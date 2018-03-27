Herc Holdings: The DIY King

Below I discuss the favorable numbers on why Herc Holdings may be worth adding to your watchlist.

Herc Holdings Inc. is a global leader in the equipment rental industry with a majority of its locations based in North America.

Whether you temporarily need a lawn mower, an industrial scissor lift, or anything in between (and I mean darn near anything) Herc Rentals has you covered. The company, Herc Holdings Inc. currently trades on the NYSE as (HRI).

Investment Thesis

I believe Herc Holdings Inc. will see continued growth due to its proven ability to stay relevant and competitive within the fragmented equipment rental industry.

The company has achieved this by making it incredibly easy to do business with them. Examples of this include programs like "ProControl" fleet management for commercial clients which is entirely designed around ease of use and personalization.

Another great example is Herc's mobile application which allows everyday residential users to reserve equipment, check pricing, extend rental periods and more.

Below I expand on these client retention strategies (among others) that I believe will potentially provide Herc Holdings with strong growth over the next few years.

The Company

As one of the largest equipment rental companies in North America, Herc Holdings Inc. (DBA Herc Rentals) generated revenue of $1.75 billion in 2017 and offers its customers a diversified fleet of equipment valued around $3.65 billion.

Herc's equipment inventory spans from small tools and supplies to large earthmoving equipment, from one of the following equipment categories:

Aerial Equipment, Air Equipment, Compaction Equipment, Paving Equipment, Concrete Equipment, Masonry Equipment, Earthmoving Equipment, Electrical Tools, Electrical Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, General Equipment, Lawn & Garden Equipment, Pumping Equipment, Safety Equipment and Trucks & Trailers.

For those of you who have never rented a tool or piece of equipment, click here to see a visual walk-through of a Herc Rental location.

Source

Above you can see that Herc Rental locations are positioned to assist most areas of the United States. Interestingly enough, the company also operates locations in China, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Canada, United Kingdom, and Panama making it the first and only true global equipment rental company serving customers worldwide.

Herc Holdings Customer Base Advantage

As of Q4 2017 earnings results (which can be found here) the company has a good mix of both "local" regional companies/residential customers and "national" customers which, you guessed it, account for all of the national companies that use Herc's services.

This is where things get interesting and some of the strategies I mentioned in my investment thesis come into play.

Size and scale can be advantageous in a fragmented industry where "mom & pops" seem to be the norm. (I've written about this advantage in other industries as well, such as the funeral services sector) In the case of Herc Rentals, this couldn't be more true.

See, since the company has size and scale on its side, it has national rental pricing information at its fingertips 24 hours per day 7 days per week. What does this mean? It means Herc is able to appropriately price its rental equipment competitively, and knows from history, the exact price range a customer is willing to pay without giving resistance.

This means the company is able to optimize its rentals and never leave much profit on the table, while at the same time, not overpricing itself out of the market. I like to refer to this as the "sweet spot"- a competitive price point that allows for great profitability while still providing value to the end user, i.e. rental customer. The "mom & pops" don't have nearly as much pricing insight as Herc does, leaving them to rely on more trial and error.

To put the above statements to actual numbers, national pricing information has contributed to 16.2% YOY rental revenue growth according to Q4 2017 results.

Although for Herc Rentals, size and scale advantages don't stop at "sweet spot" optimization. The company is also able to purchase new equipment at better prices because of its larger orders. For those of you who work in the automotive industry, you're familiar with this concept and usually refer to it as "fleet pricing."

When Herc acquires new equipment, it's able to purchase larger quantities than the "mom & pops" allowing it to keep more cash on the books.

Case in point, equipment pricing improved for Herc Rentals by 3% in Q4 2017, marking 7 straight quarters of YOY improvement.

Utilizing Technology To Enhance Customer Experience

Herc Rentals is definitely "with it" when it comes to technology integration within its operations. And to be frank, most customers today pretty much expect companies to be that way. That's right, internet conveniences and voice command gadgetry have ruined us all!

Herc's mobile app (seen above) is designed mostly for residential customers like you and I and provides live pricing and print-on-demand contracts for on-site use. The app also enables users to extend rentals or cancel them all-together.

This is interesting because I recently had to rent a sod cutter for some landscaping I was doing in my backyard, and the company I rented from did not have a mobile app much less the ability to rent from their website. Long story short I had to call the location in order to extend my rental time. While this isn't a huge deal, I would have much rather just quickly accomplished this via an available app. This is just one example of how Herc Rentals maintains a competitive advantage.

