some down years. Predicting the timing and magnitude of cyclical ups and downs is extremely difficult (if not impossible), but keeping reasonable expectations about long-term revenue growth and margin opportunities can help shape estimates. To that end, I expect Ternium to generate long-term revenue growth of around 3% (about 1% more than I expect from Steel Dynamics and Nucor) with mid-single-digit FCF margins. Those expectations support a fair value in the mid-$30s today, even with a double-digit discount rate.

EV/EBITDA can often be a more useful short-term valuation approach for steel companies, and here too, I think Ternium looks undervalued. Even at just 4x forward EBITDA (close to half the multiple I use for those American comps), a mid-$30s fair value seems fair including the value of the Usiminas stake. Using my prior 4.5x multiple (which I felt was appropriate at an earlier phase in the cycle) would push that fair value to around $40.

The Bottom Line

There are a lot of moving parts at Ternium right now. The company is transitioning to a new CEO (albeit a company veteran), integrating CSA, adding capacity in Mexico, and waiting to see what happens with the recoveries in Brazil and Argentina, as well as the NAFTA process. On top of all that is the normal volatility and unpredictability of the steel cycle. While there are ample risks here, I believe Ternium has shown that it has a credible long-term plan for creating value in its core markets, and I believe the shares still offer worthwhile value.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO+ article. PRO+ members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO+ here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.