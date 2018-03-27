Voya Prime Rate Trust: A Way For Fixed-Income Investors To Play Rising Interest Rates

It is unlikely to be a surprise to anyone reading this that interest rates in the United States have finally begun to increase. With the Federal Reserve currently planning either three or four rate hikes this year, it seems that interest rates will increase by an amount that will have an impact on the markets. While this will likely have an impact on the stock market, fixed-income investors will be more concerned due to the impact that interest rates have on bond prices. Fortunately, there are ways for debt investors to protect themselves against these effects without taking on the added risks of investing in the stock market. One way is by investing in senior floating-rate debt through an entity such as the Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Interest Rates vs. Bond Prices

Back in my undergraduate days, one of the first rules of finance that we learned is that bond prices and interest rates have an inverse relationship. In short, when interest rates increase, bond prices decrease, and vice versa. This is due to the fact that the prices of existing bonds will adjust to deliver the same yield to maturity as new bonds being issued, and therefore, bonds with a lower interest rate will need to sell at a discount to face value in order to accomplish this. While this price change has little effective impact on investors that hold individual bonds to maturity (since they will always get the face value of the bond at maturity), it is not true for mutual funds due to the way such funds are structured. Therefore, bond funds, especially index bond funds, are likely to be losing investments going forward.

Floating-Rate Debt

Floating-rate debt is exactly what one might expect. In short, these are loans made to companies or individuals that have an interest rate that changes periodically based on the prevailing interest rate in the market. In the case of PPR and most other publicly traded companies that make or invest in these loans, only business loans are made, so we will ignore the fact that individuals can also borrow money on a floating-rate basis. As the interest rates on these loans periodically adjust based on the prevailing interest rates in the market, we can expect the interest rates to gradually increase in a rising rate environment like we have today. This should also allow these loans to maintain their values in such an environment when compared to traditional bonds. This would also have the effect of increasing the investor's income as interest rates rise, which many should find appealing.

The Portfolio

Naturally, one of the most important factors in debt investing is ensuring that the debtor will be able to repay the loan. Thus, we should have a look at PPR's loan portfolio when evaluating an investment in the fund. Here are the fund's top ten portfolio holdings:

(Source: Voya Investment Management)

First and foremost, it is important to note that these are all senior loans. This corresponds to its position in the capital stack of the borrowing company. The fact that this debt is senior to some other debt means it will receive preference to be paid in the event of a corporate bankruptcy. This should provide some comfort to investors, as it increases the safety of these assets.

As this chart shows, the top debtors to the fund do not comprise well-known household names, except for perhaps Univision (UNV), a media network, and Reynolds Group Holdings, a privately held packaging company. This is due at least partly to the fact that PPR invests primarily in non-investment grade debt. Thus, one will not find many of the giant financially sound behemoths in the fund. Indeed, the average rating on the debt held by the fund is B, with the overwhelming majority being in the BB-B range:

(Source: Voya Investment Management)

Thus, the majority of the debt held by the fund is what we would term as "high-rated junk bonds," which means that there is a much higher possibility of default than what we would see with investment-grade debt. This is due to the fact that higher-rated companies do not typically need to borrow money at floating interest rates in order to make their debt more appealing to investors.

This is not necessarily a problem, however. First, the portfolio contains floating-rate debt from 384 companies, and of those, only two, Asurion and Univision, comprise more than 1% of the portfolio. Thus, even if an individual debtor does default, the impact on the overall portfolio is likely to be minimal. In addition, the portfolio consists of debt issued by companies in a wide variety of sectors, as shown here:

(Source: Voya Investment Management)

This has the effect of protecting investors from macroeconomic factors, particularly those that have a more significant impact on one or a few sectors more than others. This is due to the fact that no single industry sector makes up an outsized portion of the portfolio. As shown above, the electronics sector comprises only 12.18% of PPR's portfolio holdings, with all other sectors being lower, therefore, an economic event that negatively impacts a given sector and causes a rash of corporate debt defaults should not have an outsized impact on the fund's portfolio.

These factors, combined with the fact that all of these debt securities are senior in the capital stack to both other debt and equity, should provide the fund's investors with a reasonable amount of protection against the loss of their money.

Distributions

By far the biggest appeal of PPR right now is that all of its holdings consist of floating-rate debt, which results in the interest rates on the underlying securities varying with interest rates in the market. Thus far, however, we have not seen the impact of this on the fund's dividends, as these have actually fallen over the past year instead of increased as interest rates have.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

One reason for this could be the delay that is experienced as the interest rates on the floating-rate securities adjust to the changing interest rates in the market. As I stated earlier, the interest rate on floating-rate debt adjusts periodically to the prevailing interest rate in the market, but it does not do so immediately. As interest rates have not been rising for all that long, it is certainly possible that many of the securities held by the fund have not yet had their respective rates adjusted upward.

With that said, however, the fund is still paying a respectable dividend yield to its shareholders. As of the time of writing, PPR is trading hands at $5.17 per share, which gives it a 4.87% dividend yield at the current payout rate of $0.021 per month. The fact that the fund does pay out on a monthly basis should also be appealing, as this corresponds to more rapid compounding, which is always a good thing. This is especially important for people who are still building their wealth for retirement.

Pricing and Valuation

It is always important for an investor in a closed-end fund to ensure that they are receiving an appropriate value for their investment dollars. One way to do this is by purchasing shares of the fund at a discount. Unlike what is the case with an ETF or an open-end fund, closed-end funds do not always trade for the value of their underlying portfolios, and thus, sometimes you can acquire the fund for less than the actual value of its assets. Let us see if that is the case with PPR.

As of the time of writing, the fund's net asset value was $5.68 per share. This is the amount that a shareholder would receive if the fund sold off all of its assets and repaid all of its credits (as PPR itself is currently 27.69% levered). Thus, an investor buying shares of PPR today would be buying it at an 8.98% discount to the actual value of the underlying assets. While this is certainly not as deep of a discount as some funds offer, it is something that could still certainly appeal to potential investors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Voya Prime Rate Trust could be one way for fixed-income investors to invest in the market today without the problem of bond prices decreasing due to the Fed's rising interest rate policy. This is due to the fund's focus on purchasing floating-rate debt securities that have interest rates that increase with the prevailing market rate. However, we do have yet to see that, as the fund's dividends have actually fallen over the last year despite its net asset value increasing. It is likely, though, that should the Federal Reserve continue to pursue a rising interest rate policy, we will eventually see the dividends begin to climb as the interest rates on the underlying securities begin to reset higher. All in all, investors in the fixed-income markets may want to consider gradually building a position in PPR.