For commercial clients that may need sporadic or on-going services, ProControl is a complete platform that enables users to manage large amounts of rental inventory for project sites and provides the ability to improve utilization of equipment through real-time monitoring. ProControl pictured below:

If Herc Rentals can gain and maintain customers through offering robust, yet simple to use technology platforms, I think the company will continue expand its footprint into new territories as demand increases.

Industry Outlook

According to the November 2017 report from the American Rental Association, the equipment rental industry revenue is expected to grow consistently with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2021 of 4.7% in the U.S., resulting in total revenue of $59.3 billion in 2021.

"This is a strong forecast, showing the equipment rental industry will continue to consistently grow over the next five years, without factoring in any possible impact from tax reform or infrastructure spending," says John McClelland, ARA's vice president for government affairs and chief economist. People continue to realize the benefits of renting and how it can positively impact the bottom line. As a result, the equipment rental industry continues to outperform the general economy as well as the industries it serves," McClelland says."

Interestingly enough, taking a look at the Dodge Momentum index, (a monthly measure of the first, or initial report for nonresidential building projects in planning) In December, 12 projects each with a value of $100 million or more entered planning, which signals that nonresidential building construction activity will advance further during 2018.

Herc Holdings Financial Data

The company continued to grow in 2017 and increased revenue from $1,554,800 in 2016 to $1,754,500 for year 2017. Using the formula of current revenue, less previous revenue, divided by previous revenue:

We can see Herc Holdings Inc. experienced a 12.8% increase in total revenue for the year.

That's not all. The company was able to substantially increase its net income as well, reporting $160.3 M for 2017, although to be fair, this is includes an estimated one-time net tax benefit of $207.1M related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017.

In addition to the above improvements, Herc Holdings was also able to decrease its net leverage from 4.1x in Q4 2016 to 3.6x in Q4 2017. To find this number you simply take net debt, divided by adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period:

I have to say, I really like the low amount of short-term debt the company currently holds on its books. Over the next 3 years (2018-2020) Herc only has around $56 million worth of debt obligations maturing which is relatively minimal.

Risks To Shareholders

It's interesting; I tend to get feedback from newer investors saying that I'm sometimes quite ruthless when I "talk shop" about the negative aspects of certain stocks. But in reality, endless attempts at poking holes in an investment is what we all must learn to do in order to achieve more success. How else will you know if the investment "holds water"?

In many different ways, it's the very reason we come to Seeking Alpha right? In fact, an article containing zero objective statements on associated risks is merely a puff piece.

So, let's take a look behind the curtain...

I'll mention the most obvious risk first: Herc Holdings is a cyclical stock. Specifically speaking, it performs best in times of economic expansion, and contracts during times of recession. I do like the fact that the company has global operations though as other economies may be in different market cycles which could potentially help carry the bottom line.

We (in the U.S.) are currently going on almost a decade old bull market which is getting "long in the tooth" so to speak, although many indicators in our economy remain quite strong. Either way, investors must take this into consideration when buying a stock that tends to rely on continual economic growth rather than simple economic activity.

Earlier I mentioned the low amount of debt obligations Herc Holdings is responsible for over the next 3 years. Well, in 2021 the company will be on the hook for a whopping $1.13 billion in debt due which is nothing to shake a stick at. I assume, if possible, the company will look to stretch that obligation via partial refinance. Of course, this seems like a viable option... if the U.S. economy is still firing on all cylinders by then. If not, I imagine it would be tough for Herc to handle that obligation as a company moderately dependent on economic growth.

HRI data by YCharts

One final risk I'd like to mention before I conclude, is the current market price of Herc Holdings. Although, at this point in the game we're all pretty much aware of U.S. equity prices being generally expensive. In fact, analysts at Northcoast Research downgraded HRI on December 19th 2017 from "Buy" to Neutral" because of the appreciation in share price presents a more balanced risk/reward than before. Interestingly enough, as of the publishing of this article, the share price of Herc is almost exactly what it was at the time of Northcoast's downgrade.

Summary

As a leader in the equipment rental industry, I believe Herc Holdings Inc. could be a great long-term play for those that understand the risk of holding a cyclical stock and, in this case, buying at a point other than the bottom of the cycle.

As a small cap, the company currently doesn't pay a dividend and I think that's okay (for now) as Herc focuses on optimizing operations for growth.

The company has done an exceptional job in my opinion of integrating technology into its business for the end user. Anytime a company can make doing business easier, customers will tend to move in that direction.

Additionally, Herc has proven its ability to use its size and scale in order to save money on equipment pricing and optimizing revenue for rental prices. With locations that span the globe, the company doesn't carry the same risk as smaller players in the industry that are subject to relying on economic activity within their specific geographical region.

Investors with a long-term time horizon should consider putting Herc Holdings Inc. on their watch list for the next time they look to deploy capital into a well-run a company.

