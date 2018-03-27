Dividend Stock Analysis: The Clorox Company

The Stock – The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX):

The stock market has been crazy lately. It has been a long time since I have seen this many “red” days in the market. But as a dividend growth investor with a long-term investing mindset, markets like these can create some great buying opportunities. This is why I wanted to perform a stock analysis on a Dividend Aristocrat that has traded at a high multiple over the last few years to see if their stock price has fallen to the point where they are potentially considered undervalued. Today, I will perform a stock analysis on The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Right now, I would hold off on buying but I'm considering taking a long position in the near-future if the price continues to fall due to the company's recent double-digit percent dividend increase, the company's strong brand portfolio, and the company's long-term dividend growth history.

It is not a secret that I am a huge fan of consumer staple products with brand names that can be found in almost everyone’s household. Clorox has a pretty impressive brand portfolio. The company is obviously a market leader in the cleaning industry, with brand names such as Clorox bleach, Pine-sol, Liquid Plumr, and others. However, the company also owns some other strong brand names in the consumer staple arena, such as Hidden Valley Ranch, Burts Bees, Brita, Glad, Kingsford, and Fresh Step cat litter. It would be very difficult to find a household that does not own or regularly use at least one of CLX’s products.

In addition to their current brand portfolio, CLX recently announced the acquisition of Nutranext, a dietary supplement/health and wellness company, to further expand the company's reach. The company currently owns the RenewLife brand; however, as highlighted in the press release, the acquisition of Nutranext adds the "Rainbow Light® brand, the No. 2 vitamin brand in the natural channel; specialty minerals under the Natural Vitality® brand, the No. 1 anti-stress and sleep brand in the natural channel; and supplements for hair, skin and nails under the Neocell® brand." While the acquisition is expected to reduce EPS in the short-term (8-12 cents in fiscal year 2019), the acquisition is projected to become accretrive to the company's EPS in 2020. Luckily, based on our analysis below, the slight dip in EPS as a result of the acquisition should not significantly impact the company's forward payout ratio as the company's payout ratio is well below 100% and forward EPS is $6.21/share.

Throughout 2018, the two of us have often highlighted and celebrated the fact that a lot of great dividend paying companies have increased their dividend in 2018 as a result of tax reform. In February, CLX joined the party by announcing a 14.2% increase in their quarterly dividend. Historically, CLX increases their dividend annually in May, so the February announcement was unusual in its size compared to recent increase and the timing of the dividend announcement. This is great for shareholders as they will now receive the increased payout for an extra quarter in 2018 compared to the past!

In addition to the strong dividend increase, the company’s February earnings release contained some solid news for investors. Management increased their estimated EPS targets for the year. Again, as stated in the release, this was predominantly due to the impact of tax reform. Per the company's most recent earnings release, “The company estimates its fiscal year 2018 effective tax rate to be in the range of 23 percent to 24 percent versus its previous assumption of 32 percent to 33 percent.” The strong increase in earnings as a result of tax reform was partially offset by the slightly gross margin compression experienced by the company during the quarter. Management attributed the tightening margin to increased commodity costs and logistics, which increased despite management's cost reduction efforts. Despite the headwinds and the additional short-term costs of the acquisition, management still increased their EPS guidance for the year based on the positive impact from tax reform. As I stated at the beginning of the paragraph, this is great news for investors.

Lastly, the one other item I wanted to briefly discuss is the company’s current debt level. The company’s current debt to equity ratio is approximately 3X. This amount will continue to increase when the acquisition closes during the fiscal year as Clorox is paying for the acquisition using a mix of cash and debt financing. The company’s debt levels are typically higher than I would like to see for a company and I have had a few bad experiences in the past with company’s that have high debt levels. Potentially, high debt levels in a poor economy could spell trouble for a company’s future dividend growth prospects. That is an unlikely scenario; however, it has happened to me in the past and it is now something I always consider when assessing a company. After reviewing CLX’s balance sheet, there are two reasons that I believe the risk of high debt is mitigated. First, the company’s Current Ratio is above 1X, indicating that the company’s current assets can currently cover their current liabilities. I am going to keep an eye on this ratio going forward, especially after the acquisition, to see if the ratio starts to fall below 1X. Second, the company has a strong cash position ($489m at 12/31/17 per the company's recent 10-Q), which is always nice to see in a dividend growth stock!.

