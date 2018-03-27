Under Armour's Turnaround Still Isn't Gaining Traction

Investment Thesis

After Under Armour (UAA) recently reported 4th quarter 2017 results, I don’t see a turnaround in the near future despite management’s focus on inventory optimization and innovation. It’s going to take time for the company to regain its strategy of being an innovative upscale brand after its recent effort to maintain sales growth through deep discounting. Given the fact that the stock is still expensive on a Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio and a difficult turnaround ahead, I expect the stock to continue to decline.

Background Information

When Under Armour reported fourth-quarter results on February 13th, the company was wrapping up a difficult 2017. A decline in the North American athletic-leisure trend, a challenging retail environment, disappointing product launches, and departures/controversies surrounding key executives all culminated in another difficult year. In 2017, the stock lost more than half of its value even after losing more than 30% in 2016. It has been a really difficult reversal for the once market disruptor. With 2017 behind the company, was the company able to finally find a bottom in the fourth-quarter and provide some optimism on 2018?

Fundamental Discussion

With the bar being set low, the company was able to reverse the recent quarterly revenue contractions. Revenue increased 4.6% to $1.37 billion largely due to an 11% increase in the Direct To Consumer (DTC) business segment. The DTC segment is important for the company because it cuts out the middleman which leads to higher margins. This segment represents 42% of global revenue and its ongoing growth is critical for Under Armour. Despite this encouraging DTC growth, the company’s North American revenue was down 4%. Since the company reported earnings, it has been clear that the North American athletic-leisure trend is still contracting which is being partially offset by international growth.

This is evident from earnings reports from Under Armour distributors—Foot Locker (FL) and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Foot Locker’s stock was down 8.5% on earnings when it reported a comparable store sale decline of 3.7% year-over-year. This is a leading indicator of Under Armour’s shoe sales. Under Armour's footwear division was able to grow 3% in 2017 despite lackluster demand and poor launches of its Curry 4. On the other hand, Dick’s Sporting Goods is a better indicator of the company’s apparel sales which grew 2% year-over-year in 2017. However, Dick’s reported a consolidated same-store sales reduction of 2% and to make matters worse, management blamed soft sales on weakness with the Under Armour business.

With the difficulties in North America, Under Armour has been able to offset North American declines with international momentum. In 2017, international revenue grew 46% to make up approximately 22% of the company’s global revenues. This growth is expected to slow next year to the 25% range and it still isn’t a big enough segment to drive the company’s results. For the company to be successful, I believe the company must get customers to pay a premium for its products in North America while continuing to grow internationally. I think it’s that simple, but there are many components to making that happen.

The first is inventory. Inventory level growth can’t outpace revenue growth as it currently is. When this happens, it results in a lot more clearance and discounting which hurts margins. With a high level of inventory at Q4 2017, it’s going to have an impact on 1st half 2018 margins. Excess inventory is sold at outlet stores or third-party off-price retailers at a significant discount from the list price. Management acknowledges that this is an issue, but it’s going to take a quarter or two to push excess inventory to customers. In 2017, gross margins declined 140 basis points to 45% largely due to these inventory management issues. In 2018, management anticipates gross margins to increase 50 basis points to 45.5% as inventory levels are optimized. Not only is this impacting the company's gross margins, but it's also putting the company in a negative free cash flow position for 3-straight years which has increased the debt load to nearly $800 million. This high of leverage could impact the company's ability to expand and innovate new products as it increases short-term results.

Controlling inventory is the first step to getting customers to pay a premium for its products; however, Under Armour must innovate and secure key partnerships with top-level talent. Innovating is what allowed Under Armour to achieve hyper growth prior to the recent struggles. Customers were willing to pay more money for its heat and cold gear because its performance was superior to anything else on the market. Unfortunately, other competitors have surpassed Under Armour in this high-end category (think Lululemon LULU) while it can’t compete on low price, which has left the company’s product stuck in the middle. The company thinks it is starting to reverse this trend with the release of the HOVR running shoe. From Under Armour’s Chief Design Officer:

The development of UA HOVR was inspired by the insight that every step a runner takes has the impact of 2-4x their body weight, holding them down. When designing UA HOVR, we set out to create the perfect combination of cushioning plus responsiveness and energy return –to essentially lift you up. The UA HOVR underfoot returns that energy and makes every stride feel light and effortless. I could not be more proud of this product and for UA HOVR to usher in a new chapter in the Under Armour design and innovation story.

Additionally, the shoe is connected to the company’s fitness community/tracker application, MapMyRun. The shoes are listed at $110 on the company’s website which is a premium for running shoes. This is the first product launch in a long time that I am excited about. Additionally, it was easy to tell how excited Under Armour’s management was about the product which is certainly refreshing. It will be important to see how this shoe does and if Under Armour is successful in the important running market.

In addition to innovating products, the company must also continue to secure key marketing partners. Despite recent struggles and the overwhelming negative brand sentiment, a positive for Under Armour is that they are still securing key partners including Cam Newton, Bryce Harper, Stephen Curry, Tom Brady, and Jordan Spieth. This is certainly key because as long as the company maintains these relationships with top athletes in popular sports, it will allow the company to continue to be relevant. These relationships along with a focus on innovation give the company a chance going forward. With the acquisitions of MapMyRun, MapMyRide, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo, the company has created a community of nearly 200 million registered users. This type of engagement will certainly help brand sentiment as users will want to continue purchasing Under Armour’s products in order to access the community.

Conclusion

While the stock has seen further declines, the P/E ratio is currently hovering around its lowest price-to-earnings ratio near 51.81 and a stock price of near $16, the stock still isn’t considered cheap by that metric. Even though this appears to be cheap given the stock’s previous highs, I wouldn't advise purchasing the stock until it's at a P/E ratio in-line with Nike (NKE). Nike is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 28 and it's a less risky stock at this point. Although I’m encouraged by what I’m hearing from management, there still isn’t enough short-term optimism for me to buy in at this price. With the athletic-leisure apparel trend slowing in the United States and a more competitive environment, I think the company will continue to see tough challenges. Despite these negatives, the company does have an opportunity for international expansion, innovative products and applications, and partnerships with superstar athletes. Until the company is able to reverse brand sentiment and get back to charging a premium for their products, I would not recommend buying Under Armour’s stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.