Enbridge Energy Partners: A Distribution Cut Is Coming, But So What?

Even before the news, shares looked attractive, but that's because of concerns over debt and the prospect of a roll-up that will remove the MLP structure.

This past week ended poorly for a number of MLPs and the companies tied to them. Investor sentiment turned bearish on the space after it was revealed that FERC (the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) announced plans to end a double recovery of taxes on cost-of-service contracts for interstate pipelines. During the downturn, one name really stuck out to me, Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP). In all, I see the firm as an attractive prospect now, with downside mitigated by robust cash flow.

A bad couple of days

As I wrote in an article published the other day, the MLP space has become murkier because of FERC's move, at the DC Circuit court's decision, to prevent MLPs from benefiting from a double recovery of taxes from cost-of-service contracts. The impact varied significantly by firm, ranging from some barely declining for the day to others falling in excess of 17%. Because there's no way to confirm (shy of getting word from management) how the change in treatment will affect companies on a case-by-case basis, a great deal of uncertainty hit investors.

One of the hardest-slammed players in this space was Enbridge. Over the past several days following the announcement, shares of the pipeline company plummeted 27.9%, erasing $1.50 billion from its market value. The second day's decline came following management's statement on the issue wherein it was disclosed that Enbridge would see its revenue and distributable cash flow materially affected.

According to management, parts of this change are estimated to take effect at the end of this month. If this comes to fruition, the firm has forecasted a negative impact to sales for 2018 of $100 million. As a result, distributable cash flow should decline by around $60 million. Since the impact won't have taken place in the first quarter, annualizing the change for the company seems simple. You would arrive at annual sales declines of $133.3 million and annual distributable cash flow that is lower by $80 million. Seeing as how the prospect of future growth could help to offset part of this decline, I'm going to stick with the $60 million loss for this year's analysis.

Previously, it was expected that Enbridge would generate distributable cash flow of between $720 million and $770 million for 2018 with a mid-point of $745 million. Fresh guidance out now, which takes into account the move by FERC, is now calling for this figure to be between $650 million and $700 million with a mid-point of $675 million.

From a purely value perspective, the drop in Enbridge's share price doesn't make sense. Based on prior 2018 guidance, shares of the business were trading at an already-low 7 to 7.5 times distributable cash flow. As another Seeking Alpha contributor pointed out, high levels of debt and the possibility of a conversion from an MLP into a C-Corp, similar to what Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) engaged in a few years back that resulted in negative tax consequences for common shareholders, are legitimate reasons for a low trading multiple.

Given this change to the company's cash flow projections, it makes sense that risks associated with the business' leverage are higher now. In addition, if there ever was a probability of the firm's management team allowing the entity to be rolled up into Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), that probability is now higher because of the loss of a valuable tax benefit that it could get back if it were a C-Corp. That said, the descent to me just seems unrealistic.

Prior to the drop in share price, Enbridge was trading for $5.38 billion as a whole. That number is now $3.88 billion. Running the numbers, the trading multiple on the business is now between 5.5 and 6 times distributable cash flow, which pushes it awfully close to what I define as being a "deep value" play (cash flow or earnings multiple of 5 or lower). Simply put, if shares were to rebound back to their prior multiple, adjusted for the change in guidance, investors would be looking at upside from last Friday's closing price of between 16.7% and 36.4%, with a mid-point of 26.1%.

A cut to the distribution will probably happen

One great thing about Enbridge is that the company's yield, after shares declined so much, is remarkably attractive. Investors buying into the business today can capture a dividend of 14.8% per annum. Usually though, when you see a yield that's this high, it's because the market doesn't see the dividend lasting. Such is likely to be the case for Enbridge.

In 2017, Enbridge's coverage ratio on its distribution stood at a respectable 1.22. This means that for every $1 paid out, it could cover $1.22. Financial guidance from management in the firm's fourth quarter report for last year called for this figure to decline to 1.15 for 2018, but that's now off the table. The revision provided by management now calls for a coverage ratio of 1, but that alone could vary significantly based solely off the range of cash flows provided.

*Taken from Enbridge

Although the company has the ability, at a 1 ratio, to pay out distributions as originally planned, analysts have pointed out to the issue of the firm's credit rating, driven by $6.90 billion in debt on the firm's books. As you can see in the image above, the firm's credit rating as of the time of this writing isn't particularly appealing. I'd like to point you to the opinion of Moody's (NYSE:MCO), which even before the cut in guidance showed Enbridge's rating to be Baa3, which is the last notch before junk status. What's interesting in this case is that their outlook for the rating was negative, indicating that there's a very high probability that we'll see a downgrade to junk soon.

These changes could cause Enbridge to change its distribution policy in order to try and preserve its credit rating. One positive tactic would be to cut its payout and allocate what cash it saves toward paying down debt. Not only would there be the impact of an annual reduction in debt, but the improvement to its bottom line in the form of interest savings would be a boost as well, allowing management to reduce debt by more than the distribution cut over the year. I believe that a cut to around $1.20 per year on the common, or $0.30 per quarter, is probable in the near future.

Takeaway

Among the MLPs affected by FERC's decision, Enbridge is certainly one of the hardest-hit players that I've seen. I do believe that some of the drop is due to concerns over a credit downgrade and the prospect of a distribution cut, both of which would impair the MLP's value. That said, the degree of the decline in share price seen by the business doesn't make sense to me at this time. To benefit from this, I took it upon myself to place around 10% of my assets into the firm's shares. Personally, because I believe that this decline will be short-lived (likely only 12 months or less), I intend to hold this only until experiencing a bump higher, but given the business' valuation today, I believe it could make for an attractive long-term holding for most investors in the MLP space so long as they don't mind the uncertainty of a potential roll-up of the MLP into its parent company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.