Due to the company’s strong consumer brand portfolio, CLX has always been on my investment radar. Of course, it wouldn’t be an investment decision if I didn’t run CLX through the Dividend Diplomats’ Dividend Stock Screener. So today, I am going to compare CLX to two competitors: Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) and Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Let’s dive into the numbers!

Ticker Price - 3/23/18 Forward EPS Annual Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 5 Yr DGR P/E Ratio CLX $124.40 $6.21 $3.8400 3.09% 61.84% 8.36% 20.03 PG $75.91 $4.21 $2.7584 3.63% 65.52% 4.20% 18.03 CL $68.38 $3.18 $1.6800 2.46% 52.83% 5.26% 21.50



1.) Dividend Yield: With the recent pullback, CLX’s dividend yield is now above 3%. Their dividend yield is now above my portfolio’s dividend yield by a small margin and the broader market’s yield by a healthy margin. Interestingly, CLX’s dividend yield is right in the middle of the other two companies’ yield that are included in this analysis.

2.) Payout Ratio: Our analysis uses a 60% target payout ratio when screening dividend growth stocks and CLX’s forward payout ratio is just above our threshold. Despite the fact their payout ratio is just over our threshold, I am not overly concerned about their payout ratio (or PG’s for that matter) since the amount is in line with our threshold. I would become concerned if the payout ratio was significantly above our mark and clearly it is not. Interestingly, the only stock that is below our threshold in this analysis is CL; however, their yield is also much lower than CLX’s and PG’s. That is the trade-off!

3.) Dividend Growth Rate and History: Prior to the 14% dividend increase discussed earlier, CLX’s recent dividend increases left something to be desired as management had increased their dividend in the low to mid single digit percentages over the last several years. Luckily though, CLX does have a long history of increasing their dividend as the have earned the coveted Dividend Aristocrat title that us dividend investors love to see. They are not alone in this analysis though, as PG and CL are Dividend Aristocrats as well. Similar to CLX (prior to their recent announcement), both PG and CL have announced low annual dividend increases. In fact, CL just announced a 5% increase in their dividend in March, which is low compared to CLX and other consumer companies such as Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) in this post-tax reform era. PG is set to announce their dividend increase in the coming months and I am excited to see if their dividend increase is comparable to CLX’s.

4.) Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: I’m always looking for companies that are trading at a multiple below the broader market. Historically, CLX has traded at a premium compared to the broader market (or at least they have been trading at a higher level every time I have analyzed the company in the past). The broader market’s P/E ratio is in the low-20X range after the recent pull-back. Thus, CLX’s P/E ratio of 20X is slightly below the broader market. CLX’s P/E ratio is well below CL’s ratio, but it is actually higher than PG’s P/E ratio… very, very interesting!

Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

This was an exciting Dividend Stock Analysis. CLX performed very well in our Stock Screener and the company appears to be trading at a slight discount to the broader market. I am a big fan of the company’s strong brand portfolio, dividend growth history, and their recent 14% dividend increase. Based on their strong brand portfolio and the company's aggressive moves to expand their market in another segment in the consumer staple industry (health and wellness), I think the company should be able to maintain their position as a major player in the consumer staple industry with some of their rival companies.

What I find interesting is that another company also performed well in our stock screener, PG. In fact, PG is trading at a lower multiple, has a higher dividend yield, and only has a slightly higher payout ratio. PG also has larger, more diversified consumer staple portfolio compared to CLX. The one mystery element for PG is their upcoming dividend increase. Will the company announce a double-digit dividend increase like CLX or will PG’s dividend increase be smaller? Only time will tell; however, we will know soon enough.

In conclusion, I am not purchasing CLX in the next 72 hours; however, I am very interested in potentially initiating a position in the company before their April 24th, 2018 ex-dividend date. The company is now sitting at the top of my watch list as I continue to research and find other undervalued dividend growth stocks in the red market. If the price continues to fall, I will initiate a position in this consumer staple giant. I will also watch PG as well based on their current metrics.

What are your thoughts about CLX? Would you purchase CLX or PG? Or are you waiting for prices to continue to fall or are your going to let the dust from the current market environment settle before purchase stock? I am looking forward to your comments!

